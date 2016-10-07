Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Backpage Shuts Down Adult Ads in the U.S., Citing Government Pressure (npr.org)
Oh no, they shutdown a site on the internet. That'll work!

Shutting down backpage.com was obviously a mistake. It was a centralized location to advertise illegal services. Everybody knew it existed, it was hosted, owned, and financed in the US and subject to court orders and subpeonas.

Now another site will pop up shortly, either in a jurisdiction that doesn't answer to US law enforcement or, eventually, as a Tor hidden service. Prostitution and human trafficking volume won't be impacted except in the very shortest of terms. Just a stupid self-defeating response from our politicians.

The right answer would have been to leave Backpage's sex services classifieds up and pay for law enforcement to review the site on a regular basis. Control and regulate. Don't force your primary information asset to relocate to a less accessible location.

Oh good. We should crack down on sites like this because you know what was good for sex trafficking victims? Street pimps.

Sigh.

The California investigation which resulted in the CEO of Backpage getting arrested (along with two major shareholders, interestingly enough) "was prompted, in part, by reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of thousands of instances of child sex trafficking through Backpage." [1]

Backpage's management was hiding behind the 3rd-party provisions of the CDA (and the usual last-defense-of-scoundrels, "free speech" absolutism) but were helping to edit and revise ads [2,3] to conceal obviously illegal activity. Thus they were complicit in it.

It's unfortunate, because there's probably a place for a responsibly-managed online clearinghouse for adult services. But there's no indication that the management of Backpage was attempting to offer that; they were hiding under a veil of 'free speech' when it suited them, while at the same time profiting from activity they should have known was illegal (and beyond illegal, morally repugnant even to those of us who take no issue with what consenting adults do between themselves and find prostitution laws outdated and sexist).

[1]: http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/10/07/497006100/...

[2]: http://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2016/1007/Backpage-CEO-...

[3]: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/re...

"It's unfortunate, because there's probably a place for a responsibly-managed online clearinghouse for adult services."

This is interesting, but unfortunately, doing so would probably be illegal, so it will likely be shady characters doing the work.

What makes you think the people posting backpages ads aren't trafficked as well? The reason we don't have "street pimps" isn't that backpages got rid of them; it's that we don't really have street anything anymore --- it's economically irrational in a world where even the poorest among us have smart phones.

Mobile phones are part of the equation! I don't think this is an either/or scenario. Sites like Craigslist and Backpages make it a lot easier for those who do sex work to do it without a pimp. Legal brothels and want-ad based sex work is a lot safer for the people involved than street trafficking. Want-ads are a part of the puzzle just like phones are.

I'm not convinced that this is doing any more good than harm to the majority of the people out there who are engaged in this sort of work.

How exactly do mobile phones make it easier for sex workers to avoid being victimized by pimps?

One less intermediary for the interaction. That's my understanding of the thought on the subject. The pimp has less economic and coercive power if a girl can make her own appointments. If a girl feels she needs protection it's a lot easier to hire someone to watch outside while she goes and does her work, but that is a very different position than that of the traditional pimp.

I find the argument convincing. Unsurprisingly there's not a ton of research on the subject, at least none that comes up on quick searches other than the usual stuff about violence vs sex workers decreasing with legalization.

It seems like the full protection of the law is the only rational and humane way forward. It is time to legalize prostitution in America.

So... what service do pimps still provide in the age of the smartphone?

The same "service" they've always provided: mafia-style protection. Sex workers didn't suddenly become less vulnerable simply because they're posting Craigslist ads.

Could you provide some support to that statement? Since much of drug dealing went online, there has been several articles on how that activity become more safer when moved out of the street.

Just a few months ago I also read an article here in Sweden where a journalist reached out to sex workers, where the person that agreed on a interview said that they had no pimp. They did all the booking and reservations Online. While anecdotal, its enough to at least question statements like sex workers aren't safer when they can stay out of the street and do their advertisement and booking from home.

Why do you think sex workers ever had pimps?

Wouldn't be better if that protection was provided by the police?

Ceteris paribus (though remember there's a long and ugly history of the police victimizing sex workers as well).

