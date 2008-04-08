Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I returned my 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (jeffgeerling.com)
  > Price: This is the kicker—you have to pay more for the
  > Touch Bar, even though it provides a worse computing 
  > experience. And you can't get Touch ID, two extra 
  > Thunderbolt ports, or a few other niche niceties without   
  > also taking the baggage that is Touch Bar along for the ride.
This has arguably been the worst part of Apple for many years. There's all sort of little fringe price-cutting measures that push you to the top of the line. They'll routinely kneecap the mid-tier in order to emphasize the top tier. And things ebb and flow, sometimes Apple seems to understand the value of the mac goes far beyond pure profit numbers (it's driving iOS profits, after all), but it really seems that they've taken a strong turn away from that especially in the past year.

If you've got the previous generation of macbook pro and are wondering whether you should upgrade, here's an alternate suggestion:

I took my 2014 retina macbook pro to the Apple Store and got a "topcase replacement" (because my keyboard was beat up with overuse and starting to get flaky). That had the side benefit of giving me a completely new external case, so it looks brand new again. And it includes a brand new battery. And I got a new display for free, because there's a recall on that generation of retina displays for delamination issues.

It feels like I just bought a new laptop at one fifth the price. And the specs on it are still competitive with the 2016 models: 16GB ram, 3ghz core i7. Only the very highest 2016 configuration even beats it, and that by only a little.

How do you request a top case replacement? How much does it cost and how long do they take to do it?

I'm not entirely sure if you can just request a top case replacement, but I just had my battery replaced and the top case replacement was included in it. It took them around 10 days to complete considering it was after Christmas.

I think they are about £200

I took my MacBook Pro in for a battery replacement and got the same thing. They replaced the keyboard, logic board, and battery all for $300. I was told though that my computer was manufactured in a narrow window of time where the battery and logic board and top plate were all fused together in some way that they had to be replaced together. In other words, depending on when your computer was made your mileage may vary.

I did the same thing and it was truly like having a new laptop. The following week I dropped my freshly refurbished MBP. So, now I have a new 2016 MBP. :/

I've had two of those on AppleCare due to trackpads sticking slightly. I'm sure they could be made to stick somehow.

hard to find information about this, so would also like to know.

Even if you don't care about the rest of the review, if you're interested in some real-world/empirical evidence about how the Touch Bar model's battery life compares to the Function Key model, please read through the Battery section of this post.

I open sourced the script and methodology I used to run heavy battery use tests: https://github.com/geerlingguy/macbook-pro-battery-test

And I also published the raw results of the third full battery test on each laptop: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H6TeKCOZRwzsd5bZJM2...

I'm confused:

  				# Builds completed	Total battery life	Avg. Build time
  2016 Touch Bar - 3.1 GHz i5	49			4:54:00			0:08:45
  2016 Fn key - 2.4 GHz i7	30			3:54:00			0:07:52
  2015 Retina - 3.1 GHz i7	24			3:30:00			0:06:02
suggests that the 2016 model did 19 more builds, and had a battery life of 1 hour longer, suggesting a _better_ battery life...

Looking at the data in his spreadsheet, I think he has the models and build times switched.

You're correct. Sorry about that, I fixed the table!

Ah, that makes so much more sense now!

even consumer reports had enough issues with the battery to make it a "not recommended" machine.

"The MacBook Pro battery life results were highly inconsistent from one trial to the next."[1]

did you see the same?

[1]http://www.consumerreports.org/laptops/macbook-pros-fail-to-...

The results were highly consistent for me (I tested the Touch Bar model 5 times just to be safe). I presume that a lighter test (e.g. only browsing, watching videos, etc.) would probably allow macOS to apply more battery optimizing techniques, which may vary depending on the exact test, WiFi conditions, etc.

For my test, it was full bore, using lots of CPU (all cores), lots of bandwidth, and lots of I/O, with the screen on 100% brightness the entire time.

Using 100% brightness makes the test basically invalid. The backlight is one of the biggest power hogs in the whole machine, and the new Macbook is 65% brighter at maximum. That's helpful for e.g. outdoor use, but for office use the proper setting is 150-200 lux (about 50% brightness on the old machines, 30% brightness on the new ones). Testing the machines at different brightness settings is akin to testing them running different workloads.

