Ask HN: Immigrants of HN, what was your job before and after you immigrated?
2 points by kevindeasis 49 minutes ago





My mother-in-law was a doctor and now she's a cardiovascular technologist. (She didn't want to redo her residency)! My father-in-law was a mechanical engineer, still a mech-e.

