PMD source code analyzer (pmd.github.io)
7 points by BuuQu9hu 2 hours ago





Since it is not on the front page and probably everybody wants to know. Here is what it claims to do.

"PMD scans source code in Java and other languages and looks for potential problems like:

- Possible bugs - empty try/catch/finally/switch statements

- Dead code - unused local variables, parameters and private methods

- Suboptimal code - wasteful String/StringBuffer usage Overcomplicated expressions - unnecessary if statements, for loops that could be while loops

- Duplicate code - copied/pasted code means copied/pasted bugs"

Wow, crazy to see this project still alive and thriving. I was using it 10+ years ago when I worked exclusively in Java. It was great to find those "obvious" issues that slip in that you didn't notice when you should of. I think I had it as a SVN pre-commit hook at one point.

In fact, the lead dev wrote a book "PMD Applied" and I wrote a review of it: http://caseysoftware.com/blog/book-review-pmd-applied

It's since been implemented in PHP too: https://phpmd.org/