One important point is that you switched from i5 to i7, which has a fairly significant impact on battery life (in my experience).

In this case, though, the i5 model had worse battery life than both i7 models, regardless of clock.

Do you have your table labels muddled on the article? It's showing the 2016 with Touch Bar completing the most builds, but your spreadsheet and general disappointment disagrees with that.

Yes, sorry; I fixed the table just now; I had some of the data points switched between the Touch Bar model and the 2015

I bought one when it was announced. I desperately needed to replace my 13', 128G MBA (couldn't change the disk).

My major concern about the touch bar is that it really makes things worse. I second the author opinion.

I use Spotify a lot. Before, on my MBA, I could change the volume or hit play/pause with one key tap, straightforward and easy.

Now I have to hit the tiny expand arrow to display these keys and then hit play/pause etc.

It could get even worse because Spotify added their own touch bar buttons when you use the mac native app. But the dynamic display is different when the app is the front than when it's in the background. When in the background it becomes a shortcut you have to click to make a different set of keys appear. You get lost very easily, plus it becomes redundant with Apple native play/pause keys... So I'm always confused when I just want to hit pause/play.

From the settings, if I'd like to fall back to the always on standard set of function keys then I lose the dynamic app keys. Which is weird. The OS should be clever enough to show the standard keys when nothing else is available instead of a black useless zone and a tiny shortcut zone on the right.

The esc key (as mentioned in the article) is really hard to reach most of the times because you have to quit the current display (cross) before it becomes available. Why not keep it always on the left ?

It feels like the touch bar hasn't been thought through very much. It needs some more work... The good news is that it's mostly software improvements so let's hope Apple can fix that quickly.

As others have noted, you can press and drag on the volume icon to change the volume without two presses.

You can also remove the Siri icon and add a Play/Stop icon to the default icons on the right. Go to System Preferences -> Keyboard -> Customise Control Strip. You can then move your cursor down off the screen onto the Touchbar, drag Siri out of the way, then drag a Play/Stop icon down into the Control Strip.

Then it will always be there even if the control strip is contracted rather than expanded.

I don't like the Touch Bar, but I've grown to hate it less. However it does register unintentional presses regularly. And no, I'm not "using it wrong".

I know it's probably not going to solve your issues with the Touch Bar (I seem to be in the minority that love it), but you can change the volume without expanding the the other function keys just by tapping and dragging the volume key. You basically drag left and right and, as long as your start position was over the volume key, you'll get a slider that reacts no matter where your finger is.

Quick tip: if you press and hold on volume or brightness, and start sliding immediately, you can get more immediate feedback. Don't tap then slide; tap and hold and slide at the same time :)

Yes I noticed it and that's great but it doesn't give you audio play/pause shortcut. It doesn't work on the expand arrow for example (that's an idea for Apple !).

I have to make compromises if I want the play/pause control then I'll loose the brightness or volume because the shortcuts are limited to 4 max even if the touch bar is mostly unused black space on the left.

If that's the case, you can just go into System Preferences and make the expanded view the default.

Yes but then you loose the app dynamic controls and the benefits of having a dynamic touch bar.

The battery comparison with the 2015 MacBook Pro is not really fair, because he turns the brightness "all the way" up for his benchmark, even though the new models have screens with 500 nits brightness while the 2015 model only has 300 nits.

I actually like my 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Speed is fine with my upgraded model and the display is great. Touch ID is very useful too.

I rarely use the touch bar and I still miss direct access to brightness / loudness up and down, but I have also learnt that a barely use function keys anymore. ESC on the Touch Bar is good enough, however, ESC has become less important on Mac OS, Photos.App for example seems not be support ESC at all.

The battery is fine too. I use my MacBook mostly for long meetings, i.e., 5-6 hours, and up to now, there has always been plenty of battery left. That is of course with a rather new battery and for light news (using a text editor, viewing PDFs, some web browsing, distractions like e-mail / instant messaging / social media from time to time.)

The keyboard … well, I don't really like it, but whenever I use my old 13" MacBook Pro (Retina), I don't like the old keyboard either. The real annoyance is the noise resulting from my fast and obviously rather hard touch typing.

