Ask HN: How to remember programming language API details?

I should rather ask, does even need to remember? For example; all string functions in Python standard library or the path manipulation API in Objective C. Do you just look up as and when you need it or spend some time remembering/internalizing the API? FWIW, I am a polyglot developer and proficient in multiple languages. I just do a lookup as and when it is needed. Sometimes I think that if I knew these API calls without having to look up, it would be even better to not break my flow? What is your experience in this context? Any tips, tricks to remember details which helps you to stay in the zone? I looked at Anki, but won't there be review fatigue, as some Googling mentions? Thanks in advance.