Shutting down backpage.com was obviously a mistake. It was a centralized location to advertise illegal services. Everybody knew it existed, it was hosted, owned, and financed in the US and subject to court orders and subpeonas.
Now another site will pop up shortly, either in a jurisdiction that doesn't answer to US law enforcement or, eventually, as a Tor hidden service. Prostitution and human trafficking volume won't be impacted except in the very shortest of terms. Just a stupid self-defeating response from our politicians.
The right answer would have been to leave Backpage's sex services classifieds up and pay for law enforcement to review the site on a regular basis. Control and regulate. Don't force your primary information asset to relocate to a less accessible location.
Sigh.
Backpage's management was hiding behind the 3rd-party provisions of the CDA (and the usual last-defense-of-scoundrels, "free speech" absolutism) but were helping to edit and revise ads [2,3] to conceal obviously illegal activity. Thus they were complicit in it.
It's unfortunate, because there's probably a place for a responsibly-managed online clearinghouse for adult services. But there's no indication that the management of Backpage was attempting to offer that; they were hiding under a veil of 'free speech' when it suited them, while at the same time profiting from activity they should have known was illegal (and beyond illegal, morally repugnant even to those of us who take no issue with what consenting adults do between themselves and find prostitution laws outdated and sexist).
This is interesting, but unfortunately, doing so would probably be illegal, so it will likely be shady characters doing the work.
I'm not convinced that this is doing any more good than harm to the majority of the people out there who are engaged in this sort of work.
I find the argument convincing. Unsurprisingly there's not a ton of research on the subject, at least none that comes up on quick searches other than the usual stuff about violence vs sex workers decreasing with legalization.
Just a few months ago I also read an article here in Sweden where a journalist reached out to sex workers, where the person that agreed on a interview said that they had no pimp. They did all the booking and reservations Online. While anecdotal, its enough to at least question statements like sex workers aren't safer when they can stay out of the street and do their advertisement and booking from home.
But all things aren't equal. Most importantly: so long as prostitution is formally illegal, men and women can't be pressured by social norms to participate in sex work. Once prostitution is legalized, the stage is set for that to change: perhaps body integrity isn't nearly as important as bootstrapping oneself to self-reliance, or providing for vulnerable family members.
Usually in economic analyses we stop and ask ourselves if normal people would prefer the choice rather than having it foisted on them: for instance, maybe we'd rather allow ticket scalping because someone with a valuable ticket would probably prefer the option of being able to sell it for a steep profit and pay for health care rather than just having the experience promised by the ticket. But here we have a case where most normal people probably do not want the choice deregulation would allow.
And we still do have street pimps and street prostitutes, where police haven't flushed them out.
(The rationale was that, since the site has tools to help posters write their posts, the site owners were in a "conspiracy" with the authors of illegal posts. Sounds like a huge stretch to me, but IANAL)
Perhaps they just need to stop their mole-whacking game?
Heck, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see the next one run out of Russia, particularly if clients had to do some form of registration to get full access. Out of all the users you might get a few interesting email addresses worth tracking long-term, and you might even get reused passwords or at least a password pattern for some of those.
Also, think about what type of men can have sugar babies vs. what type of men engage in regular prostitution and there's a class based argument that emerges.
There is a gap in the market for someone outside the US to offer such a service, but ideally that country has no extradition laws to the United States, nor should the owners of that website ever chose to visit the US.
Gambling sites outside the US have experienced exactly this: https://www.cato.org/blog/uk-gambling-ceo-arrested-us-airpor...
There may be an even bigger gap for someone outside the US with no need to actually make a profit to offer such a service. Consider the merits of not just scanning the equivalent of the Ashley Madison database for sensitive addresses, but of actually controlling that database and being able to advertise in areas where you'd like to acquire users?
I think it'd be fascinating to see if a new service springs up and gets advertised in the DC area.
