Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nintendo's hidden secret message for hackers within NES Mini (twitter.com)
2 points by richardboegli 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The message: "This is the hanafuda captain speaking. Launching emulation in 3...2...1. Many efforts, tears and countless hours have been put into this jewel. So, please keep this place tidied up and don't break everything! Cheers, the hanafuda captain."

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: