Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How to remember programming language API details?
2 points by deepaksurti 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
I should rather ask, does even need to remember? For example; all string functions in Python standard library or the path manipulation API in Objective C. Do you just look up as and when you need it or spend some time remembering/internalizing the API?

FWIW, I am a polyglot developer and proficient in multiple languages. I just do a lookup as and when it is needed. Sometimes I think that if I knew these API calls without having to look up, it would be even better to not break my flow?

What is your experience in this context? Any tips, tricks to remember details which helps you to stay in the zone? I looked at Anki, but won't there be review fatigue, as some Googling mentions?

Thanks in advance.






I'm in a similar boat where most of my work is in c# and java and I have some work in javascript. I work on multiple projects at the same time and try to make c# calls in java and vice versa. I often have to double check the API for simple calls but feel other programmers look down on me for making those rudimentary mistakes.

reply


Personally I love intellisense and autocomplete functions of modern IDEs, I guess we have it so easy these days. The biggest drag on my coding velocity is more often thinking through the logic of what I actually want to program, recalling more APIs and function calls from heart would only make me slightly quicker, but then I'm also a contemplative deep thinker which may have an affect.

reply


Check out Derek Sivers' write-up on spaced repetition: https://sivers.org/srs

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: