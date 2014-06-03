Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Death to the Gerrymander (slate.com)
47 points by rashkov 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





Why try to fix a system that denies most people the representative they prefer?

We'd be better off if we used proportional representation.

Imagine a court case where all parties to the suit first must pick ONE lawyer to represent all of their competing points of view. That'll work, won't it?

Like our representatives, lawyers would put a lot of effort into convincing the parties that they are the right lawyer. And, once elected, ALL the power is at the disposal of that lawyer. He controls the outcome. And he can start collecting bribes.

Oh, he'll claim to represent ALL of the people.

If we optimize districts to minimize the efficiency gap we're just gerrymandering to a different measure. This is shoddy proportionality. We could have proper Proportional Representation[1] via a big at-large election using the Single Transferable Vote process.

We should either have locality based districts, or give up on districting and have some other identity based constituency representation.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proportional_representation [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Single_transferable_vote

> we're just gerrymandering to a different measure.

As long as we are using some objective measure rather than "how can we draw the lines to benefit ourselves.

Personally I think there should only be approximately straight lines throughout. I'm not exactly sure how you could enforce that with mathematical rules (and still get proportional coverage).

But some objective measure is better than none.

The German system, mixed-member proportional voting, satisfies the desire for a single locality based representative while still having the overall legislative body be mathematically representative of the people.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mixed-member_proportional_re...

Proportional representation gives undue power to small parties, who can make demands disproportional to their share of the vote in exchange for pushing legislation past the 50% threshold (it's even worse in a parliamentary system, where small parties are often king-makers).

The American system is more about representing the preferences of communities than directly those of individuals. When you look at it like that, things like the electoral college, the senate, and plurality voting make sense.

> Proportional representation gives undue power to small parties, who can make demands disproportional to their share of the vote in exchange for pushing legislation past the 50% threshold (it's even worse in a parliamentary system, where small parties are often king-makers).

This is only true when larger parties can't cooperate.

And if they can, you end up with a "grand coalition" that lacks the internal cohesion and unity of vision to take any meaningful action.

They don't need to be in a coalition at all, they just have to get enough support for each individual piece of legislation and vote on it's merits.

> The American system is more about representing the preferences of communities than directly those of individuals.

Increase the number of representatives to match the population growth. It hasn't increased since 1911. Gerrymandering is a scaling problem.

CGP Grey has a great series of short videos explaining Single Transferrable Voting, Gerrymandering, and other voting mechanisms - the fairness or unfairness thereof

There have been algorithms and even software implementations for a while now that fix or greatly equalize gerrymandered districts. Here's an article from the July 2014 Wash Post on one such solution, with example maps:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2014/06/03/this-...

As long as people vote based primarily based on party, there will always be gerrymandering.

I like the idea of a mathematical formula for determining politicization of redistricting. I'm not sure if SCOTUS would really impose a mathematical limit to wasted vote efficiency but maybe we could use more math and technocratic solutions to political problems!