I know that it is currently in vogue, with the libertarian current in our society and in the tech world in particular, to ask why prostitution should be illegal. People should have control over their own bodies, shouldn't they?
Here is the answer: many of the people selling their sexual services are not in control of their bodies. Beyond the obvious example of people forced into it by violence, there is also a huge population of people that are trying to feed themselves, or their kids, or their addictions with very few options to achieve those ends. That is not liberty.
If it were true that everyone is absolutely free to choose to engage themselves in such a way with no whiff of active or passive coercion by individuals or their circumstances, sure, they should have the choice. But when the choice is 'do this thing or die, or be in pain' that is no real choice.
This industry needs to connect to customers. Sure, something else might pop up, but at least there won't be a central repository for a while. Hopefully that makes it a less viable.
"I know that it is currently in vogue, with the libertarian current in our society and in the tech world in particular, to ask why cleaning jobs should be illegal. People should have control over their own bodies, shouldn't they?
Here is the answer: many of the people selling their cleaning services are not in control of their bodies. Beyond the obvious example of people forced into it by violence, there is also a huge population of people that are trying to feed themselves, or their kids, or their addictions with very few options to achieve those ends. That is not liberty.
If it were true that everyone is absolutely free to choose to engage themselves in such a way with no whiff of active or passive coercion by individuals or their circumstances, sure, they should have the choice. But when the choice is 'do this thing or die, or be in pain' that is no real choice."
I know a number of independent sex workers as part of my communities, and for the most part they do it because they consider it less demoralising than working at McDonald's. (Sorry, but that's the truth - sex isn't sacred to some people, and being somewhat independent, being able to choose their clients, not being subject to wage slavery, and being able to keep the proceeds of most of the value they provide is appealing to them.)
Yes, there's a large amount of sex workers who are there by force, or perform sex work because they're ineligible for benefits and can't survive without it. But criminalising sex work doesn't actually help those people in the slightest, in much the same way that criminalising drugs doesn't help addicts. They're going to keep doing it because they're forced by their circumstances to, and in fact it prevents them from getting the help they need, on top of adding another socially unacceptable label which can make it difficult to access housing and other necessary services.
Criminalise pimps and traffickers all you want, they're the scum of the earth. But support sex workers.
Not all states have adequate alternative options as you yourself pointed out. You don't solve coerced prostitution by banning prostitution, they are already being forced to do it so they have no choice anyway. You solve coerced prostitution by solving the various coercions. By giving them adequate alternatives. Be it food programs, housing or other state care. Be it drug rehabilitation or cracking down on pimps and traffickers.
Banning prostitution would be like punishing slaves for working for free. Similarly, banning prostitution for the sake of stopping coerced prostitution is taking away a line of work many individuals are perfectly happy and proud to do.
There are also people that argue because there is a transaction of money that it is coercion.
Again, easy to compare this to any job a person doesn't want to do but has to in order to survive (no matter how well paid). Given the alternative to have the thing they want for free or working in whatever form for what they want, many would choose free. Many work to obtain what they desire or what they need to survive.
When I'm in this line of thought I wonder which is better? A pain felt acutely, physically and emotionally. Or one that the masses encourage, are numb to, accepted as way of life, dragged on for 40+ years.
Making prostitution illegal doesn't stop it, it just pushes it underground where it becomes a massive revenue stream for organized crime and the state is powerless to regulate the industry and protect its workers. To top it off, the increase in price caused by illegality becomes a strong incentive for human traffickers, making worse the problem you were trying to solve in the first place.
I disagree, my opinion is based on the economics of drug prohibition [0]. I agree with your sentiments about the industry itself but the challenge is that the more prohibited a service like this is the more profit there is to be gained for providing it.
With that thought in mind it's guaranteed that new services already exist attempting to take over the abandoned space. The reason I think this is bad is because the likelihood is that these new services will be less ethical than backpage.
I'm inclined to think using backpage to identify sex traffickers, minors, and pedophiles would have been more effective at actually making a difference in the victims lives.
