Reading (self-education) while starting a startup?

Do you guys think that it's worth reading new stuff (about biz, startups, hacks, products, management, innovation, YC...) while starting a startup? --------------------------------------------------------------- I have this dilemma cause I learned tons from reading, including tons about how to start a great company. Now, I'd like to put in practice. I know YC recommends doing nothing except for developing the product and talking to customers. But is it wise skipping the daily reading (0.5h-1h) that can push you personally but also your startup to the next level? Thanks for your ideas.