But all things aren't equal. Most importantly: so long as prostitution is formally illegal, men and women can't be pressured by social norms to participate in sex work. Once prostitution is legalized, the stage is set for that to change: perhaps body integrity isn't nearly as important as bootstrapping oneself to self-reliance, or providing for vulnerable family members.

Usually in economic analyses we stop and ask ourselves if normal people would prefer the choice rather than having it foisted on them: for instance, maybe we'd rather allow ticket scalping because someone with a valuable ticket would probably prefer the option of being able to sell it for a steep profit and pay for health care rather than just having the experience promised by the ticket. But here we have a case where most normal people probably do not want the choice deregulation would allow.

That's not really what street pump means. Even a sex worker using a smartphone for booking has a similar need for extralegal protection.

And we still do have street pimps and street prostitutes, where police haven't flushed them out.

Backpage does not mean no street pimps. The average profile of a sex worker in the US is a young runaway who begins dating a slightly older man. He takes care of her in a way her family like never did and eventually convinces her to sell herself, becomes her pimp. It's a very rare sex worker that elected to start completely in her own.

you're trying to define an average. Last report I read said the reasons people went into the sex-trade were varied and many. Defining the average is precisely what always skews the perception and draws the partisan lines so I'm not sure its a good idea to do this.

Source?

Also would seem that it would be a good idea to know the 'street corner' that the pimps are on (backpage) so it's easier to find, trace and prosecute them. Seems a cost effective 'lead generation' technique for law enforcement.

Hang on. The CEO and two board members were arrested and charged with pimping three months ago, and they're just now taking down the ads? That is some dedication to free speech, I guess...

(The rationale was that, since the site has tools to help posters write their posts, the site owners were in a "conspiracy" with the authors of illegal posts. Sounds like a huge stretch to me, but IANAL)

I am waiting for the legal process before coming to any conclusions. The government thinks they have a case to argue that Backpage does not receive safe harbor protections, and the only way that is possible is if they can prove Backpage was knowingly promoting sex trafficking. Which means they probably have some evidence to suggest that.

What legal process -- or specifically, what court case(s) -- are you referring to? My understanding was that the owners had beat pimping charges [1] using a CDA defense, and I didn't know what else they still have to contend with.

[1] http://reason.com/blog/2016/12/10/backpage-leaders-beat-pimp...

Thanks for the update, I was under the impression the court case was still ongoing.

I promise you its just on to the next website... I honestly wonder if the people that work these cases get tired or disheartened by their game of whack-a-mole.

Although the act of soliciting prostitution is illegal, what exactly is so wrong about this really? Backpage appears to have provided listings that allowed consenting adults to engage in business with one another.

Perhaps they just need to stop their mole-whacking game?

One would think that the govt has learnt something or two from the Prohibition and the war against drugs.

What they've learned is the more 'busts' they make; the more $$ they get in funding next year to buy new toys and employ more people 'fighting the good fight'.

It's only a matter of time until somebody manages to implement an easily-monetizable decentrialized CMS website that synchs the content across multiple nodes. There would be a lot of technical challenges like syncing accounts and managing decentralized moderation, but still - between piracy and prostitution and the like, there's a lot of money to be made hosting illegal content, and if law-enforcement crushes it where they find it then the obvious solution will be to develop a system that's impossible to shut down because it mirrors itself to new hosts trivially.

Must be a real hassle trying to shut down activities between consenting adults when there's an economic reason and no moral case. See recreational drug use.

And most likely the next (or the one after that) will be run by someone outside the USA, either in a place where cooperation with US authorities is unlikely or where prostitution is legal and thus any extradition requests (if anything got that far) would be less likely to be honored.

Heck, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see the next one run out of Russia, particularly if clients had to do some form of registration to get full access. Out of all the users you might get a few interesting email addresses worth tracking long-term, and you might even get reused passwords or at least a password pattern for some of those.

Not as long as their are federal grants to get their hands on.

What's the difference between this and a sugar baby site like seeking arrangements?

Biggest difference seems that sites like SA emphasize ongoing arrangements as opposed to explicit pay for play individual meetings.

Backpage offered prostitution arrangements. Sugar babies, in spite of what people think, aren't prostitutes. It's just that girls that don't sleep with their sponsors tend to lose their sponsors.

