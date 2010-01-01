Hacker News
MongoDB Apocalypse Is Here as Ransom Attacks Hit 10,000 Servers
(
bleepingcomputer.com
)
4 points
by
nkantar
12 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
joeskyyy
2 minutes ago
> The attacks don't target all MongoDB databases, but only those left accessible via the Internet and without a password on the administrator account
Well now I don't feel sorry for these people :|
reply