My belief is that actions like these just hide the behavior from public view allowing political pressure to be reduced without actually resolving the problem.
Should we shut down strip clubs? What about coal mines? Factory jobs where people lose digits and limbs? Service industries where people are overworked and underpaid?
Those things are different and you know it.
EDIT: I would think that libertarians would be more interested in personal sovereignty than has really been apparent in this thread? At least I thought there was more to libertarianism than boiling everything down to commercial transactions.
The idea that making something illegal will help these people is misguided. Presently the women are offered no protection of the law, they are often harassed and targeted by police over Johns. They often face threats of violence and rape (and more than threats) with no recourse of the law.
What is needed are rational harm reduction policies and bringing sex work into the light under the framework of protection under the law.
When someone asks for public assistance, do we then tell them "Well, you can have a job over here at the brothel"?
If someone denied public assistance chooses prostitution to make a living, that is not any more inherently coercive than if they choose to flip burgers.
I'm not sure if your comment is serious, but groups already exist to address the specific needs of sex workers (which aren't that different from the subset of people they come from: impoverished and drug addicted).
What is not happening, the most important part, is for the law to view sex workers as victims rather than perps. Protection of the law would go a long way in reducing the violence and trafficking involved.
Removing it changes the value balance. If it is not quite so easy, the other options become relatively more desirable.
Not only that, assuming more people who would normally get by on selling their sexual services turn to public assistance for help, their problem becomes more visible and the rest of us in better positions can react rather than ignore what is not being measured.
Services like backpage allow sex workers to vet clients ahead of time, control the time and place of an assignation, have that indoors, and then leave. Certainly some of those sex workers are trafficked, but not all are, and driving either population out onto the street for sex work puts them in greater danger of violence, sexual assault, and/or STIs.
So by your own logic, prostitution is more desirable to those who choose it than the alternatives? So you want to make it artificially less desirable so they choose a different (worse) option?
In the short term it would be a 'worse' option but in the long term it would lead to a better outcome for them and others.
Much like we make it artificially less desirable to do things like build a house that is not up to code.
The value balance should be changed by making other options easier and more desirable, not by making the lives of prostitutes harder.
Otherwise it sounds like you actually just don't like prostitution, regardless of what freedoms prostitutes have.
This conversation makes me realize that I don't have much data, though. How many prostitutes are doing it out of some level of desperation? I assume most since it is so risky in so many different ways (the risk of legal punishment being near the least of it). But, I'll admit, I don't know.
Just reading all of the libertarian pseudo-economic analysis for this post is pretty painful. It's kind of telling that prostitution keeps being described in terms of employment or work. Left out are the social and psychological implications/causes/side-effects of prostitution.
I'm actually on the side of legalizing prostitution, and I generally support any policy that makes the lives of sex workers safer or healthier...but you are spot on about Backpage.
They have been knowingly participating in and fostering this behavior but have tried to keep themselves at an arms length from a strictly legal sense. It's a lie and they have participated in spreading a great deal of misery because they couldn't find another way to make money.
Couldn't you same the same for work => slavery?
There is a class of people that work their entire lives, earning less then their time and effort would be worth sans passive coercion, simply to keep their head above water, if that.
This is a disservice to them and society since, if like the rest of us, they worked because it was a good trade of their time and effort and felt like they come out of the transaction with more value rather than merely not losing everything, it would be a guaranteed net-value add and we, as a society, wouldn't be dancing on the edge of a permanent underclass all of the time.
I know many people that don't need to work to survive but do because they are continually better off for it. In fact, most of the people I know in that position work as hard or harder than anyone else. Even though, on the surface, the wealthy are making the same decision to work as someone who must work or suffer immediate negative and physically painful consequences, the frame of that decision and the outcome is very different for the two groups.
We would be better off if people of all walks of life had the choice to sell what they have without worrying about their continued existence if they don't.