Also, think about what type of men can have sugar babies vs. what type of men engage in regular prostitution and there's a class based argument that emerges.

If the girls that don't sleep with their sponsors inevitably lose their sponsors, I think there is likely a legal case to be made that that is prostitution. The same could be said of canonical prostitution: some people pay prostitutes to talk and/or cuddle, but if they don't have sex, they will surely eventually lose clients.

Window dressing.

Sugar babies are wealthier and whiter?

There is a lot of $ at stake here. Why would BP not just move operations to another country with more favorable laws?

Because the owners are most likely US based. That makes them still targets for law enforcement, regardless of where the site is hosted.

There is a gap in the market for someone outside the US to offer such a service, but ideally that country has no extradition laws to the United States, nor should the owners of that website ever chose to visit the US.

Gambling sites outside the US have experienced exactly this: https://www.cato.org/blog/uk-gambling-ceo-arrested-us-airpor...

> There is a gap in the market for someone outside the US to offer such a service,

There may be an even bigger gap for someone outside the US with no need to actually make a profit to offer such a service. Consider the merits of not just scanning the equivalent of the Ashley Madison database for sensitive addresses, but of actually controlling that database and being able to advertise in areas where you'd like to acquire users?

I think it'd be fascinating to see if a new service springs up and gets advertised in the DC area.

Reading the thoughts of middle class, white collar, programmers on crime are always entertaining.

The US government should implement a regulated alternative like in Germany with their FKK.

reply


This is a Very Good Thing.

I know that it is currently in vogue, with the libertarian current in our society and in the tech world in particular, to ask why prostitution should be illegal. People should have control over their own bodies, shouldn't they?

Here is the answer: many of the people selling their sexual services are not in control of their bodies. Beyond the obvious example of people forced into it by violence, there is also a huge population of people that are trying to feed themselves, or their kids, or their addictions with very few options to achieve those ends. That is not liberty.

If it were true that everyone is absolutely free to choose to engage themselves in such a way with no whiff of active or passive coercion by individuals or their circumstances, sure, they should have the choice. But when the choice is 'do this thing or die, or be in pain' that is no real choice.

This industry needs to connect to customers. Sure, something else might pop up, but at least there won't be a central repository for a while. Hopefully that makes it a less viable.

Note that this argument also applies to domestic workers, for example:

"I know that it is currently in vogue, with the libertarian current in our society and in the tech world in particular, to ask why cleaning jobs should be illegal. People should have control over their own bodies, shouldn't they?

Here is the answer: many of the people selling their cleaning services are not in control of their bodies. Beyond the obvious example of people forced into it by violence, there is also a huge population of people that are trying to feed themselves, or their kids, or their addictions with very few options to achieve those ends. That is not liberty.

If it were true that everyone is absolutely free to choose to engage themselves in such a way with no whiff of active or passive coercion by individuals or their circumstances, sure, they should have the choice. But when the choice is 'do this thing or die, or be in pain' that is no real choice."

The solution is to build a system in which people who are forced into sex slavery are able to be identified and helped and their traffickers prosecuted. The current system, which assumes that every sex worker is there by force, muddies the waters heavily and ensures that people are not going to get the individual support they need to get out of sex work.

I know a number of independent sex workers as part of my communities, and for the most part they do it because they consider it less demoralising than working at McDonald's. (Sorry, but that's the truth - sex isn't sacred to some people, and being somewhat independent, being able to choose their clients, not being subject to wage slavery, and being able to keep the proceeds of most of the value they provide is appealing to them.)

Yes, there's a large amount of sex workers who are there by force, or perform sex work because they're ineligible for benefits and can't survive without it. But criminalising sex work doesn't actually help those people in the slightest, in much the same way that criminalising drugs doesn't help addicts. They're going to keep doing it because they're forced by their circumstances to, and in fact it prevents them from getting the help they need, on top of adding another socially unacceptable label which can make it difficult to access housing and other necessary services.

Criminalise pimps and traffickers all you want, they're the scum of the earth. But support sex workers.

Let's not pretend it is as simple as that. By your own logic, of the options "Prostitute and feed myself" and "do not feed myself", they should only be allowed the latter.

