How to Buy Bitcoin Anywhere in the World (blockgeeks.com)
64 points by MatoBo 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





A correction: Perhaps culturally Mexico belongs more to South America, but officially it is located in North America.

Under the third bullet point for Israel it says:

"Other: Citizen of the United Arab Emirates can use bitoasis.net to buy Bitcoins directly; in Kuwait you can buy Bitcoins on bitfils.com; in Vietnam you find the Broker bitcoinvietnam.com.vn and the exchange vbtc.vn; in Malaysia coinbox.biz and coins.my provide an online wallet and an easy method to buy and sell Bitcoins, while oinhako.com is a wallet with the option to buy and sell for Malaysia and Singapur and bitx.co offers an exchange for Malaysia and Indonesia. In Indonesia, you can also buy Bitcoins at bitcoin.co.id. Citizen of Taiwan can use maicoin.com to buy, sell and use Bitcoins."

These should probably be broken out into separate paragraphs for each country. I think that someone looking to buy bitcoin in Kuwait is very unlikely to be looking in the Israel section. But otherwise, I find this very useful.

Interesting guide, I like the country overview, but it's actually Switzerland not Swiss.

Swiss Government disagrees. (On the other hand, indeed Swiss Government is not the authority on English language usage.)

"Welcome to the official website of the Swiss Government", quoting from https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start.html

Switzerland is to Swiss as England is to English.

The country is Switzerland; if you are from Switzerland you are Swiss.

I think the more interesting guide would be how to buy Bitcoins anonymously.

There is another site[0] that is very similar that is linked to off of the official bitcoin website under find an exchange[1].

[0] https://www.buybitcoinworldwide.com/ [1] https://bitcoin.org/en/getting-started

How to buy bitcoin anywhere in the world, as long as it's in one of the 31 countries on the list.

Well, looking fast through the resource, I'd say it's perfect for those selling services or products through Bitcoin. There must be a lot of clients asking "How do I pay with Bitcoin?". Now you just give them this link and you're done with the support responsibility.

Isn't Bitcoin dead already?

I think it died twice this week already, it may even be up to its monthly quota.

>(Ultimate Guide)

?

Interesting share with insightful data is always amazing

