'Tooth repair drug' may replace fillings (bbc.com)
15 points by clouddrover 59 minutes ago





This is insanely cool, and I imagine there is no need for me to explain how useful this would be in comparison to the current dental approaches today.

But is this technology ever going to be available to consumers? I remember reading about similar advancements almost three years ago and haven't heard anything related until now. Maybe I'm pessimistic, but I think we won't see this in practice for a Very Long Time™.

I really enjoyed this thread from a recent (two weeks ago) post about another advance in the treatment of cavities (a year before) that touched on this feeling.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13274183

As someone with continual dental issues due to an unhealthy high sugar diet and low calcium due to lactose intolerance, I'll be super excited if this becomes a thing.

Any reason you don't pop a daily calcium and vitamin D supplement?

Calcium supplements are distinctly distasteful to me, and that makes it hard to make a habit of taking it. :) The tablets generally taste like chalk. (Extremely literally.) And even the adult gummy variety are far worse than their multivitamin counterparts. It's really hard to make chalk taste good.

