Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A large slab of ice is breaking off an Antarctic glacier (businessinsider.com)
41 points by mjfern 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





Hey folks,

I'm one of the scientists on Project MIDAS (the team that made the announcement). Happy to answer questions about this. I've also been keeping a spreadsheet of things roughly the size of the iceberg, for journalistic comparisons: https://twitter.com/mewo2/status/818826891545210881

reply


Hi, there seems to be some mixed messages on the implications of this for the rest of the Larsen C shelf. Are we likely to see a collapse of the whole thing in the next few years, Larsen B style?

reply


Probably not. The Larsen B collapse was preceded by widespread surface melting across the shelf, which caused lots of crevasses to fill with water, driving them open, and the whole shelf pretty much shattered under the stress. We don't see that sort of melt on Larsen C - even though it's quite nearby, the climate is a couple of degrees colder.

A more probable (but still fairly unlikely) scenario is that this could destabilise the ice shelf over a longer timescale (maybe decades). Removing ice from the front would let the ice behind accelerate, stretch and thin, which makes it more vulnerable to calving again, and so forth.

The most likely outcome though is that there's no significant change to the ice shelf, except maybe the flow of the ice speeds up a bit, which is interesting glaciologically, but probably not something the rest of the world will get excited about.

Obviously, any and all of this could change as the climate continues to warm. If we start to see significant levels of surface melt ponding across the shelf, then we can worry.

reply


For the metric people who don't know random US states: 335 meters thick and about the size of Palestine.

reply


Product idea: automatically generate dimensional metaphors with regional cultural context based on geoIP.

reply


That's actually a great idea! Kind of what Wolfram|Alpha does when it gives you various comparisons to the number you've entered. E.g. for "10 kilotons":

  ≈ (0.2 to 0.3) × mass of a Handy size cargo ship ( 28000 to 40000 lg tn )
  ≈ (0.3 to 0.5) × mass of a Small Handy size cargo ship ( 20000 to 28000 lg tn )
  ≈ 0.83 × daily mass of trash produced in New York City (≈ 1.2×10^7 kg )
http://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=10+kiloton

EDIT:

For the ice slab in question, W|A gives following comparisons:

  ≈ ( 0.25 ≈ 1/4 ) × total area of Wales (≈ 8023 mi^2 )
  ≈ 1.7 × total area of Rhode Island ( 1212 mi^2 )
  ≈ 3 × area of forest flattened by the asteroid explosion over Tunguska in 1908 (≈ 2000 km^2 )

reply


Ha, sometimes I wonder if I've ever had an original idea.

reply


I know I haven't. Everything has already been done (usually not to my liking, but that's bikeshedding, I guess...).

reply


It's not bikeshedding if the topic is not trivial.

reply


http://www.theregister.co.uk/Design/page/reg-standards-conve...

reply


The graphic from the MIDAS project also has a picture of Wales to compare with :)

They have their own brief blog post at: http://www.projectmidas.org/blog/larsen-c-ice-shelf-poised-t...

reply


Doesn't seem like that big of a deal considering it's already floating on water, so it's displacing the water it'll make when it melts. No sea rise at all.

reply


The Artic (north pole) is the one floating on water. Antartica (south pole) is a continent just like North America, and its melting contributes to sea level rise just as much as a melting glacier does.

reply


The concern is that ice in general is melting, not that this particular instance is going to cause global sea rise.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: