Nintendo's hidden secret message for hackers within NES Mini
richardboegli
20 minutes ago
The message: "This is the hanafuda captain speaking. Launching emulation in 3...2...1. Many efforts, tears and countless hours have been put into this jewel. So, please keep this place tidied up and don't break everything! Cheers, the hanafuda captain."
