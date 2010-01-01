Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MongoDB Apocalypse Is Here as Ransom Attacks Hit 10,000 Servers (bleepingcomputer.com)
> The attacks don't target all MongoDB databases, but only those left accessible via the Internet and without a password on the administrator account

Well now I don't feel sorry for these people :|

