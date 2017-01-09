Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
If a Best Buy technician is a paid FBI informant, are his searches legal? (washingtonpost.com)
This is pretty clear cut and I hope it gets decided the right way. The 4th amendment doesn't apply to private actors acting of their own accord, but does apply to private actors acting as agents of the government. The payments make this a slam dunk--the Best Buy employees were working as agents of the FBI and any searches they did require a warrant.

This is interesting:

> The search of Rettenmaier’s hard drive has a further wrinkle. The image was located on “unallocated space,” which is where deleted items reside on a computer until they are overwritten when the space is needed. Unallocated space is not easily accessed — it requires special forensic software.

> Prosecutors said that the Geek Squad technician who searched the unallocated space was merely trying to recover all the data Rettenmaier had asked to be restored. Riddet argued that the technician was going beyond the regular search to deleted material to find evidence the FBI might want.

It's not difficult to recreate files that have been deleted but not fully wiped from the disk. But it's also not trivial. If the Best Buy techs are finding things in those regions of the disk then that means they're explicitly looking at what's there. It's not just a matter of, "Hey the desktop wallpaper of this guy's laptop is kiddie porn, I should report this!", these guys are actively searching people's computers on behalf of the Feds.

> Prosecutors said that the Geek Squad technician who searched the unallocated space was merely trying to recover all the data Rettenmaier had asked to be restored

Depends on what was asked to be recovered, but I'm guessing it's just a brute-force 'undelete' type program that was run, which usually lists all scourable/recoverable nodes from the "free" space.

In this scenario, there is no difference between what was asked to be restored, and was found.. since the undelete types of programs always list all found files, and ask you to pick which to restore. So if some file-names there were suspicious, that's not different from the "I saw a CP wallpaper".

Conjecture, of course. We do not know the exact communication.

As a political independent, one very concerned with personal privacy, yet also with conduct in society as a whole according to rules / laws / expectations, I think here's the crux of the argument:

>The case raises issues about privacy and the government use of informants. If a customer turns over their computer for repair, do they forfeit their expectation of privacy, and their Fourth Amendment protection from unreasonable searches?

This would be a good piece for the legal eagles on here to mull over I think. In my view, a business transaction should be defined; in the way First Amendment doesn't mean diddly on Twitter, Fourth Amendment doesn't apply in a private party exchange that is open ended.

>Best Buy searching a computer is legal — the customer authorized it, and the law does not prohibit private searches. But if Best Buy serves as an arm of the government, then a warrant or specific consent is needed.

Well how about that! Pretty clear cut, except for the interjected of OOOOH BUT WHAT IF GOVERNMENT angle. If an Electrician stumbles upon a drug lab after being hired by a private party, then reports the crime and is potentially compensated, do I have a problem with that? The Electrician was functioning as an Electrician, not as a government agent. I'm actually kind of okay with private citizens having concerns about inheriting illegal activity knowledge and being, well, powerless. That leads to vigilantism maybe?

I'd like to think, hard as it might be from time to time, that the justice system will function as intended, and this is a Defense Attorney holding a deck of cards that pretty much all allude to guilt, so attacking the source is a reasonable move. Get the evidence thrown out, right? Except I don't think it's so easy in this case. Maybe when somebody starts going door-to-door offering computer repair services but really are just on the payroll by an LEO, yeah, a line has been crossed. Hm.

Hasn't chain of custody been broken then? How can we be sure that the Best Buy tech didn't put illegal images on the machine.

Even without the FBI discussion this is an open question; the content in this case was recovered from an unaddressed location, and there's some court precedent saying that material located their is inherently dubious since its origins are so unclear.

Something I'm sure is missing from this discussion is that there is a specific legal duty to report anything that constitutes child pornography to the authorities.

The NCMEC is the clearinghouse for this sort of information and my former employer had regular training on what our legal responsibilities were with respect to this.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2258A

I can't be certain about this case, but I'd suspect that this was somehow wrapped up in the reporting requirement and things went off the rails after that.

