1 point by ksshilov 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|IMHO, these phrase describes the source of all problems, especially in any new field (startups, entrepreneurship). Observing myself, starting to understand that half-measures and abandoned halfway tasks due to the lack of confidence in a final result are the root of all failures.
It would be interesting to see in the comments: the 3 actions in which you are 100% sure (and execute without fear and with confidence in a final result) and 3 actions that always scary you.
So we could see how different these two lists in the community. Will start with my own..
Confidence:
Scary:
Product management
Cold calling
Stay in shape and eat “clean”
Writing
Meet deadlines in any task
Sitting at the center table in the restaurant