I am keeping my MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. On the other hand, I would immediately buy a MacBook Pro without Touch Bar if it came with Touch ID and more ports than the current MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

PS: How do you call the effect that you are more likely to like expensive products as a kind of self-deception? ;)

That would be cognitive dissonance. There is dissonance between your action (buying the laptop) and your thoughts (not liking the laptop). You either change your action (return the laptop) or change your thoughts (actually, I think I do like this laptop).

That has been shown to be nonsense:

http://mobile.nytimes.com/2008/04/08/science/08tier.html

Also, I brought a 2016 MBP and contemplated keeping it despite not liking it because I wanted a Mac OS X development environment. I ended up returning it. There are more choices than the two you stated.

[Edit to add: Though I read the parent comment a number of times, I missed a key line. Leaving my comment for context.]

I've read your parent comment a number of times. Where do they express general dislike for the laptop? They say the keyboard is loud, and that if a non-Touch Bar model were available, they'd buy one, but other than that, I read it as them being happy with it:

I actually like my 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

syrrim was answering my PS questions and not qualifying my comment.

Ah, that's it. Don't know how I missed that as I read yours a number of times to see what I missing, but I very clearly did. Thanks for pointing it out!

You're right but I was looking for a more specific term or word, and I've just found it! :)

It's called post purchase rationalization, a special form of choice-supportive bias, a form of cognitive dissonance.

> On the other hand, I would immediately buy a MacBook Pro without Touch Bar if it came with Touch ID and more ports than the current MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

That was my biggest hesitation; I did love Touch ID, and the two extra ports. Living without them after two weeks of having them is proving to be annoying (but liveable).

But one point of my post is that Apple shouldn't make me feel like I can either choose to be slightly robbed (Touch Bar), or suffer from a compromised experience (Function Key).

FWIW, I kinda like the touch bar. I know, I know, I'm not according the the Hacker News groupthink du jour, and am having my own, entirely unapproved opinion. But there it is, I quite like it.

I'm with you. I love the Touch Bar and, for the life of me, can't see how people are fat-fingering it all the time. Where are you people keeping your hands that you're fat fingering the keys while typing? Are you using the number keys as your home row or something?

The thing designers are failing to understand this decade is that touch interfaces suck. Always. They are a compromise, not a feature. This includes touch screens and capacitive buttons, both in vogue for the past decade.

Touch interfaces suck: they are too easy to press accidentally, and too difficult to press on purpose. In college, I actually taped pieces of paper onto my friend's TV with capacitive buttons so we could tell where the fucking buttons were in the dark. If you were off by a half centimeter, you'd turn the TV off instead of changing the volume. I regularly turn on my game consoles by lightly brushing my arm against them because of their awful capacitive buttons. Dumb, dumb dumb.

Touch interfaces provide no benefit over physical buttons except in cases where you cannot have physical buttons. Phones are a good example: physical buttons add too much bulk to the phone or drastically reduce your screen size. You also don't have a defined set of functionality. A touch interface makes sense here.

But on a laptop keyboard? You've already got a ton of keys there! Just add ten more! Instead, they've added the suckiness of a touch interface for no reason, since there was no compromise to make.

Touch interfaces aren't modern, they aren't stylish, and nobody likes them. You use them when you must make a compromise for form factor. Otherwise, stick with physical buttons.

This is even more true in cars, where a touch interface is arguably dangerous. Give me buttons, and I can fiddle while keeping my eyes on the road. Give me a touch screen with heirarchical menus, and I've got to look away from the road in order to do anything at all.

This is so true in my experience with at least 4 different cars with touch screen in the last year. I snicker to myself when they talk about self driving cars because here I am thinking they cant even get a touchscreen right.

I do have touchscreen on a tablet that I think works at B grade overall. In drawing programs nothing beats being able to scale and rotate the "paper" with 2 fingers. I hope while I am still alive they can perfect just that :)

Yes!

I have a touch-only radio in my car. It's a security hazard. I often have to slow down just to change the radio station, change the mp3 file that's playing or adjust the volume. It's a disaster.

Yep. I have a Mazda and it has a control nob for the screen that sits down by the gear nob (what is that thing called?) And it's awesome. I also.ost bought a different car, but it had touch only and I realized touch is impossible to use while driving.

