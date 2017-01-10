My opinion: Disabling the cache as Consumer Reports has done is an unrealistic testing pattern. Since Consumer Reports run their tests from local servers [1] they have a better option available. They can use server-generated content to control how much content is served from cache and how much is fresh. They can make the workload 0%–100% fresh by using the servers to generate unique ids for URLs that they want to be served fresh or reusing URLs if they want them to maybe be in the cache.
1: http://www.consumerreports.org/apple/apple-releases-fix-to-m...:
Non-Apple apps are death for battery life. I think I'd be lucky to get two hours of productive development time on my laptops. 1.5 hours is probably closer to reality. I have two BatteryBox devices that add about 45 minutes to 1 hour each to runtime and it's impossible to get productive work done without them.
Perhaps Consumer Reports should try testing battery life by running other apps?
Worst-case, the 13" Pro with Touch Bar gets 3.5 hours. The Function Key model gets 4 hours. And the 2015 Pro gets 5 hours.
In light usage (e.g. while writing said blog post, and watching an occasional HTML5 YouTube video, and listening to some music in iTunes through AirPods), I can get 8-10 hours without issue.
1-2 hours sounds like you may have an app that's more buggy than the worst that I'd allow to run on my laptop...
Edit: Link to said test script: https://github.com/geerlingguy/macbook-pro-battery-test
Non-Apple apps don't kill battery life. What kills battery life is shitty apps like Chrome (or anything based on Electron). VSCode for example will cut battery life to 6 hours versus 10+ for Emacs. Just simple stuff like typing and scrolling takes huge amounts of CPU. Even just sitting idle it's using 1% or so CPU.
I would actually trade whatever weight would be necessary to get my useful portable development time up to 3-4 hours.
>The wireless web test measures battery life by wirelessly browsing 25 popular websites with display brightness set to 12 clicks from bottom or 75 percent. The iTunes movie playback test measures battery life by playing back HD 1080p content with display brightness set to 12 clicks from bottom or 75 percent. The standby test measures battery life by allowing a system, connected to a wireless network and signed in to an iCloud account, to enter standby mode with Safari and Mail applications launched and all system settings left at default. Battery life varies by use and configuration.
http://www.apple.com/macbook-pro/specs/
Its subscription only (they don't do ads), which means they're not beholden to the companies they're reviewing for money (a good thing)
They generally make a grid of the items you're looking at with dots indicating the ratings. Its very easy to nagivate and intuitive.
You'll have to pay for it (or find someone to give you their old copies, or many libraries have subscriptions).
