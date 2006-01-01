Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
> This one's a bit unique as it all began with a small group of teenagers in Jessheim in Norway in the late 80s/early 90s. They wanted to be 'evil' and 'extreme' but they lacked the musical ability to rival the predominantly (at the time) Swedish and American Death Metal scenes. So instead they did what anyone would do (not) they started burning down churches, proclaiming themselves 'Satanists' and killing each other.

That statement ignores a big part of the black metal aesthetic and does a huge disservice to the many great musicians in the scene. The raw production values were in response to the rising popularity and commercialization of death metal around the late '80s and early '90s and the 'plastic' production that came with it. Listen to Soulside Journey and then A Blaze in the Northern Sky and try telling me it wasn't absolutely intentional. Then listen to anything Emperor released and try telling me "they lacked the musical ability to rival the predominantly (at the time) Swedish and American Death Metal scenes."

Euronymous spent tons of time perfecting the production of De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas. Whether it sounds harsh to the average listener or not (it does), he went out of his way to have 1) audible bass (check it out on headphones sometime), 2) thunderously huge drums and 3) cacophonous guitars, true to his playing style. These were all calculated, intentional decisions, meant to drive the cold, bleak aesthetic.

Indeed. Also, there's an interesting side-issue in that the 'corpse sound' of Black Metal was a conscious rebellion against overproduced death metal, but the same choices from a rock band would read as RAW, not 'bad'. There are parallels with AC/DC, who continually struggled against the record industry's desire to slicken and produce them.

I like the heck out of De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (you'd never think it to look at me) and have listened to it on a really high-end professional mix system with very good DACs and amplification, and far from being 'corpse, bad' sound, they actually managed a big, live sound that delivers the impact of a black metal band quite well. Just because it's not 'slick' doesn't mean it's low fidelity. For instance, Jethro Tull's 'Aqualung' is a very similar 'raw' sound but strikingly high fidelity on the right equipment.

Great overall but the omission of "Death" (the band) in death metal is a mystery to me. Death was a great influence not just in death metal but metal in general and defined the genre. They were impeccable musicians and brilliant virtuosos. I think any song from Death's early albums is a much better example of the music's "sound" than anything else.

I used to enjoy The Sound of Perseverance, haven't heard it properly in a while, what was that instrumental track on that album with the harmonised guitars?

"Voice of the Soul"

Yes, that's the one I was thinking of.

Forgot it had a decent cover of Painkiller too:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=quPliK3eAy4

Voice of the soul!

That's the one! Thanks!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=j3OPOYG6XIQ

I find metal is one of the more interestingly diverging genres. The range of sound that falls under 'metal' is shocking. You can go from slow, with clean vocals and a (fairly) relaxing sound, to something earshattering.

Also, you can very often tell that the musicians are putting all they can into it. The music is very emotional in a lot of the subgenres, particularly black metal, and post-metal.

The depth and breadth of all the sub-genres of metal is really pretty shocking, even for people that have listened to it all their lives. I have a slightly loose definition of metal, so in my mind I can go from Blackened Thrash/Death from someone like Skeletonwitch (an all time personal favorite), to whatever the hell 3 Inches of Blood is (all I know is it's awesome), to viking themed Death Metal, to all acoustic stuff from Eluveitie, all the way to a cello trio like Apocalyptica or maybe even Break of Reality (less so) and still be "in the genre" so far as I'm concerned.

Its amazing.

I was sold with the opening sentence "I wrote my dissertation on this very topic..."

I don't read dissertations and I'm not even a huge metal fan, but the idea of a dissertation on metal subgenres just sounds interesting to me.

I would read that, for sure.

There's a guy, Sam Dunn[0], who is an anthropologist and metal head. He did the documentary movie Metal: A Headbanger's Journey[1] and later the documentary series Metal Evolution[2] on VH1 Classic. If you're interested at all in the topic, they're definitely fun to watch, a good way to find some new music, and learn a bit more and think more about what's going on with the music. Personally, I found the episode on Shock Rock to be my favorite.

