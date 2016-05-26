Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What’s a fire, and why does it burn? (qchu.wordpress.com)
That was awesome. Reminded me of the Simpsons episode where the PTA disbanded and Professor Frink teaches a nursery school class: playing with a baby toy, he tells the children they can't play with it because they won't appreciate it on as many levels as he does.

I had a quantum mechanics professor explain to us the difference between a classical mechanics fireplace and a quantum one. Because in classical mechanics energy is distributed continuously, it would emit gammas,x-rays,etc and would kill you if you could see it. The quantum fireplace would behave as fireplaces do, a much less destructive manner. Fun read.

This is definitely the most detailed description of fire I've ever seen.

Note - from an artistic perspective, and AFAIK, wood (and kerosene, and other sooty fuels) produce a "deep"-looking flame, while propane (and other 'clean' fuels) produce a "shallow"-looking flame, due to the black colors introduced by the soot.

Compare the look of the fire in these propane effects: http://www.effectspecialist.com/special_effects_Propane_flam...

to the look of the fire in this kerosene effect: http://mentalfloss.com/article/71663/watch-mesmerizing-fire-...

This is also (AFAIK) why you generally don't see "sooty" colored flame effects - the amount of the coloring agent that is needed to overcome the "darkening" of the soot is impractical, at least for large-scale effects.

Source: That one time I got really excited the talked to people who'd made a (gigantic) flame tornado art piece.

well, then... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edQ08Eze0jM .

