MIT Course: Self-Driving Cars – Lectures Online
mit.edu
32 points
by
tancik
59 minutes ago
buckhx
18 minutes ago
It looks like they'll be posting the lectures online which is pretty rad. I'll be sure to make some time to watch these.
shoshin23
10 minutes ago
super cool to see this here. do the lecture videos go up the same day as the lectures?