[0] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sam_Dunn

[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metal:_A_Headbanger%27s_Journe...

[2] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metal_Evolution

I consider myself a minor, amateur metalhead (to which I'm sure a real metalhead would take umbrage), and I have to look up the definitions of black and death metal every few months to remember the difference. It doesn't help that their names are so similar, and that I don't particularly like either genres.

Off-hand, there's also sludge, stoner, prog, doom, folk, nu, and power metal, and several different slices of each genre.

It would have made sense to divide up Death Metal into subgenres. Doom metal/stoner metal is the most interesting thing I've come across in recent years.[1]

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pcfW9pP8XQ&t=10m58s

What you're talking about reminds me of those tree diagrams for Rock music. I always found those helpful in terms of understanding the relationship between various subgenres.

I did a quick google and found this:

http://www.maximummetal.com/images/metaltl.jpg

You missed Djent!

and hair metal! :)

Is hair metal different from power metal?

They're totally different, though to be fair there are some bands like Manowar who are considered to be Power Metal. They are very focused on their aesthetic (shirtless, oiled up dudes in leather pants riding motorcycles). I think they get lumped in because their lyrics are about glorious battle and such, a traditional lyrical topic of the genre, but musically and aesthetically they're doing something very different from the rest of the genre. I think most Manowar fans consider them to be Power Metal, but many fans of the broader genre (myself included) would disagree.

The rest of the genre is derived from the lineage of the band Helloween, itself heavily influenced by the NWOBHM. Many point to 'Keeper of the Seven Keys Part 1' as the first Power Metal album. Other early bands include Blind Guardian and Gamma Ray (which was founded by Kai Hansen, who played with Helloween and is considered by many to be the father of the genre). It's closely associated with Speed Metal, the line between them is not always clear but modern Power Metal bands tend to have "something extra" beyond fast guitar and high-pitched vocals, whether it's symphonic or progressive influences, more existential lyrical topics, a focus on storytelling, etc. It's often more about who the band is friends with than their musical or lyrical content or aesthetic. It's closely associated with Scandinavia, and it's worth noting that Symphonic Metal was at the very least heavily influenced by this genre, the respective scenes being tightly entwined/the same people.

Some examples of what many self-identified fans of Power Metal would consider good Power Metal- Helloween- Keeper of the Seven Keys Part 1 Sonata Arctica- Ecliptica Kamelot- Epica (The Symphonic Metal band Epica named themselves after this album) Rhapsody- Symphony of Enchanted Lands

Absolutely but I'm terrible at describing such things. However here are two examples.

Hair Metal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u8teXR8VE4

Power Metal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIZNb96EQJ8

Hair metal is another term for glam metal; think Guns & Roses, Warrant, those kinds of 80s hard rock/ kind of metal bands.

Power Metal is like closer to speed metal; think of something like "Ramble On" played by Judas Priest or Iron Maiden.

I think Guns & Roses would take exception with being grouped with glam metal. Their debut and grunge marked the end of glam metal.

reply


I always thought that GnR was a bit of a divergence from so called "hair metal", sure some of the guys had that big hair that was practically a uniform, but they had a different feel than your stereotypical hair metal bands like Warrant or Ratt. Hair metal had the glitz and glamour of rich rockers partying to excess, but Guns and Roses just had more sleeze. In reading Motley Crue's The Dirt and Nikki Sixx's Herion Diaries, they really sold that image a bit for me in that, while they got along well with each other on tour and partied together, there was a bit more of a dirty aspect.

I think power metal is closer to prog metal than hair metal, but this is calling out for an XKCD style map.

