function makeComponent() {
return /*test*/ { a: 1
};
}
function makeComponent() {
return /*test*/
{ a: 1 };
}
[1] https://hackage.haskell.org/package/wl-pprint-annotated
Bob Nystrom (munificent) disagrees[0] after writing one himself:
> The search space we have to cover is exponentially large, and even ranking different solutions is a subtle problem.
[0]: http://journal.stuffwithstuff.com/2015/09/08/the-hardest-pro...
As was once told to me, my code should look like your code and yours like mine.
