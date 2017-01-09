Hacker News
How Yahoo came up with its new name: Altaba
(
washingtonpost.com
)
8 points
by
taylorbuley
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
ENGNR
26 minutes ago
Alt + Tabber
Someone particularly proficient in changing between windows
reply
dep_b
12 minutes ago
A window everybody Alt-Tabbed out of long ago yet still isn't closed.
reply
yeukhon
23 minutes ago
Well, one wonders how AOL still strike to survive after all these years. MSN gone. Yahoo gone.
reply
apaprocki
18 minutes ago
We just had this discussion at work.. one of the recent reports stated over 2 million subscribers still pulling in ~600 million a year just from that (pales in comparison to ad revenue and past performance, but still... 2 million!). The average per-account income was something like $21/month.
reply
