Strongly disagree. As a result of this type of thinking, I find that the majority of "keyword descriptive dotCOM" domains are usually click-bait or shady content marketing.
Sites like "VacuumReviews.com" are almost always full of content focused on SEO not quality, and questionable financial motivations.
But I guess if the general public still likes those types of domains it shouldnt affect their value.
If I saw a plumber driving around Atlanta with www.AtlantaPlumber.com on his truck, #1 - it'd be easy for me to remember, and #2 it'd be a more positive than negative perception of that business.
They type what they want into the search box of Google or Bing. Domain names now only matter to the extent that search result ranking algorithms prioritize hits in the domain name.
As for myself, I am automatically wary of domain names that do not include a known trademark, and have no plausible reason to exist (and pay its own operating expenses) aside from advertising.
Without even visiting "vacuumreviews.com", I immediately presume it is operated by a vacuum cleaner company that presents false or biased reviews, to drive consumers to purchase their product. Such a site would only ever be visited by someone researching a vacuum cleaner purchase, and few would bother returning once that need has been satisfied to leave an honest review there. Guaranteed useless to click on the link.
Just pick a memorable and appropriate trademark for your business, and use a non-squatted variation on that as your domain name.
I look at the list of my domains every once in a while and pick ideas to work on, but sometimes I have no idea what drove me to buy them, like parttimehuman.tips
I am (was) a serial domain buyer. Now, I guess its somewhat true that buying a domain to go with your idea can really inspire you, I have a lot of domains I let expire or still hold on to because I haven't yet or never did anything with them. I don't think its a good idea.
What I noticed to work is reaching out to people, telling them about your business or project and getting their interest.
Getting the first clients puts more pressure on you, but also gives a huge motivation to continue working on it.
Actually, in the spirit of this article, if anyone here is interested in any of these, let me know:
addressauth.com -- Was going to be a physical address verification service using lob.com's postcard sending API.
atomicthings.com -- something vaguely iot related
http://blankpage.press -- a news site that only posted things that were important (but I realized that would mean I'd need to read all the news and figure out what was important).
http://commn.co -- an inventory tracking system for DIY entheusists that allowed you to track your crap, but also see other peoples crap and trade/sell to others if you don't need it anymore.
http://difftos.com -- a tool to watch service's ToS for changes and easily see what actually changed.
hydramatic.net -- ifttt, but for programmers (it's the name of the first automatic transmission)
http://shit.land / http://shit.foundation -- "The Society for a Homogenous Internet of Things Foundation", an obviously dumb name for a website that I was going to setup a wiki to track IoT stuff, mostly protocols and maybe eventually something with security vulns.
virga.link / http://virga.space -- My plans for a fully decentralized IoT 'protocol', there's actually a couple blog posts on here that lay out what I was thinking.
If you have an existing project that's not in risk of dying that one of these would fit, I'll gladly give it to for free. (I just ask that if the project does die you'd give it back to me and not sell it.)
Also, slightly unrelated, but since I'm listing domain names, https://knock.ninja was another one of these, but I've actually gotten myself to keep working on that on, if a bit slowly. I actually am pretty proud of coming up with that name. (Although the content on that site it pretty shit, btw. I need to come up with better ways of describing it with fewer words.)
How about: knock.ninja automates your building's phone-based access system.
It omits some detail, but to be honest I didn't get it until I read the features anyway.
Depending who you want to appeal to, I think it might be better to call it a 'smart' phone-based access system instead of 'automated'.
I tend to only buy dotCOM, as that's what the general public is most comfortable with. I've found that if you buy any gTLD, you immediately create a headwind that you're fighting against out of the gate..
