Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Consumer Reports Retesting MacBook Pro Battery, Apple Says Safari Bug to Blame (macrumors.com)
28 points by binaryapparatus 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Summary: Consumer Reports turned off Safari's page cache to ensure the browsers download fresh content. This hurt performance a lot, presumably because Apple hadn't optimised this usage pattern. Apple has released an update which fixes the "bug".

My opinion: Disabling the cache as Consumer Reports has done is an unrealistic testing pattern. Since Consumer Reports run their tests from local servers [1] they have a better option available. They can use server-generated content to control how much content is served from cache and how much is fresh. They can make the workload 0%–100% fresh by using the servers to generate unique ids for URLs that they want to be served fresh or reusing URLs if they want them to maybe be in the cache.

1: http://www.consumerreports.org/apple/apple-releases-fix-to-m...:

reply


I guess this really just confirms what I've suspected: the only way to get decent battery life out of a Mac is if you are literally using it for nothing but simple web browsing or watching a movie and doing nothing else.

Non-Apple apps are death for battery life. I think I'd be lucky to get two hours of productive development time on my laptops. 1.5 hours is probably closer to reality. I have two BatteryBox devices that add about 45 minutes to 1 hour each to runtime and it's impossible to get productive work done without them.

Perhaps Consumer Reports should try testing battery life by running other apps?

reply


I put my MacBook Pros through a grueling battery test (basically build and destroy a VM successively, sustaining 100%+ CPU, tons of disk I/O, and maxing out WiFi bandwidth intermittently) for my blog post elsewhere on HN.

Worst-case, the 13" Pro with Touch Bar gets 3.5 hours. The Function Key model gets 4 hours. And the 2015 Pro gets 5 hours.

In light usage (e.g. while writing said blog post, and watching an occasional HTML5 YouTube video, and listening to some music in iTunes through AirPods), I can get 8-10 hours without issue.

1-2 hours sounds like you may have an app that's more buggy than the worst that I'd allow to run on my laptop...

Edit: Link to said test script: https://github.com/geerlingguy/macbook-pro-battery-test

reply


Until the most recent batch, Apple laptops have just had straight up the largest batteries of everything except Thinkpads with batteries that stick out. E.g. the much touted "bigger battery" of the new HP 15" x360 only brings it even with the new Touchbar MBP, which has a 25% smaller battery than the previous MBP. Samsung's current 15" laptop has a battery that's about half the size of what is in the new MBP.

Non-Apple apps don't kill battery life. What kills battery life is shitty apps like Chrome (or anything based on Electron). VSCode for example will cut battery life to 6 hours versus 10+ for Emacs. Just simple stuff like typing and scrolling takes huge amounts of CPU. Even just sitting idle it's using 1% or so CPU.

reply


Can you recommend a company that has good battery life for high intensity workloads? I'm genuinely curious.

reply


No, as I've been in the Apple ecosystem for about 10 years and haven't shopped around. I used to have a Dell beast of a laptop back then that was 1) very heavy, 2) very hot and 3) would last for hours of development time.

I would actually trade whatever weight would be necessary to get my useful portable development time up to 3-4 hours.

reply


Your best bet is to have a laptop with detachable batteries that you can easily swap.

reply


So Consumer Reports had Safari Developer Mode enabled which forced full page loads (plus some other bug). And Apple claims "this is not a setting used by customers and does not reflect real-world usage." While I agree most people wouldn't have that option enabled, I would argue that the average user is somewhere between the extremes. For example, most users are not disabling cache and browsing to 20 MB webpages and clicking refresh hundreds of times. But at the same time, neither are users leaving cache on and reloading the same page hundreds of times; they're browsing from site to site, refreshing Facebook feeds, etc. If Apple can make this statement, I'd be curious as to what tests they are performing. I'm almost certain the battery specs released by Apple are not indicative of how average users would use the MacBook (i.e. brigtness 10%, no movement, WiFi off, all background apps disabled, etc.).

reply


This is Apple's battery life test:

>The wireless web test measures battery life by wirelessly browsing 25 popular websites with display brightness set to 12 clicks from bottom or 75 percent. The iTunes movie playback test measures battery life by playing back HD 1080p content with display brightness set to 12 clicks from bottom or 75 percent. The standby test measures battery life by allowing a system, connected to a wireless network and signed in to an iCloud account, to enter standby mode with Safari and Mail applications launched and all system settings left at default. Battery life varies by use and configuration.

http://www.apple.com/macbook-pro/specs/

reply


Does anyone here use consumer reports for general shopping guidance? Curious of the quality.

reply


Generally I've found them to be pretty good with the reviews. The testing is thorough and they explain what to look for when buying something (I've used it for appliances).

Its subscription only (they don't do ads), which means they're not beholden to the companies they're reviewing for money (a good thing)

They generally make a grid of the items you're looking at with dots indicating the ratings. Its very easy to nagivate and intuitive.

You'll have to pay for it (or find someone to give you their old copies, or many libraries have subscriptions).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: