What happens when the user wants to save? There's Pluto [1], which is somewhat slow for complex state. And it doesn't work on LuaJIT code -- and I tend to like to run games on LuaJIT.
And it's opaque: If you're debugging some kind of interaction in the game, you can't just look at the save state to see what's where.
I used to be a big fan of Lua, and this kind of AI and behavior coding was a component of that. But ... I think that, on balance, actually creating a data format that represents the state and "coding" using that plus state machines is actually a more robust and useful way to accomplish the same thing.
[1] http://lua-users.org/wiki/PlutoLibrary
reply
But despite that I think coroutines have their place, and this was a nice example that I found when I was looking for inspiration.
(I've been working on a Lua-scripted mail client for the past couple of years, and I'm starting to think more seriously about async-behaviour.)
What happens when the user wants to save? There's Pluto [1], which is somewhat slow for complex state. And it doesn't work on LuaJIT code -- and I tend to like to run games on LuaJIT.
And it's opaque: If you're debugging some kind of interaction in the game, you can't just look at the save state to see what's where.
I used to be a big fan of Lua, and this kind of AI and behavior coding was a component of that. But ... I think that, on balance, actually creating a data format that represents the state and "coding" using that plus state machines is actually a more robust and useful way to accomplish the same thing.
[1] http://lua-users.org/wiki/PlutoLibrary
reply