Seriously. My guess as to the reason Tesla did this was to skimp on manufacturing costs. Now that they are established I wish they'd remove that screen or reduce its size.

I hope they move it to a full windscreen HUD and add dashboard hardware controls.

A few years ago, I was in the Subaru dealership ready to plunk down a deposit for a brand new 2015 MY Impreza. Then we sat in the cabin and I saw the touch screen. It had a loading bar when the car turned on. Mandatory in all 2015 MY cars. I left and bought a 2011 Mazda3. Oh well.

Thank you!

reply


> "The all-new Touch Bar revolutionizes the keyboard experience by bringing dynamic controls to your fingertips. This Multi-Touch Retina display at the top of the new MacBook Pro keyboard changes depending on what the user does in your app, so you can surface context-specific features and controls."

...except anyone who can type will almost _never_ look at their fingers when typing. And what type of people can type? People that own laptops with names ending in "Pro".

Touchbar doesn't make sense from any perspective

Disclaimer: I have a Macbook Pro with Touchbar. Right now it's connected to a monitor and I'm using an external keyboard...

You're missing an important step in that chain of logical reasoning. What percentage of people who touch type also touch type the function keys? I can use Emacs pretty well in the terminal, but I don't think I could name the function keys even for Safari.

> Touch interfaces suck: they are too easy to press accidentally, and too difficult to press on purpose.

this a thousand times. also, blue/white leds should die a fiery death. i've taped mine.

I like the notion of using that top row of keys dynamically-- 99.9% of the time, I don't use them, so why not give them something to do-- but I wish they had kept the keys and provided a way to dynamically reassign them, instead of turning it into a touch bar that you have to look at. You already have a giant trackpad for "non-button" actions...

Very true. I had a phone with a physical slide out keyboard up until they didn't make them anymore. Moving to a touch screen keyboard was and is still difficult, and I make typos all the time.

> Touch interfaces provide no benefit over physical buttons

Unless you have something like arthritis.

reply


Touch isn't a magic bullet for arthritis. In the middle to later stages your accuracy goes goes, and touch buttons are often smaller and tighter together than physical buttons.

reply


Ah, thanks for that information.

   > They are a compromise, not a feature
Touch interface is terrible in almost every regard.

One drawback you didn't mention is that normally with a touch interface hand-distance to screen-distance is a 1-to-1 ratio. If I'm using a 27" display, I don't want to be dragging my hand back and forth a couple feet either way to drag icons.

Touch interfaces are cheaper at scale. They're more durable and cheaper to maintain. It's far easier to manufacture a slew of screens and program the controls on to a Touchscreen than manufacturing actual real hardware controls. Controls also have moving parts which can break. For years having an actual real keyboard was the killer feature of Blackberries and my beloved Palm Prē, but simple economics won out in the end. There's many good things about touchscreens in these terms, but not for user experience or even aesthetics.

Making your laptops out of balsa wood is probably cheaper than metal, but it's still a terrible idea.

they are too easy to press accidentally

The solution is to have user interfaces that are forgiving and don't punish the user for making a mistake.

>The solution is to have user interfaces that are forgiving and don't punish the user for making a mistake.

Meaning ignoring input?

Which in turn would suggest scrapping features to mitigate mistakes.

Which would mean not a professional tool.

I'm not arguing with your statement on its own, but I highly disagree in this context.

In any professional tool I use, I want a 1:1 representation of _EVERYTHING_ I do. The thought of a tool treating me like an idiot (which I am) but correcting me (according to ITS OWN LOGIC) and not letting me learn (which I can) is making me furious to even consider.

A solution for an artificially invented problem. Right.

("Have forgiving interfaces" is good advice, but completely orthogonal to "don't make user input interface that sucks")

Or use the same bloody interfaces that have worked for twenty years with the same bloody buttons that have worked for almost a century.

No, the solution is to JUST USE BUTTONS.

People[1] often press the wrong button even when they're physical buttons.

[1] Me.

Why couldn't they just add OLED programmable physical keys -- defaulting to the same layout/feature set as now?

They'd lose the ability to do sliders etc, but they have a huge bloody trackpad they could use for that.

Or make the trackpad a touch-screen itself.