Not all states have adequate alternative options as you yourself pointed out. You don't solve coerced prostitution by banning prostitution, they are already being forced to do it so they have no choice anyway. You solve coerced prostitution by solving the various coercions. By giving them adequate alternatives. Be it food programs, housing or other state care. Be it drug rehabilitation or cracking down on pimps and traffickers.

Banning prostitution would be like punishing slaves for working for free. Similarly, banning prostitution for the sake of stopping coerced prostitution is taking away a line of work many individuals are perfectly happy and proud to do.

The problem with this argument is that I can compare it easily to any job a person doesn't want to do. This argument is usually formed with circumstances surrounding the action, but not the action itself (abduction, coercion, lack of choice, rapes, drug addictions).

There are also people that argue because there is a transaction of money that it is coercion.

Again, easy to compare this to any job a person doesn't want to do but has to in order to survive (no matter how well paid). Given the alternative to have the thing they want for free or working in whatever form for what they want, many would choose free. Many work to obtain what they desire or what they need to survive.

When I'm in this line of thought I wonder which is better? A pain felt acutely, physically and emotionally. Or one that the masses encourage, are numb to, accepted as way of life, dragged on for 40+ years.

You are making the all too common and incorrect assumption that banning an in-demand good or service is a good way to prevent it from being bought and sold.

Making prostitution illegal doesn't stop it, it just pushes it underground where it becomes a massive revenue stream for organized crime and the state is powerless to regulate the industry and protect its workers. To top it off, the increase in price caused by illegality becomes a strong incentive for human traffickers, making worse the problem you were trying to solve in the first place.

> This is a Very Good Thing.

I disagree, my opinion is based on the economics of drug prohibition [0]. I agree with your sentiments about the industry itself but the challenge is that the more prohibited a service like this is the more profit there is to be gained for providing it.

With that thought in mind it's guaranteed that new services already exist attempting to take over the abandoned space. The reason I think this is bad is because the likelihood is that these new services will be less ethical than backpage.

I'm inclined to think using backpage to identify sex traffickers, minors, and pedophiles would have been more effective at actually making a difference in the victims lives.

My belief is that actions like these just hide the behavior from public view allowing political pressure to be reduced without actually resolving the problem.

[0] http://www.walterblock.com/wp-content/uploads/publications/d...

> there is also a huge population of people that are trying to feed themselves, or their kids, or their addictions with very few options to achieve those ends.

Should we shut down strip clubs? What about coal mines? Factory jobs where people lose digits and limbs? Service industries where people are overworked and underpaid?

There it is. There's the line.

Those things are different and you know it.

reply


reply


The idea that making something illegal will help these people is misguided. Presently the women are offered no protection of the law, they are often harassed and targeted by police over Johns. They often face threats of violence and rape (and more than threats) with no recourse of the law.

What is needed are rational harm reduction policies and bringing sex work into the light under the framework of protection under the law.

Assume we do that.

When someone asks for public assistance, do we then tell them "Well, you can have a job over here at the brothel"?

When people ask for public assistance, we either give it to them or deny it. There may also be assistance for people looking for jobs, but it does not force anyone to take those jobs.

If someone denied public assistance chooses prostitution to make a living, that is not any more inherently coercive than if they choose to flip burgers.

Such advocacy groups already exist. They provide basic healthcare services, needle exchange, free condoms, food and emergency shelter.

I'm not sure if your comment is serious, but groups already exist to address the specific needs of sex workers (which aren't that different from the subset of people they come from: impoverished and drug addicted).

What is not happening, the most important part, is for the law to view sex workers as victims rather than perps. Protection of the law would go a long way in reducing the violence and trafficking involved.

reply


reply


Not only remove that opinion, criminalize it, which hurts sex workers even more.

It is not the only option.

Removing it changes the value balance. If it is not quite so easy, the other options become relatively more desirable.

Not only that, assuming more people who would normally get by on selling their sexual services turn to public assistance for help, their problem becomes more visible and the rest of us in better positions can react rather than ignore what is not being measured.

