Feds may let Playpen child porn suspect go to keep concealing their source code (arstechnica.com)
19 points by ghosh 1 hour ago | 7 comments





Essentially this means they're willing to let all 135 defendants walk rather than reveal the source code. (IANAL, but I'm pretty sure that when one of them goes free because of this, it sets a precedent that all defendants can use.)

This seems really fishy. The only way it makes sense is if the FBI is doing something massively illegal in that source code, and I can't even fathom what that would be. Perhaps there is no source code, and they're using NSA tools or other illegal wiretapping methods instead.

The way the prosecution is dismissing these cases at the appellate level means no binding precedent will attach. There's another legal notion, though, called "persuasive precedent", which, while not binding, does often tend to guide the judgement of peer courts.

I'm not sure if the demands from trial and appellate judges to release the code, and the dismissals the State resorts to in order to avoid that outcome can properly be taken as precedential, however, persuasive or otherwise.

They can still prosecute anyone they caught by independent means. It's just a matter of having some other way to search their computers, which is just a formality in most prosecutions. It's exceedingly easy to get a warrant against anyone these days; that's why they have parallel construction.

The problem appears to be that they didn't doso, and they took over the site for ~2w before shutting it down, so they no longer _could_ doso if they wanted to.

I'm entertained that they're going to such lengths essentially to conceal their 0days. Did they assume the judges were just going to let them skirt by without verifying how they identified people? You'd think they'd have learned from the days of IDing piracy by IP address that it's generally not going to fly any more.

Giving up cases only if a competent public defender wants proof of guilt, including technology used, is a longstanding practice. [0] Then you underfund the PDs and live content that criminals rich enough to have a lawyer will often go free.

It's a beautiful justice system.

[0]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stingray_phone_tracker

So the options are:

1. Reveal code which will explain the exploit. This would take down the existing ring, but also allow other child-pornographers to patch their systems (probably the politically worst thing possible). It may also reveal publicly controversial investigative methods of the FBI.

2. Keep code private and potentially see the existing perps walk. This would preserve the exploit (maybe) for use another day, but might also be a risk to civil liberties.

What a mess.

If there were any DA with integrity they'd drag the agents involved in this to a grand jury to get the evidence and code, then indict them put them on trial as the criminals they are.

But it won't happen because no DA would ever go prosecute anyone from the FBI unless the orders came from some politically powerful source. Too much risk to their career and of backlash.