Backpage gives a marketplace to everyone. This is both negative and positive. It supports sex trafficking, but it also supports individuals who need sex work to survive, and provides them a small amount of security.
In the neighborhoods near mine in the upper east side of Baltimore, there are two particular regions for sex work: trans people and poor people in general.
It is obvious that trans people are a high risk population for violence, and so they often turn to online sites to help weed out potential bad actors. Without these sites they are forced to walk the streets more, where they will come into violence, either just by accident, or by individuals or gangs who control territory.
The poorer neighborhoods, and neighborhoods controlled by gangs, maintain a stranglehold on prostitution in their given territory. Online sites allow either motels or private homes to be used to avoid running afoul of restrictions by these gangs.
It is also safe to assume law enforcement will have more excuses to take advantage of sex workers now that they will be more visible & vulnerable. (If you find that suggestion offensive, my city is well known for corruption in both prisons and law enforcement)
There are organizations working to help protect sex workers in most major cities in America. Please feel free to reach out to them for detailed information on how these events affect sex workers and what you can do to help.
I'm genuinely unsure how removing an option is helping the situation, if you're not going to provide a solution at the same time. It just sounds like you'd rather they suffer than do something you find distasteful.
Any you are exactly WHO to tell them it is not okay to do this or that with their OWN body ???
People make calculated risks all of the time. My parents are not cool with me starting my own company that sells software services. They think that is a terrible risk. It is. I could lose everything. But I'm free to do that under the law.
People take calculated risks when logging. Dismemberment is a real threat. Yet the funds they could make are worth it to them. Who are you to tell them they can't?
I mean it when I ask, "Who are you to tell the they can't?" On what moral or ethical grounds do you restrict a person's liberty? If the worst that can happen is they die, why does that give you the authority to intervene against their wishes?
Do you think parents should be allowed to sell both kidneys in exchange for, say, fully-funded college tuition for their kids?
Do you think the mentally ill should be able to sell both their kidneys? Why or why not?
Ideally no more than one parent, presuming a two parent household, but yes, I'm morally okay with that. The loss of a parent is sad. It will have an emotional impact. I think that the impact, coupled to the education the parent is seeking will probably cause the child to appreciate and succeed even more. Knowing that dad died to procure the college education will probably cause the child to work harder in HS and college.
The parents have agency. They can look at a situation to see if they can get an outcome they appreciate.
> Do you think the mentally ill should be able to sell both their kidneys? Why or why not?
No, but merely on the arbitrary like that I think agency matters. Agency underlying all things is a premise. I just state it as a fact. If that fact is wrong, all conclusions from it are at risk. I accept that philosophically. I also posit that mental illness precludes agency.
Currently, this is illegal - people end up forming "donation chains" to spread the availability of organs.
But, in a world where one can sell their organs, would we refuse public assistance to people who still have both of their kidneys? Would we say to the poor "Why are you asking for help? You have $50,000 buried in your back! Come back when you are truly desperate."
Of course people should be able to sell their organs if they have permission of a doctor (who would get in trouble if they authorize a coercive transplant, just like euthanasia) and the recipient (who should be decided ahead of time to discourage organ hoarders and ensure compatibility)
And at the point that we do, would we disallow them from also selling their organs?
I'll openly admit I err on the side of allowing one full control over their body; as someone staring down the barrel of dementia/Alzheimer, I selfishly want that choice when the time comes.
I think we should allow assisted suicide but regulate it carefully. I do not think we should sell the organs of people who end their lives this way (not that there's likely to be a market for those organs).
If someone needs money to pay for their mother's surgery (on out of billion possible examples), then yes let them sell their kidney!
The only reason to keep prostitution illegal (and pornography legal) is the moral argument that actually having sex is a sin (and "not classy") whereas just looking at sex is more of a minor inconvenience morally. By shutting down businesses like these they get the support (monetary and politically) of the moral majority. Business as usual.