It's more complicated than that - even for those being trafficked, in-calls and indoor prostitution are safer than street/outdoor prostitution:

http://scunning.com/resubmission_july2016.pdf

Services like backpage allow sex workers to vet clients ahead of time, control the time and place of an assignation, have that indoors, and then leave. Certainly some of those sex workers are trafficked, but not all are, and driving either population out onto the street for sex work puts them in greater danger of violence, sexual assault, and/or STIs.

My assumption is that the extra risk would be taken into account and many, if not most, would decide that it is no longer worth it and choose to do something that is less lucrative in the short term but lead to better outcomes in the long term.

reply


So by your own logic, prostitution is more desirable to those who choose it than the alternatives? So you want to make it artificially less desirable so they choose a different (worse) option?

reply


In the short term it would be a 'worse' option but in the long term it would lead to a better outcome for them and others.

Much like we make it artificially less desirable to do things like build a house that is not up to code.

>Removing it changes the value balance. If it is not quite so easy, the other options become relatively more desirable.

The value balance should be changed by making other options easier and more desirable, not by making the lives of prostitutes harder.

Otherwise it sounds like you actually just don't like prostitution, regardless of what freedoms prostitutes have.

Ideally, I agree. Unfortunately we don't live in an ideal world and we have to settle for the quicker stopgap, the point of which isn't to punish prostitutes but change the value calculation of people before they go that route.

This conversation makes me realize that I don't have much data, though. How many prostitutes are doing it out of some level of desperation? I assume most since it is so risky in so many different ways (the risk of legal punishment being near the least of it). But, I'll admit, I don't know.

Being for free speech is like being for motherhood. It's not exactly the brave stance that lots of people make it out to be. It's just that they don't have to put anything on the line to have a maximalist free speech position.

Just reading all of the libertarian pseudo-economic analysis for this post is pretty painful. It's kind of telling that prostitution keeps being described in terms of employment or work. Left out are the social and psychological implications/causes/side-effects of prostitution.

They have been knowingly participating in and fostering this behavior but have tried to keep themselves at an arms length from a strictly legal sense. It's a lie and they have participated in spreading a great deal of misery because they couldn't find another way to make money.

If the problem is sex slavery the solution is licenses and inspection.

reply


Couldn't you same the same for work => slavery?

reply


There is a class of people that work their entire lives, earning less then their time and effort would be worth sans passive coercion, simply to keep their head above water, if that.

This is a disservice to them and society since, if like the rest of us, they worked because it was a good trade of their time and effort and felt like they come out of the transaction with more value rather than merely not losing everything, it would be a guaranteed net-value add and we, as a society, wouldn't be dancing on the edge of a permanent underclass all of the time.

I know many people that don't need to work to survive but do because they are continually better off for it. In fact, most of the people I know in that position work as hard or harder than anyone else. Even though, on the surface, the wealthy are making the same decision to work as someone who must work or suffer immediate negative and physically painful consequences, the frame of that decision and the outcome is very different for the two groups.

We would be better off if people of all walks of life had the choice to sell what they have without worrying about their continued existence if they don't.

Want to know how it's not a very good thing?

Backpage gives a marketplace to everyone. This is both negative and positive. It supports sex trafficking, but it also supports individuals who need sex work to survive, and provides them a small amount of security.

In the neighborhoods near mine in the upper east side of Baltimore, there are two particular regions for sex work: trans people and poor people in general.

It is obvious that trans people are a high risk population for violence, and so they often turn to online sites to help weed out potential bad actors. Without these sites they are forced to walk the streets more, where they will come into violence, either just by accident, or by individuals or gangs who control territory.

The poorer neighborhoods, and neighborhoods controlled by gangs, maintain a stranglehold on prostitution in their given territory. Online sites allow either motels or private homes to be used to avoid running afoul of restrictions by these gangs.

It is also safe to assume law enforcement will have more excuses to take advantage of sex workers now that they will be more visible & vulnerable. (If you find that suggestion offensive, my city is well known for corruption in both prisons and law enforcement)

There are organizations working to help protect sex workers in most major cities in America. Please feel free to reach out to them for detailed information on how these events affect sex workers and what you can do to help.

So, because "do this or be in pain" might be coercive, your solution is to remove the "do this or", so it's just "be in pain"?

