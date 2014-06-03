We'd be better off if we used proportional representation.
Imagine a court case where all parties to the suit first must pick ONE lawyer to represent all of their competing points of view. That'll work, won't it?
Like our representatives, lawyers would put a lot of effort into convincing the parties that they are the right lawyer. And, once elected, ALL the power is at the disposal of that lawyer. He controls the outcome. And he can start collecting bribes.
Oh, he'll claim to represent ALL of the people.
We should either have locality based districts, or give up on districting and have some other identity based constituency representation.
As long as we are using some objective measure rather than "how can we draw the lines to benefit ourselves.
Personally I think there should only be approximately straight lines throughout. I'm not exactly sure how you could enforce that with mathematical rules (and still get proportional coverage).
But some objective measure is better than none.
The American system is more about representing the preferences of communities than directly those of individuals. When you look at it like that, things like the electoral college, the senate, and plurality voting make sense.
This is only true when larger parties can't cooperate.
Increase the number of representatives to match the population growth. It hasn't increased since 1911. Gerrymandering is a scaling problem.
