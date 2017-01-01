This seems really fishy. The only way it makes sense is if the FBI is doing something massively illegal in that source code, and I can't even fathom what that would be. Perhaps there is no source code, and they're using NSA tools or other illegal wiretapping methods instead.
I'm not sure if the demands from trial and appellate judges to release the code, and the dismissals the State resorts to in order to avoid that outcome can properly be taken as precedential, however, persuasive or otherwise.
I'm entertained that they're going to such lengths essentially to conceal their 0days. Did they assume the judges were just going to let them skirt by without verifying how they identified people? You'd think they'd have learned from the days of IDing piracy by IP address that it's generally not going to fly any more.
It's a beautiful justice system.
1. Reveal code which will explain the exploit. This would take down the existing ring, but also allow other child-pornographers to patch their systems (probably the politically worst thing possible). It may also reveal publicly controversial investigative methods of the FBI.
2. Keep code private and potentially see the existing perps walk. This would preserve the exploit (maybe) for use another day, but might also be a risk to civil liberties.
What a mess.
But it won't happen because no DA would ever go prosecute anyone from the FBI unless the orders came from some politically powerful source. Too much risk to their career and of backlash.
