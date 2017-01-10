Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Staffjoy V2 – Text message-based employee scheduling app (staffjoy.com)
19 points by philip1209 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Today Staffjoy (YC Fellowship 1) is launching a new version of our scheduling application. We started by focusing on bringing big company scheduling technology to small businesses. We found some early success with on-demand startups and call centers. Yet, we had trouble crossing the chasm.

We stepped back earlier this year to focus on why so many businesses still run on pen and paper. We found that offline scheduling was a symptom of deeper communication issues.

Staffjoy V2 is a ground-up rewrite that focuses on sharing work schedules in less time. We do this by sending workers their schedules over text message. When there are changes, we send the latest schedule to affected workers.

We optimized our architecture for messaging, and we plan to expand beyond SMS soon. You can read about it here: https://blog.staffjoy.com/staffjoys-v2-architecture-9d2fcb40...

We chose to focus on text messages after doing extensive user studies in the service industry. We found that many workers lacked email addresses, and operated on prepaid phones. Managers would text them photos of the schedule because it was the best way to reach them. So, we automated this process.

Moving forward, we will focus on improving the core scheduling experience. We plan to use text messages to engage directly with employees and create flexibility. We also plan to integrate scheduling with other business tools. To do that, we plan to announce our first integration partners later this month.

Finally, today we’re excited to announce a $1.2M seed round of funding, led by Caffeinated Capital (detailed here: http://venturebeat.com/2017/01/10/staffjoy-raises-1-2-millio... )

If you have any questions, I'm here to answer them!

reply


Well done Phillip. I think you should be commended for actually going back and finding the deeper reasons, rather than doing the usual throw more marketing $/hire expensive sales team.

I think it's also great that you're building a product that is aimed at people who aren't quite as 'online' as the usual HN crowd, which make up a quite large %age of the population but are generally totally overlooked.

The only problem with that is it is harder to reach these companies (for the very reason your product is interesting to them). I'm curious on what your marketing strategy would be to those kinds of companies?

reply


I'm not familiar with this, but how is this better than just using calendar invites and an intranet? (Can't access the link currently, pardon me if this is addressed on the website)

reply


For establishments that don't have company-issued hardware, it's difficult to standardize on e.g. Outlook calendar, Apple calendar, etc. Text messages and email are easy to standardize on, without putting too much burden of expectation on the employee to have high-end modern hardware capable of running the scheduling software client.

reply


This looks like a great idea. There were a few times I got in trouble at work in high school because I didn't see updates my boss had made after I checked the schedule. This would avoid any of the he said/she said BS.

Can this be used for covering shifts. When I worked in a job like this, we were allowed to get shifts covered, as long as we found someone to cover it. It would be neat if this service could be used to text everyone that is eligible to cover a shift for the opportunity for extra time.

"Your coworker is looking for someone to cover their front desk shift, Fri 12/9 from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Would you like to cover it?"

reply


Thanks! When we built our V1, we started to investigate building in shift swaps. However, when we started doing the user studies, we had an "oh crap" moment when we realized that so few of our users had smart phones or even email addresses. P2P swaps wouldn't work with such low engagement.

We realized that we had to fix a communication problem before we could build swaps. So, we went back to the drawing board and released V2!

You're spot on with your message - now that we have higher engagement with the workforce, we hope to build in that feature :-)

reply


i mean do employees really want to deal with work stuff via text message too? We have email, calendars, various video and chat messaging apps, old fashion face-to-face communication, etc.

I'm pretty sure employees want to feel less on call, not to mention keep their one last silo of personal communication free from yet another greedy overlord.

reply


Our goal is to create flexibility for workers. We looked at why so many companies still used pen and paper scheduling, and built a product for that market.

We found in user tests that many employees don't have email, and even run on prepaid phones. So, every Sunday they drive to each of their jobs (sometimes two or more) to find out when they are working. Alternatively, their manager (or a coworker) takes a photo of the schedule and texts it to them.

That's the person we built this V2 for. We're saving them time compared to traveling to work to see a printed schedule.

We want to further increase flexibility with tools like shift swapping. However, like I detailed in our other comment, using methods like email didn't have high enough engagement to give workers access to the feature. So, we built Staffjoy V2 with the idea of increasing engagement so that we could build more worker-friendly tools.

Finally, the workers can turn it off if they want.

reply


When I did part time shift work, I always checked my schedule when I was at work... but that may not work too well if you only work at a job occasionally, or if your boss is too incompetent to make the schedule in advance.

reply


Text messaging is a great tool for reaching a wide group of users (think WhatsApp). Shift scheduling touches a lot of low income and part time workers who may not have access to smartphones or data plans. Missing a shift can be costly. To me this isn't about being on call, but helping the workers ensure they have some control over their time.

reply


Some types of employees have very irregular schedules, which can vary on a week-to-week basis. Right now, the most common solution is to review the "master schedule", usually a large printout hung in a common area in the back of the establishment, and write down what your days and hours will be. This is inconvenient for employees, who may make transcription errors, not see a shift they're scheduled to work because they're trying to follow a large chart filled with dozens of other employees, or miss a change in the schedule that was made after they had already written theirs down.

When I worked retail I saw the above issues every week, and would have welcomed a solution that I would know to be always up-to-date, was not filled with irrelevant information, and was convenient to access.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: