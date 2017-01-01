Hacker News
Yahoo won't change name to altaba
theguardian.com
11 points
by
entelechy
1 hour ago
2 comments
harigov
2 minutes ago
I can't believe how terrible this whole Yahoo sale and renaming fiasco has been. It's clear that the company intended to be sold and move towards this sort of structure. Why are they dragging it on for so long that the name "Yahoo" itself would be totally worthless?
mcintyre1994
5 minutes ago
"Only the investment part of Yahoo that will be renamed ‘Altaba’, while the main brand will retain its name"
This is nothing new compared to the earlier discussion on HN.