You know, Lenovo tried reinventing the keyboard a few years ago with their X1 Carbons by putting on a touch bar with function keys, volume keys, etc. and it was horrible. Trying to do any terminal work was horrible; for example, my insert key was touchbar FN + I or something ridiculous like that.

AFAIK, they didn't reproduce that model. Surprised Apple didn't take note.

Yeah, I remember reading all the comparisons to the Lenovo version, and thinking that surely Apple must've improved from Lenovo's version, or added something more compelling.

But instead, they may have made it worse, if that's possible, because the escape key is indented, just to make the Touch Bar's graphical layout even on both sides. Definitely the worst case of form over function I've encountered with an Apple product.

reply


The Lenovo crowd on the other hand are old-timers that want real keys that click and thats why the Lenovo touchbar was so hated.

reply


Which, again, means "Pro is now just a marketing label, this is not a pro device."

Lenono X1 Carbon Gen II. My current labptop and I really like it. I could be better but it is nice to use.

I must be the only person that has no issues with their touch MBP other than the price I paid for it. Which was a joke.

If the price were the same as the function key model... I think the Touch Bar would've been a lot more palatable.

It's a variety of issues that caused me to end up disliking the entire machine. I could live with the Touch Bar if battery were better, pricing were similar, etc.

Price in the UK is pretty painful now, but the machine is great. Its not a revolutionary change, but a very welcome improvement.

Never owned a Mac but I have just bought a LG V20 phone which has a second always on screen that looks like the touch bar. On a phone it is actually very useful, for instance having the last five apps you opened readily accessible is excellent, it brings the alt-tab power to your mobile. Also I use the flashlight often and it's just right there. Maybe, probably it's a bad idea on a laptop, but having another screen that apps cannot fight for above the main screen on a smartphone or phablet is great.

The v20 always on screen is right where you're always looking on a phone, unlike MBP touchbar. I'd buy one tomorrow but LG feel Europeans are unworthy of them.

I love how these articles begin by listing their pro-Apple credentials. We're so tribal that we have to say, guys, guys, I'm not an Apple heathen! I'm a believer! A follower of Jobs! So please do not dismiss my bad news as the mad ravings of a heretic.

That's what makes it all the more painful. Irrational Apple fanatics like burning you at the stake if you can't prove you were more irrational than they at some point in your life.

As a data scientist who spends most of my time in the terminal, I do not regret losing function keys. In fact, I find the touchbar to be vastly more useful and easier to operate in most contexts. That being said, I tend to eschew function keys in favor of key sequences.

Apple should find it extremely disconcerting that developers are seemingly beginning to abandon them en masse. Every day there is something posted here, on Reddit, or Twitter by another developer moving to Linux and not looking back. A oft-used retort is developers are not a priority demographic anymore. Well who does Apple think will write software to run on their real cash cow iOS? Developers are the thin end of a large wedge.

FWIW I switched to Linux on ThinkPad X220 on the day of the MBP announcement. I've added 16GB ram and a SSD. I can't think of any reason to go back.

OT: My display was flickering last week, black and back until I rebooted. Does anyone had this problem as well? I filmed it and will ask apple what to do.

As Steve famously said, if you don't want a tbMBP, don't buy it. If you buy one and you don't like it, take it back.

Since that is/always has been the working approach, any chance the HN hive-mind could avoid posting EVERY single MBP->other laptop or macOS->*nix article?

So, unless I'm missing something, the primary complaint is "I don't like the position of esc on the touch bar". That's not a lot to hang a rant on, but clearly that's all it takes to get to the top of Hacker News these days.

Spoiler: there's no way to find the keys on a touch display, unless you are looking at them. That is the main issue: not that the key is in a weird position, but that the key's position is a mystery unless you take your eyes off the screen. Hello hunt-and-peck.

reply


So I think he's using this thing plugged into an external monitor most of the time? Can anyone actually use an 11" monitor as a primary monitor? If so, what do you do? I only ask because I struggle to work when I'm on the road using my 13" laptop and I can't imagine being able to get much done every day on an 11".

reply


reply


>> If there is an itch to finish and release something, suddenly those limitations aren't anymore.

Good point :-) Funny how things become less important when there's a push to get it done no matter what!

