"PMD scans source code in Java and other languages and looks for potential problems like:
- Possible bugs - empty try/catch/finally/switch statements
- Dead code - unused local variables, parameters and private methods
- Suboptimal code - wasteful String/StringBuffer usage
Overcomplicated expressions - unnecessary if statements, for loops that could be while loops
- Duplicate code - copied/pasted code means copied/pasted bugs"
[0] http://pmd.sourceforge.net/snapshot/
In fact, the lead dev wrote a book "PMD Applied" and I wrote a review of it: http://caseysoftware.com/blog/book-review-pmd-applied
It's since been implemented in PHP too: https://phpmd.org/
