This leaves you digging through dozens of tiny files, some barely longer than the class definition itself, just to find even high level logic. I normally learn frameworks by simply reading the code, but I can't help but feel fatigued when having to try and find where a line of logic actually lives in Laravel. It is almost always a journey.
reply
https://github.com/illuminate/queue/blob/master/Worker.php#L...
Here's 17 LOC in the first file I checked.
Not to say that's excessive or a bad thing, just seems the count isn't quite accurate.
If they aren't counting Illuminate components, seems somewhat unfaithful, since that's really the Laravel nitty-gritty.
It's also worth noting that 'static' doesn't feel like a good metric in PHP. There's certainly not a great correlation of static to pure when you're in global-DI-container contexts. So why do we want statics? Global static singletons, too, don't feel like a particularly good pattern.
If I'm writing PHP, I -do- try to make 'static' mean 'this function accesses no globals and has no side effects', because in my opinion it can make PHP a bit cleaner, but in most PHP frameworks that's not the pattern they're going for.
In that context, the more statics the better!
Side note: The queue-related bits of Illuminate were pretty difficult to decompose and work with outside of laravel context, though that's partly because PHP is a kind of unfortunate language for worker processes in general because of how the opcache works together with a kludged CLI.
https://github.com/laravel/framework/blob/5.3/src/Illuminate...
This leaves you digging through dozens of tiny files, some barely longer than the class definition itself, just to find even high level logic. I normally learn frameworks by simply reading the code, but I can't help but feel fatigued when having to try and find where a line of logic actually lives in Laravel. It is almost always a journey.
reply