It's not my preference but I think hiding the dock, working in fullscreen, one app at a time and alt+tabbing a lot will make it quite workable.

In fact, thinking about it I imagine it to be a rather uncluttered, focused experience compared to the 27" screen full of windows I'm currently looking at. Which isn't an argument against large screens, but poor window management and lack of focus I guess.

This, mostly.

I have a 27" 4K display at my desk, but I can be just as productive (sometimes more so) on the short 11" screen.

Heck, I just deal with streams of text 90% of my day.

I used a Samsung Q30 sold as Dell X1 as primary device for a while about a decade ago. It's 12" and for the time it was great. Fanless, quite fast and light AF. So yeah, 11" is doable. Depends on what you are doing and how.

Works for me, I can do that for months. I'm doing mostly coding in Sublime Text (and using Origami Plugin extensively), iTerm and Chrome. It's for me not too small for text related work. It's also good for video watching. What's not good for: Photo editing in my opinion. The experience is much better the bigger the monitor is (and TN display is not great for photo editing in general).

This was surprising succinct with the issues. I'm not going to get one, I thought it was a bit of HN overdo as usual but the 200ms delay is clear a symptom of a bad Apple product from the point of their quality, not the perception of the user.

He says the only thing he wants is a better keyboard and retina display.

So he wants the 12" MacBook which has been out for over a year now... Why did he even buy the new 13" MBP in the first place?

reply


reply


reply


I still have it... might be able to do a test run.

> I use a Mac as my daily driver

What does the author mean by 'daily driver'?

Sorry about that, I try to use idioms that are a little more widespread, but outside of car culture, you might not hear the term that often. It basically means 'the computer I use for day-to-day work' (see this for example: https://www.reddit.com/r/nexus4/comments/2b7pm5/what_does_da...).

It would be opposed to an exotic car or computer I'd use only in certain special circumstances (like the Raspberry Pis I use for testing cluster configurations, at www.pidramble.com).

"Daily driver" is a common idiom for "the thing I use every day", borrowed from the automotive world where someone who's into cars may drive various vehicles at times for work/personal purposes, but the one they drive on a daily basis -- their "daily driver" -- is consistent.

Using something as a "daily driver" means you use it every day as your primary computer.

The phrase usually means your reliable, but not fancy, car that you drive to work every day. It also implies you have a another nicer car that you only drive for pleasure, or in good weather, etc.

reply


Say you had a minivan for taking your kids to their schools and sports practices and picking up groceries, and a Lamborghini for going to da club on Saturday nights...

reply


It probably references the idea of having a practical car vs. keeping a sports car or utility vehicle in the garage.

reply


reply


Because the de facto "best tool" for professional personal computing since at least 5 years now (longer if you include other models) is broken, forcing a bunch of people who hadn't had to think about this stuff for ages to start asking "what next?"

Sure, and that was a great discussion we had like 2 months ago, but every day we get posts about how some no-name person returned their computer because they didn't like it, or some person finds the touch bar is great for them.

This isn't Hacker News, or even news. It's just a reblog of somebody's opinion about something that is already overly discussed. Their opinion is irrelevant. It's just another opinion. It's no different than if any one of us made a silly blog post about how we did or didn't return some product that we did or didn't like.

It's just a waste.

It's pretty funny how much of a non-issue this is outside of a select group of loud people. I know a lot of people that have the new MacBook and love it. The main complaint I hear is the wait time to get one.

It is very interesting/helpful to me as I have held off buying a new MBP for exactly the reasons the author complains about. I suspected there would be issues and I didn't want to be the guinea pig so I appreciate the author taking the time to write and post this.

There's several obvious reasons:

1. Every time someone brings this up other people say "It's fine." and it really isn't fine.

2. We want Apple to hear that their core customers are unhappy and they should rethink the current course for their hardware.

I love Apple computers but they currently don't provide a serious upgrade option for my 2012 15" rMBP. The 2016 15" is a joke by comparison.

This is completely anecdotal, but I work with several clients that all just refreshed their entire hardware stock with the new MacBook Pros for a good percentage of their employees (if not for every employee). The only people I've yet to hear complain about the Touch Bar or the computers in general are people on HN and Reddit. Every person I've interacted with that has used it loves the Touch Bar and a not-insignificant population of those people are developers. To say that "core customers are unhappy" is a gross generalization that, to me, doesn't have any basis in reality.

