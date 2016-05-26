I had a quantum mechanics professor explain to us the difference between a classical mechanics fireplace and a quantum one. Because in classical mechanics energy is distributed continuously, it would emit gammas,x-rays,etc and would kill you if you could see it. The quantum fireplace would behave as fireplaces do, a much less destructive manner. Fun read.
Note - from an artistic perspective, and AFAIK, wood (and kerosene, and other sooty fuels) produce a "deep"-looking flame, while propane (and other 'clean' fuels) produce a "shallow"-looking flame, due to the black colors introduced by the soot.
Compare the look of the fire in these propane effects: http://www.effectspecialist.com/special_effects_Propane_flam...
to the look of the fire in this kerosene effect: http://mentalfloss.com/article/71663/watch-mesmerizing-fire-...
This is also (AFAIK) why you generally don't see "sooty" colored flame effects - the amount of the coloring agent that is needed to overcome the "darkening" of the soot is impractical, at least for large-scale effects.
Source: That one time I got really excited the talked to people who'd made a (gigantic) flame tornado art piece.
