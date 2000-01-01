I'm one of the scientists on Project MIDAS (the team that made the announcement). Happy to answer questions about this. I've also been keeping a spreadsheet of things roughly the size of the iceberg, for journalistic comparisons: https://twitter.com/mewo2/status/818826891545210881
reply
A more probable (but still fairly unlikely) scenario is that this could destabilise the ice shelf over a longer timescale (maybe decades). Removing ice from the front would let the ice behind accelerate, stretch and thin, which makes it more vulnerable to calving again, and so forth.
The most likely outcome though is that there's no significant change to the ice shelf, except maybe the flow of the ice speeds up a bit, which is interesting glaciologically, but probably not something the rest of the world will get excited about.
Obviously, any and all of this could change as the climate continues to warm. If we start to see significant levels of surface melt ponding across the shelf, then we can worry.
≈ (0.2 to 0.3) × mass of a Handy size cargo ship ( 28000 to 40000 lg tn )
≈ (0.3 to 0.5) × mass of a Small Handy size cargo ship ( 20000 to 28000 lg tn )
≈ 0.83 × daily mass of trash produced in New York City (≈ 1.2×10^7 kg )
EDIT:
For the ice slab in question, W|A gives following comparisons:
≈ ( 0.25 ≈ 1/4 ) × total area of Wales (≈ 8023 mi^2 )
≈ 1.7 × total area of Rhode Island ( 1212 mi^2 )
≈ 3 × area of forest flattened by the asteroid explosion over Tunguska in 1908 (≈ 2000 km^2 )
They have their own brief blog post at: http://www.projectmidas.org/blog/larsen-c-ice-shelf-poised-t...
I'm one of the scientists on Project MIDAS (the team that made the announcement). Happy to answer questions about this. I've also been keeping a spreadsheet of things roughly the size of the iceberg, for journalistic comparisons: https://twitter.com/mewo2/status/818826891545210881
reply