> their core customers are unhappy

I honestly don't think HN posters (nor bloggers) are anywhere near Apple's "core customers" - that's the millions of people who just want something workable from a shop they trust, not a few thousand (being optimistic) forum posters and bloggers.

e.g. After 5 days, it was already crushing the competition and approaching 18 months of Macbook 2015 sales.

https://www.cnet.com/uk/news/apple-macbook-pro-sales-already...

I can't even begin to read that graph.

"Indexed revenue" instead of number of units sold? "n=16,754 online shoppers" but the article says "panel of 4.4 million online shoppers"?

Developers are the core customers for MacBook Pros. In volume the Air used to be the top seller, because yes there are more people who just want "a computer" that works and don't care about specs and won't look at battery life, etc. before buying.

But do you know what those people base their purchasing decisions on? The recommendations of the developers and engineers they know who do care about those specs.

I can't tell you how many people have moved over to Apple computers on my recommendations over the years. It's a lot. Right now I have a hard time recommending the 2016 models. If people can get a refurbished 2015 on the cheap I honestly think it's a better choice.

> After 5 days, it was already crushing the competition and approaching 18 months of Macbook 2015 sales.

This statistic is very popular but it's also extremely misleading. Everybody knew the lineup was due for a refresh so 2015 sales were lagging because of that, the higher numbers represent a dam of pent up purchases waiting for upgrades bursting. It's like pointing out that the number of people complaining about the 2016 models is way higher than the people complaining about the 2015 models. Of course it is. That doesn't tell the whole story and is somewhat misleading on its own.

My point is just because initial sales of the 2016 models is high, doesn't mean that it will stay that way. Once they get into people's hands and people find out "Oh the battery life is terrible and I really don't like the TouchBar." those sales may plummet (if that indeed is people's reaction.)

Apple needs to really re-examine. The current 13" and 15" MBP models should be the base "MacBook" models, and they should come out with a serious pro machine and label it as such (which restores MagSafe and has higher battery life.) The TouchBar should just be thrown off a bridge. It's a terrible gimmicky attempt at stuffing a touch screen onto a laptop.

> The recommendations of the developers and engineers they know who do care about those specs.

None of the non-technical people I know (and I'll admit that's a small number) who buy Apple kit do not take recommendations from developers and engineers because they're non-technical people - they don't read HN or tech blogs. They look at things like Which? reviews or BBC think pieces or that glossy insert that comes with the Sunday paper.

Or they go into an Apple store where they can touch the machines, use them for browsing the web, get answers to their questions (ok, bit slow at peak times) vs something like a PC World where you can't use the machine or they don't have that particular model in stock despite it being on display or there's no-one around to answer your question or you can't tell which particular constellation of stickers on the laptop means it'll work for you or ...

> Apple needs to [...]

People have been saying this since 2005. They're still here, printing money. shrug

I don't think it's so obvious. Most people seem to be obsessing about the Touch Bar, which really doesn't seem like a deal-breaker to me (caveat: haven't tried it), especially with models available with real keys. If you'd only skim the comments you'd definitely be left with the impression that a bigger than warranted fuss is being made.

However, this is the first time I've been aware that battery life is genuinely crippled. My perception since just after launch was "occasional problem due to Safari bug".

reply


reply


Not in this instance. I know that there were still a lot of unanswered questions, like exactly how badly is battery life affected (not just measured in Wh), and how does real world performance compare (not just Geekbench numbers).

Also, for those making a $2k+ purchasing decision, it pays to do a little research as to what other people who work in similar situations think about the different options.

I read a lot of reviews for MacBooks, Lenovo T4xx series, Dell XPS models, etc. Just like with any other topic, the color of varied opinions helps one arrive at a better understanding.

Complaining about Apple and the MacBook Pro has become a pretty dominant topic on Hacker News from the last few months. I really do think this negativity about the product has become excessive, and it's the first time I've personally been annoyed about something like this on HN in four years of reading the site more or less daily.

