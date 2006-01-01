That statement ignores a big part of the black metal aesthetic and does a huge disservice to the many great musicians in the scene. The raw production values were in response to the rising popularity and commercialization of death metal around the late '80s and early '90s and the 'plastic' production that came with it. Listen to Soulside Journey and then A Blaze in the Northern Sky and try telling me it wasn't absolutely intentional. Then listen to anything Emperor released and try telling me "they lacked the musical ability to rival the predominantly (at the time) Swedish and American Death Metal scenes."
Euronymous spent tons of time perfecting the production of De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas. Whether it sounds harsh to the average listener or not (it does), he went out of his way to have 1) audible bass (check it out on headphones sometime), 2) thunderously huge drums and 3) cacophonous guitars, true to his playing style. These were all calculated, intentional decisions, meant to drive the cold, bleak aesthetic.
I like the heck out of De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (you'd never think it to look at me) and have listened to it on a really high-end professional mix system with very good DACs and amplification, and far from being 'corpse, bad' sound, they actually managed a big, live sound that delivers the impact of a black metal band quite well. Just because it's not 'slick' doesn't mean it's low fidelity. For instance, Jethro Tull's 'Aqualung' is a very similar 'raw' sound but strikingly high fidelity on the right equipment.
Also, you can very often tell that the musicians are putting all they can into it. The music is very emotional in a lot of the subgenres, particularly black metal, and post-metal.
Its amazing.
I don't read dissertations and I'm not even a huge metal fan, but the idea of a dissertation on metal subgenres just sounds interesting to me.
Off-hand, there's also sludge, stoner, prog, doom, folk, nu, and power metal, and several different slices of each genre.
I did a quick google and found this:
The rest of the genre is derived from the lineage of the band Helloween, itself heavily influenced by the NWOBHM. Many point to 'Keeper of the Seven Keys Part 1' as the first Power Metal album. Other early bands include Blind Guardian and Gamma Ray (which was founded by Kai Hansen, who played with Helloween and is considered by many to be the father of the genre). It's closely associated with Speed Metal, the line between them is not always clear but modern Power Metal bands tend to have "something extra" beyond fast guitar and high-pitched vocals, whether it's symphonic or progressive influences, more existential lyrical topics, a focus on storytelling, etc. It's often more about who the band is friends with than their musical or lyrical content or aesthetic. It's closely associated with Scandinavia, and it's worth noting that Symphonic Metal was at the very least heavily influenced by this genre, the respective scenes being tightly entwined/the same people.
Some examples of what many self-identified fans of Power Metal would consider good Power Metal-
Helloween- Keeper of the Seven Keys Part 1
Sonata Arctica- Ecliptica
Kamelot- Epica (The Symphonic Metal band Epica named themselves after this album)
Rhapsody- Symphony of Enchanted Lands
Power Metal is like closer to speed metal; think of something like "Ramble On" played by Judas Priest or Iron Maiden.
Also, metal is an incredibly varied genre. If you think you don't like metal, I'd be happy to recommend a couple of different sample songs and see if any of them catch your fancy and change your mind.
At one point when I was young, and hence rather an idiot in some ways, I used to think this was just for metal (and of course I considered all other music utter crap). Later I found out not only metal is varied (d'uh) and everytime I think I've heard all styles in some genre or subgenre of music I find something which doesn't really seem to resemble anything else, then look it up just to find out someone gave the style a name already, or labelled it as a mix of some other styles. E.g. these days I'm (re)discovering the more underground electronic hardcore scene and even there it's amazing how many variety there can be with what is basically the same kickdrum and bassline which started the whole thing all over again.
I don't think I'd be able to distinguish Black Metal from Death Metal.
depends, compare Dimmu Borgir's Enthrone Darkness Triumphant with Death's The Sound Of Perseverance or so, should give you an idea
If the band is wearing black and white makeup on their face and looks ridiculous, then it's black metal.
More riff-y, generally very technical, driving rhythms.
More atmospheric, less driving or pulsing, higher pitched chords or notes tremolo picked.
Just for fun, I'd be interested in hearing some recommendations. I'll start with one, this is The Space For This by Cynic, I'd guess you could call this melodic tech death metal, but as Zappa said, talking about music is like fishing about architecture, just see if you like it!
