Garbage Collection Overview
https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/0xy59wtx(v=vs.110)....
Fundamentals of garbage collection
https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ee787088(v=vs.110)....
Visualising the .NET Garbage Collector
http://mattwarren.org/2016/06/20/Visualising-the-dotNET-Garb...
Clr Book of the runtime : Garbage Collection
https://github.com/dotnet/coreclr/blob/master/Documentation/...
Maoni Stephen's Blog
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/maoni
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/maoni/2004/06/15/using-gc-e...
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/maoni/2004/09/25/using-gc-e...
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/maoni/2004/12/19/using-gc-e...
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/maoni/2005/05/06/using-gc-e...
There is also a refactoring effort to standardize the GC<->EE interface
https://github.com/dotnet/coreclr/projects/3
I would link to the source code of the GC itself, but it's a single 35KSLOC file.
It explains the middle-age death problem, a direct consequence of the generations, by giving you a mental framework to reason about the .net GC.
I used the insights in this article to build an application server back in 2005 or so that spent about 2% of its time in GC at full load.
There is also a refactoring effort to standardize the GC<->EE interface
https://github.com/dotnet/coreclr/projects/3
I would link to the source code of the GC itself, but it's a single 35KSLOC file.