For those who want a very in depth tour of all metal genres, with example songs, check this website out: http://mapofmetal.com/#/home

reply


Also, metal is an incredibly varied genre. If you think you don't like metal, I'd be happy to recommend a couple of different sample songs and see if any of them catch your fancy and change your mind.

reply


metal is an incredibly varied genre

At one point when I was young, and hence rather an idiot in some ways, I used to think this was just for metal (and of course I considered all other music utter crap). Later I found out not only metal is varied (d'uh) and everytime I think I've heard all styles in some genre or subgenre of music I find something which doesn't really seem to resemble anything else, then look it up just to find out someone gave the style a name already, or labelled it as a mix of some other styles. E.g. these days I'm (re)discovering the more underground electronic hardcore scene and even there it's amazing how many variety there can be with what is basically the same kickdrum and bassline which started the whole thing all over again.

I don't think I'd be able to distinguish Black Metal from Death Metal.

depends, compare Dimmu Borgir's Enthrone Darkness Triumphant with Death's The Sound Of Perseverance or so, should give you an idea

> I don't think I'd be able to distinguish Black Metal from Death Metal

If the band is wearing black and white makeup on their face and looks ridiculous, then it's black metal.

See http://mapofmetal.com

Death Metal example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KTK0MbOobQ

More riff-y, generally very technical, driving rhythms.

Black Metal example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPyOhP1GTRQ

More atmospheric, less driving or pulsing, higher pitched chords or notes tremolo picked.

My interpretation: Death Metal sounds really hard; Black Metal sounds like crap

reply


reply


As with any other classification, start with Borges' Celestial Emporium of Benevolent Knowledge.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celestial_Emporium_of_Benevole...

But let's not forget all the other subgenres, as beautifully illustrated at www.mapofmetal.com

There's also the Metal Evolution tree[0]

[0] - https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/18/3b/19/183b...

Metal is a fairly broad group of genres, I'd suggest there's something in it for everyone.

Just for fun, I'd be interested in hearing some recommendations. I'll start with one, this is The Space For This by Cynic, I'd guess you could call this melodic tech death metal, but as Zappa said, talking about music is like fishing about architecture, just see if you like it!

http://youtu.be/gw-6IIBXNSQ

My typical music tastes lean mostly toward classic rock and indie. Never was a huge metal guy. Then I stumbled on the doom metal band 'Pallbearer.' Their album 'Foundations of Burden' blew my mind. Epically melodic, complex, and moving all while fully living up to the 'doom' sound of the genre. Highly recommended.

My recommendations:

- Rammstein - Du Riechst So Gut: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrmsJhf89MY (music video) -- nearly everyone's heard of Rammstein; their music videos are always well done and usually tell a story, often based on traditional Germanic fairy tales.

- Korpiklaani - Tuli Kokko: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRbg1uEglEE -- folk metal

- Eluveitie - The Arcane Dominion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-hkjryDCmg -- folk metal again, from their album "Evocation 1", which was recorded with traditional, acoustic instruments.

- The Kovenant - The Human Abstract: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH3P_6Ns7Go -- black metal, has some electronic/industrial influence. Vocals may be an acquired taste.

- Lordi - Hard Rock Hallelujah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGe8qID9gSs (music video) -- These guys won Eurovision in 2006; their gimmick is that every band member is a monster (think Gwar).

- Nekrogoblikon - We Need a Gimmick: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q3ub1SUYfg (music video) -- another band with a gimmick (heh) - goblins, obviously. Vocals are again an acquired taste, but this whole album is worth listening to for a wonderful story about goblins trying to commit autogenocide.

- Urizen - Boxmen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDv1U_P7gTk -- 8-bit influenced metal with good vocals.

- Epica - The Last Crusade: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qV3gQcb8jU0 -- symphonic metal with female vocals.

- Babymetal - Gimme Choko: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIKqgE4BwAY (music video) -- jpop meets metal. You're basically either going to love this or hate this.

- Ladybaby - Nippon Manju: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8-vje-bq9c (music video) -- jpop meets metal, but with a bearded Austrlian lead singer.

- Knorkator - Buchstabe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUcSTyD2T7M (music video) -- comedy metal from Germany; funnier if you understand the lyrics.

Thrash Metal is basically "L.A style" high pitched voice , Death metal is more like "Tampa style" growly voice, Black Metal is more about the look than anything else and Heavy Metal, well any rock band can play heavy.

reply