I'm genuinely unsure how removing an option is helping the situation, if you're not going to provide a solution at the same time. It just sounds like you'd rather they suffer than do something you find distasteful.

> Beyond the obvious example of people forced into it by violence, there is also a huge population of people that are trying to feed themselves, or their kids, or their addictions.

Any you are exactly WHO to tell them it is not okay to do this or that with their OWN body ???

Where do you draw the line? Should people be able to sell their kidneys? How about retinas? How about both kidneys? It's their body, after all.

reply


People make calculated risks all of the time. My parents are not cool with me starting my own company that sells software services. They think that is a terrible risk. It is. I could lose everything. But I'm free to do that under the law.

People take calculated risks when logging. Dismemberment is a real threat. Yet the funds they could make are worth it to them. Who are you to tell them they can't?

I mean it when I ask, "Who are you to tell the they can't?" On what moral or ethical grounds do you restrict a person's liberty? If the worst that can happen is they die, why does that give you the authority to intervene against their wishes?

reply


Do you think parents should be allowed to sell both kidneys in exchange for, say, fully-funded college tuition for their kids?

Do you think the mentally ill should be able to sell both their kidneys? Why or why not?

> Do you think parents should be allowed to sell both kidneys in exchange for, say, fully-funded college tuition for their kids?

Ideally no more than one parent, presuming a two parent household, but yes, I'm morally okay with that. The loss of a parent is sad. It will have an emotional impact. I think that the impact, coupled to the education the parent is seeking will probably cause the child to appreciate and succeed even more. Knowing that dad died to procure the college education will probably cause the child to work harder in HS and college.

The parents have agency. They can look at a situation to see if they can get an outcome they appreciate.

> Do you think the mentally ill should be able to sell both their kidneys? Why or why not?

I don't know if I agree with their arguments, but people have argued that people should be able to sell kidneys.

Currently, this is illegal - people end up forming "donation chains" to spread the availability of organs.

I think people should be able to sell their organs, too /if/ they are perfectly free to make that choice and in no way coerced, actively or passively, to do so.

But, in a world where one can sell their organs, would we refuse public assistance to people who still have both of their kidneys? Would we say to the poor "Why are you asking for help? You have $50,000 buried in your back! Come back when you are truly desperate."

Of course, there are coherent arguments for this. Among other things, it makes organs more available to recipients. But then where do you draw the line from there? If the principle is "my body my rules", why not sell both kidneys?

reply


reply


reply


Of course people should be able to sell their organs if they have permission of a doctor (who would get in trouble if they authorize a coercive transplant, just like euthanasia) and the recipient (who should be decided ahead of time to discourage organ hoarders and ensure compatibility)

reply


reply


reply


reply


And at the point that we do, would we disallow them from also selling their organs?

I'll openly admit I err on the side of allowing one full control over their body; as someone staring down the barrel of dementia/Alzheimer, I selfishly want that choice when the time comes.

Are you asking because you want to know what I personally think? Remember, I'm just trying to get a coherent principle out of an angry objection.

I think we should allow assisted suicide but regulate it carefully. I do not think we should sell the organs of people who end their lives this way (not that there's likely to be a market for those organs).

reply


reply


If someone needs money to pay for their mother's surgery (on out of billion possible examples), then yes let them sell their kidney!

reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


The other side of this is that victims of sex trafficking are often so emotionally attached to their pimp that arrest is sometimes the only way to separate them and force them to talk to a counselor. These women are often mentally impaired or were very young when they began "dating" (working for) their pimp. Convincing them to not just leave but testify against the person clothing, feeding, and sheltering them is a tall task.

People don't listen to logical arguments anymore.

And they did at any point?

Please don't be fooled into believing the government had some altruistic motivator to do this. This is simply politicians and government agencies buying political capital by hurting morally-offensive sections of society which they keep illegal so they can have more sway over their real target: the moral majority.

The only reason to keep prostitution illegal (and pornography legal) is the moral argument that actually having sex is a sin (and "not classy") whereas just looking at sex is more of a minor inconvenience morally. By shutting down businesses like these they get the support (monetary and politically) of the moral majority. Business as usual.