---

Since my comment is abrasive -- much more so than normal for me here on HN -- I figured it was worth it for me to put some more effort into this and provide some evidence. I easily came up with the following list of topics here from the last month:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13315262

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13244357

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13251401

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13253390

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13157832

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13172903

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13214754

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13164534

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13220623

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13217008

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13337727 (note that, while the headline is a bit general, much of the discussion is related to the new MBP)

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13169060

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13185428

I just stopped after this point. There were more.

It's almost as if....people are really unhappy and disappointed.

Imagine being on a Muscle Car Enthusiast forum, and Ford released a V8 Mustang that had less horsepower than it's predecessor, and worse handling, but just came with minor stylistic upgrades. The same thing would be happening.

People love their Macs very much, hence all the venting. All they want is Apple to build them the proverbial faster horse.

Thanks. I even posted on some of these as I was caught up in the discussion, but the discussion is over. There's nothing new to be added right now, and certainly nothing new to be added by some random person's irrelevant opinion.

Well, I guess we'd just have to go back to reposting Aaron Swartz articles.

Nah, it only shows the amount of frustration over it and fear for the future.

HN is a cesspool of negativity. I can see how different people would be turned away by hate for Yahoo/Twitter doing badly, hate for fb/uber, constant jealousy against startups that had an exit in the past few days (pretending as sanity about valuations), etc.

Thankfully there is a lot of positivity, though you have to look harder for it.

You hate the Touch Bar, even though the MacBook is closed most of the time? Strange.

The 'Touch Bar' is a plainly stopgap measure that only exists because Apple is delaying the painful transition to touch in OS X.

Microsoft underwent that pain early in Windows 8 and the first few not-particularly-good Surface devices, and (with Windows 10 and the SP4) is there now.

I can't really see that there's any signs that they will transition to touch on OS X. It also goes against what they've said publicly: they think mixing touch and mouse interface makes for a compromised interface which is not great for either.

But of course, Apple has a history of saying one thing publicly which contradict their later actions (webapps for the original iPhone vs. native apps)

I'm inclined to believe Apple in that they don't want to copy the MS surface (other than perhaps developing iPad more in that direction). I think it's a good idea to keep the desktop/laptop OS focused on mouse/keyboard interaction, especially since it's a bit awkward and unergonomic to use a touch screen while the laptop is standing.

But they may try to expand on the touch bar concept. Maybe they will replace the whole area below the keyboard with a touch screen as well. Maybe it will be more useful then. Hopefully they won't replace the keyboard. I prefer my laptop with a proper keyboard.

In theory it would be great if the keyboard surface could change between an actual keyboard and a full touch screen. But I don't see how that's physically possible.

reply


reply


> The 'Touch Bar' is a plainly stopgap measure that only exists because Apple is delaying the painful transition to touch in OS X.

The transition to touch already happened with iOS. Apple still needs to keep macOS alive for a few legacy use-cases, but the long-term strategy is probably to move the remaining applications over to iOS, instead of converting macOS to iOS.

reply


Some huge breakthrough in CPU power and technology aside, including changes to the laws of physics and basic ergonomics, we are not going to be doing desktopy-style work on iOS style devices -- unless they get the ability to drive large 4K+ monitors, connect to multiple peripherals at once, talk to disk drives, etc.

And even that would require hooking them with keyboards, stands etc for comfortable working.

People care for laptops/desktops for all the OTHER work and usage patterns that are not good fit for iOS/iDevice form factors.

> drive large 4K+ monitors

Driving 4K screens from a tablet isn't that far off. It depends what you want to show on them of course, but just outputting 4K isn't that hard.

> connect to multiple peripherals at once

You're not supposed to have peripherals any more. Your touch screen, the cloud, and that's it. If necessary, hardware devices now connect to the cloud directly (while joining a botnet).

> talk to disk drives

You're supposed to buy more iCloud storage and have an infinite throughput connection.

I don't think Apple has given completely up on macOS. They wouldn't do the touchbar if that was the case. It would be wasted effort. They could sell macOS for years just by iteratively updating the hardware specs.

I think they're trying to find a role for macOS that would allow them to innovate there, but I don't they have it figured out. The touchbar is just testing the waters, to see if it can make sense to do a dual approach (they've probably played with replacing the area below the keyboard with a touchscreen as well).

