Show HN: A Travis CI elixir client
(
github.com
)
15 points
by
kddeisz
4 hours ago
1 comment
needz
0 minutes ago
I haven't seen Elixir mentioned here in awhile. As it's the next language I'm interested in learning -- how's it coming along? How are people feeling about it after having more time with it?
reply
