Our continuing commitment to your privacy with Windows 10 (windows.com)
It's telling that the lowest telemetry level is considered a premium "Enterprise" feature [1], and there's no way to disable it entirely.

[1] https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/itpro/windows/manage/con... CTRL-F "windows 10 enterprise"

A big part of the issue I'd think is that as Microsoft pushes over to the Store as a significant app distribution medium, they consider no telemetry a breaking issue for anyone who doesn't have an enterprise software deployment setup.

I'm kinda sad to see that's where we've hit on service dependence though.

This comes across as: "Now that we've got all your private data, there's a diminishing return on maintaining a system to collect it again, so we'll go for some positive PR by putting this interface up and let you secure a false sense of privacy"

They've been collecting "telemetry" through an opaque encrypted collection system [1], and after a year of this collection, comes a "deep commitment to privacy"? This is very difficult to believe. Am I needlessly cynical here?

[1] As far as I know, nobody has decrypted the "telemetry" streams, so we don't actually know what MSFT is collecting, so nobody can be sure that it doesn't collect your sensitive documents, private keys, keyboard logs, etc.

I'm uncomfortable sharing the amount of time I have games running with Steam; I certainly don't want MS to have information about which applications I'm running and for how long.

MS and I have radically different expectations about what privacy means in the context of a personal computer.

In particular, I run applications I've written myself. You could easily figure out what I'm doing from knowing which application was in the foreground at any given time.

Contents of files etc. is at the extreme end of privacy violation. I strongly object to the thinnest end of the wedge.

That's funny, it's a web-based privacy dashboard that only works when you link your Windows 10 account with your Microsoft Live account. In other words: the opposite of privacy.

Your bing search history shouldn't be linked to your identity in the first place. Same for cortana and edge. So Microsoft isn't getting any kudos for allowing users to see what kind of data is being collected on them (which they have to do by EU law anyhow).

I applaud any serious projects that advance privacy but this ain't it.

>At Microsoft, we are deeply committed to protecting our customers’ privacy. This includes providing clear choices and easy-to-use tools that put you in control of how your information is collected and used.

LOL here I stopped reading this FUD. Do they still re-enable telemetry when updates to them are installed?

"When you are signed in with your Microsoft account, you can go to ..."

I have W10 but I'm not signed in, now what? Do I have to create Microsoft account and sign in to see the data they will collect on me. I probably won't see any data that have been collected already. And anyway, how can I be sure they are presenting all the data that they collected. They may as well just share some fraction of it.

On the surface, I'm glad Microsoft is doing this. However, it's hard for me to ignore the idea that with these positive changes might come hidden, negative changes. That is, I don't think I can trust Microsoft to just do what they say they're doing in this announcement; I won't fully believe this is better for privacy overall until people have been over the new version of Windows with a fine-toothed comb and confirmed it. Plus, there are indicators (like the language around the switching off of invasive settings) that Microsoft's goal is still to collect way more data than seems reasonable.

> Continuing commitment to privacy with Windows 10

MWAHAHAHAHA... Jesus. Just read it word by word.

That's some Grade A newspeak. Such a strong wiff of Orwell.

The irony.

Windows 10 is basically a data collecting malware.

Terry (?), the writer, must be from Microsoft's experimental comedy group.

I'm using the O&O ShutUp desktop software to disable all of the invasive telemetry, phoning home, etc.:

https://www.oo-software.com/en/shutup10

There's also a few scripts on GitHub like win10-unfuck:

https://github.com/dfkt/win10-unfuck

Saw this on hacker news the other day https://gist.github.com/alirobe/7f3b34ad89a159e6daa1

As an obvious point, check for updates to these solutions after the new build as it'll probably break tools like these for a bit.

continuing?

I stopped reading. Marketing bull does that.