The initial reporting suggests that abandoning this reporting requirement is basically the problem here.

Specifically: the (good) reporting requirement holds that discovered content must be reported. The new setup effectively pays bounties for anything discovered, and there's a lot of concern that it will prompt fishing expeditions without cause. It also blurs the lines of private search since it's possible to put bounties on other content without a reporting requirement.

And, of course, the FBIs initial filings in the case appear to have systematically tried to hide that this was anything other than normal reporting.

If the Best Buy employee is paid for a successful find, what's to prevent an entrepreneurial employee from placing his own images onto a computer?

As another poster has used the CI model as a comparison, there have been cases where the CI made up accusations to get paid. Which, of course, didn't go well for the target of the inaccurate allegation.

That's definitely one of the concerns, since the case at hand is about content discovered in unaddressed space. There's already some court precedent saying that such images can't be prosecuted for mere possession since it's unclear how they arrived there.

In the past, that's meant "malware or remote access", but it does create concern about "the person doing the search, who put the image somewhere that there would be no record of how it arrived there".

This article isn't about searches; it's about the technicians reporting something they happen to see in the course of their business relationship with the customer. I don't see how this is any different than a CI reporting information to LEOs on crimes "in the street".

In other words, a warrant is still required before LEOs can look for information themselves to persue charges.

If the FBI were really asking Best Buy to search everything they work on for illegal/contraband items, that would be entirely different.

What is a CI? I assume LEO is Law Enforcement Official. Thanks.

CI: Confidential Informant LEO: Law Enforcement Officer

Forgive the petty distraction, but did anyone notice the outdated dress code in the picture at the top of the story? They've got people doing manual labor in a repair shop far from customers, and making them wear white shirts and ties.

They try to compensate for the inappropriate dress code by wearing loose and short-sleeved clothing (they probably have to do something to hold their ties too), but that only makes it look more awkward.

Is this common in computer repair? Is it common in the eastern US?

I had hoped we had moved past that era. Or perhaps I've become too prima donna since I've become a developer. But the oppressive dress code hurts my soul as much as the FBI using geeks to search for child porn.

It may have to do with the "geek squad" name and image. Historically, a short sleeve dress shirt, necktie, and polyester pants, were considered to be the uniform of an engineer or service tech. There was no corresponding stereotype for women, but I remember during my summer internship in a computer facility 30+ years ago, that pretty much everybody held to a similar aesthetic.

No offence but if the Washington Post wants to convince people that computer technicians should not be able to report to the FBI whatever they find in their costumer's computers, they should use examples other than a doctor having child porn in his drive.

Did you miss the part where the FBI is paying this technician to specifically look for any potentially questionable material?

No-one is arguing that reporting something that you stumble upon while doing your job is wrong. This isn't what happened here. This tech was paid to go out of his way to search the computer for the potential of incriminating data.

Aka, this is a search without a warrant.

Also, of course the media is going to use and abuse "think of the children". This is how politicians convince the public to accept more surveillance and give up their freedoms.

I don't agree with the "search without a warrant" part, because it sounds like they specifically were going after this doctor, when they were just looking for whatever they could find in any consumer drive to report it.

There is also no proof that this technician was looking into unallocated sectors of the drive just to find something to incriminate customers, since looking into unallocated sectors is standard practice to recover missing files.

In the absence of proof of exactly how they are searching, the troubling aspect to me is the financial incentives being offered to low paid employees to somehow find criminal material. I have no trouble imagining unethical workers even going as far as planting material because "baby needs a new pair of shoes" or the FBI will pay extra to bust some juicy target.

Not sure why they should use other examples when the example isn't hypothetical. It reports on what is happening with this exact case.

Perhaps you have more issue with the overly general title?

What I mean is that these opinion pieces are usually written to change the mind of the readers, but saying "if we let the FBI do this, we will catch more pedophiles" will only make people side with the FBI, I think.

