PHP Frameworks Code Complexity Comparison (medium.com)
10 points by sconxu 1 hour ago





It's co-location is very low however. What you want is never nearby, and thanks to the Facade system used for service location it also isn't always clear which class is actually being used without digging through some configuration files, and an IDEs autocomplete and click through has no hope without a generated helper file.

This leaves you digging through dozens of tiny files, some barely longer than the class definition itself, just to find even high level logic. I normally learn frameworks by simply reading the code, but I can't help but feel fatigued when having to try and find where a line of logic actually lives in Laravel. It is almost always a journey.

Yeah, I've had this same complaint trying to get through it. Digging through Laravel internals is rough.

I don't think this is a good argument for or against any framework. It's just an interesting side note.

I've never worked with these frameworks since I don't use PHP anymore, but I must say I'm quite impressed by the average LOC per function and percentage of static function. Especially Laravel surprised me... The longest method is only 13 LOC? Wow!

TBH not sure how they got that count.

https://github.com/illuminate/queue/blob/master/Worker.php#L... Here's 17 LOC in the first file I checked.

Not to say that's excessive or a bad thing, just seems the count isn't quite accurate.

If they aren't counting Illuminate components, seems somewhat unfaithful, since that's really the Laravel nitty-gritty.

It's also worth noting that 'static' doesn't feel like a good metric in PHP. There's certainly not a great correlation of static to pure when you're in global-DI-container contexts. So why do we want statics? Global static singletons, too, don't feel like a particularly good pattern.

If I'm writing PHP, I -do- try to make 'static' mean 'this function accesses no globals and has no side effects', because in my opinion it can make PHP a bit cleaner, but in most PHP frameworks that's not the pattern they're going for.

In that context, the more statics the better!

Side note: The queue-related bits of Illuminate were pretty difficult to decompose and work with outside of laravel context, though that's partly because PHP is a kind of unfortunate language for worker processes in general because of how the opcache works together with a kludged CLI.

Laravel also pulls in several big pieces from symfony...so it's a framework that uses big pieces of another framework. I don't think that was counted in the statistics either.

Yeah. That one's a bit more understandable though. Illuminate is a direct subtree split of Laravel, so it's what I would think they'd actually measure =/

You're right. Checked out some non-illuminate parts, because maybe they excluded that, but even in the core classes there are functions that are longer:

https://github.com/laravel/framework/blob/5.3/src/Illuminate...

If you don't count comments that method is 13 LOC

It might be 13 statements, but it's not 13 LoC

