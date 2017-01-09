Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Yahoo came up with its new name: Altaba (washingtonpost.com)
8 points by taylorbuley 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Alt + Tabber

Someone particularly proficient in changing between windows

reply


A window everybody Alt-Tabbed out of long ago yet still isn't closed.

reply


Well, one wonders how AOL still strike to survive after all these years. MSN gone. Yahoo gone.

reply


We just had this discussion at work.. one of the recent reports stated over 2 million subscribers still pulling in ~600 million a year just from that (pales in comparison to ad revenue and past performance, but still... 2 million!). The average per-account income was something like $21/month.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: