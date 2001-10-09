Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Yahoo SEC Filing: Name change to Altaba Inc and director resignations (yahoo.net)
165 points by patmcguire 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 141 comments | favorite





Rather than the inevitable bashing of Marissa that will undoubtedly unfurl on this thread, I'd like to put in a little reminder that we usually celebrate taking on big projects and big risks and that we should commend her for taking on the immense challenge of steadying the Yahoo ship.

Yes, she wasn't able to keep the ship from sinking. But I do think she put in a good-faith effort.

I think there is absolutely no indication that anybody, other than Jesus Christ himself descending from the skies mounted on a Harley Davidson in flames, could have saved Yahoo.

So, bashing Marissa here would be really, really pointless and sad.

I think back to Gillard and Australia. I liked her as a PM and felt that the reason she didn't make it is she simply wasn't heartless and evil enough to fight in that chaotic, insane and corrupt political environment. Abbott was and Rudd..ugh..something something party implosion; whatever.

It has nothing to do with her being a women. There just aren't many people who can put up with that endless rubbish.

With Yahoo, you have to give her credit. She has been there for a while and has attempted quite a bit. Saving Yahoo was going to be a totally chance attempt, as its competitors are crushing it in ... everything. From the surface it looked like she was in a better environment overall as well (compared to my Aussie politics stretching example anyway).

I think a company like Yahoo could have, and may still turn itself around. AOL did, mostly by investing itself in news and editorial sites. Maybe Verizon will be able to do something with their data, customers and brand -- and maybe like AOL we won't even realize they're the company owning the articles we're reading or the services we're using.

> she simply wasn't heartless and evil enough to fight in that chaotic, insane and corrupt political environment

What are you talking about? She managed to make enough backroom deals to oust a standing Prime Minister. That's pretty strong evidence that she is Machiavellian enough to play the game of politics.

As a backstabber she beget more backstabbing. I think you need to assign a little more blame for the political instability in Australia to her.

> I liked her as a PM and felt that the reason she didn't make it is she simply wasn't heartless and evil enough to fight in that chaotic, insane and corrupt political environment.

She became PM by playing that game. Her public persona was ruined because she played it too publicly and she should be held responsible for starting a decade long period of political instability.

Why'd she do it then? Got paid a lot, that's for damn sure. $219M over 4 years.

http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/25/technology/marissa-mayer-pay...

Everyone loves a good turnaround story versus slow-death story. As Google's 20th employee she was already approaching the tres commas league.

Remember when she was confirmed as a hire, the feeling around the Valley was less of "wow, a new CEO" and more of "how did someone like Yahoo get someone like Marissa". The previous CEOs include alumni from PayPal and AutoDesk, so getting someone as successful was a win for Yahoo at the time.

For sure. For perspective, that's around 2000X more than an average tech salary in Silicon Valley. I'd be thrilled to [Not Turn Around Yahoo] for that much money. Hell, I could have done it for a fraction of the cost!

I don't think that's enough to bash someone. She gave it a good shot, I don't think anyone could've done better.

This is not a convincing argument. The odds are certainly against Yahoo, and the promise of MM was it will turn Yahoo into a Engineering powerhouse, which never happened. On top of that the Yahoo hack handling was not leadership.

She tried, well but her Participation Trophy was worth $300 million including Golden Parachute. That is a grave sign!

Would you have refused such pay if you were in her position?

Of course not, but then when I failed which would have been pre-ordained and actually entirely foreseeable, bashing me here would NOT be really, really pointless and sad. However, if you are respecting her for picking up a paycheck, that is your right.

I think it's pointless and sad to bash her because, once again, I don't think it can reasonably be said that somebody else had the expertise to save Yahoo. We'll never know, of course.

Also, being the CEO of an "old and out of touch" company with services that only grannies use nowadays leaves you open to lots of undeserved bashing. So bashing her is easy. But she should be bashed if she was a bad CEO (which she wasn't, I think) or if somebody else would've done better than her (a person that most probably doesn't exist). So there's that.

(Yes, most of my comment was facetious. Don't take it literally)

I'm not "respecting" her; I'm just pointing out that the high pay is not as black and white as it was made out to be.

The point is that where there is a great paycheck there is great responsibility, to paraphrase Churchill.

Steve Jobs worked himself to the bone and took zero money for years when he was trying to save Apple. That's what a good faith effort looks like. If he had failed he would have wasted years and got nothing in return. If Mayer had done this I would be impressed. But Mayer had no vision, didn't put in the effort required, and milked Yahoo for a hundred million dollars she didn't earn. Silicon Valley loves failure like Elon Musk's rockets blowing up the first few times. But not this corrupt Wall Street-style failure. Marissa Mayer's failure at Yahoo was caused by pure incompetence, negligence, and laziness of all involved. Nothing about it that deserves praise.

reply


> If he had failed he would have wasted years and got nothing in return.

Steve Jobs' personal wealth is mainly from Pixar (acquired by Disney) and less from Apple, especially after SEC shut down the goldmine of backdated options http://www.slate.com/articles/business/moneybox/2007/01/snow...

reply


Yes because he didn't milk Apple..if he had, he would've been worth more than Bill Gates.


reply


That's why the responsibility was on the board to find somebody willing and capable of playing Extra Hard.

reply


She was very well compensated for her time sinking Yahoo. I think this kind of tone policing is unhealthy.

reply


Upvoted since I think this discussion might be interesting.

I'm wondering why people focus on financial compensation so much? Why does how much someone was paid justify more or less bashing, as the case might be?

And what's unhealthy about tone policing? I'll leave aside the way you've negatively framed my attempt to steer the conversation in a more positive direction, and just say that I don't see what the purpose of publicly bashing a well-compensated CEO who didn't have much success is.

Who is this unhealthy for? For her? For us? For future boards of directors who may be trying to attract a CEO to turn their company around?

I think the comment you're responding to is suggesting that though giving someone (Mayer) the benefit of the doubt might be humane, it may not be, strictly speaking, rationally appropriate.

I believe the financial compensation angle is that because she was particularly well compensated, she is perceived to not have much skin in the game. As an aside, I don't think this is especially productive because it is incredibly rare to find someone running a company who isn't deeply emotionally invested in that enterprise, but the perception remains.

Obviously, though the crowd wants to excoriate Mayer I think if folks have a problem with her compensation they should look to the board.

> And what's unhealthy about tone policing?

It silences discussion by subtly and indirectly labeling any critics as bad guys.

Not all tone policing is bad, HN is the king of good tone policing, I don't think this makes it.

For example, I like your non-tone related points, and I'm glad they were able to come out!

(reasonable) tone policing helps prevent a bunch of armchair quarterbacks with modestly successful programming backgrounds from assuming they have any idea what happens at the executive level of a company like Yahoo.

I'm guessing her resignation comes with a hefty price tag as well. I'll be very interested to hear what that actual numbers are.

reply


What level of compensation would it take to make such a statement OK? I'm sure plenty of execs turned it down because of the risk of failure and the inevitable microscope and personal attacks associated with being the CEO of one of the most recognizable but failing companies in the world.

reply


reply


Let's do away with excessive scorn for failed CEOs and excessive adulation for successful CEOs.

There's a lot of randomness in business and in life.

Also the excessive pay then by that logic?

reply


Yes, the pay is excessive and probably unnecessary, but BoDs that approve it are often comprised of CEOs at other companies. Quid pro quo.

CEO compensation increased dramatically at around the same time that the finance sector started capturing a bigger chunk of the GDP, which is around the same time that many large companies created mini hedge funds internally. Maybe it's more to do with that, but the country club networking opportunities can't hurt.

Her financial compensation largely depended on stock performance, as is typical with anyone involved at the C-level. A share of YHOO is worth $41 today vs $15 (and lower teens) at the time of her hire five years back.

If the YHOO stock was anywhere near 2012 levels (or lower, or zero), her total compensation would look very different.

I want to echo on your message and also to thank you for contributing with a positive comment and not with a harsh one like most people often do.

I remember a few years ago when some of the stuff that Marissa was doing to reshape Yahoo's internal structure were being looked with good eyes and were being replicated in other companies (Bringing in remote people, focusing on some products, etc.) I guess we can all agree that in the end she didn't do the best job but maybe no one else could've done it differently. No way to know now.

Sure we can. Just spin up a parallel universe instance and change just one or two decisions. There's an AWS offering for that right?

reply


reply


I don't really mind people failing.

I do think there's something wrong with someone earning massive amounts of money to fail and then everyone saying, "Oh well, anyone would have failed in that role."

Why pay someone huge sums of money if failure is the expected outcome?

The "failure" is subjective. What's objective is the stock price, which has grown from $15 to $41 under her management.

As bulk of her compensation is locked in stock (negotiated at 2012 prices), it's increasingly hard for her to get compensated less while the stock has tripled in value.


> Why pay someone huge sums of money if failure is the expected outcome?

Because the people making executive compensation decisions are from a narrow elite class and are the people benefiting from executive compensation decisions.

Because it wasn't the expected outcome. Or, at least, there was a chance that things could be saved. The high risk is even more reason to offer huge compensation.

We can only see in retrospect that it was doomed to failure.

>Why pay someone huge sums of money if failure is the expected outcome?

Because all big C-level positions work this way? Doesn't make it a good idea, or even rational. But humans are of the rationalizing type, not actual rational beings.

I suppose, there's a huge responsibility coming with that role, and you also know your name will be stained forever. But it's something somebody has to do.

To attract someone who has a chance of fixing things rather than someone who is guaranteed to fail?

The blame for compensation should be on the board, not the CEO.

One reason I heard for the demise of Yahoo, from someone who worked there, was tech was totally anarchic. They didn't build up the vast amounts of shared software infrastructure that Google, Facebook and Amazon did. Apparently, each separate business unit did a lot of reinventing the wheel. That might have been something someone with a background in big company software architecture could have focused on, but that wasn't Marissa.

reply


Or it was too much inertia to overcome, which is probably a huge factor.

>However, there's a pretty good chance no one available could have saved the demise of Yahoo.

Case in point. A clean, tidy, rational reason why Yahoo failed: it was impossible to save. Blame the company itself.

Out of curiosity, why do you call her by her first name instead of her last name (Meyer)? Is there another famous Meyer such that there could be a confusion here?

reply


http://ew.com/article/2013/02/14/marissa-meyer-talks-scarlet...

reply


Some people are referred to frequently by their first names (Sergey, Larry, Joel), some by their last name (Woz, Jobs), some by both or either.

Are you trying to imply something?

Oscar.

You spelled her last name wrong.

As an enthusiast photographer, she did one great thing in my book: She oversaw the attempted revitalization of Flickr. The old Flickr product and UI had stagnated for the better part of a decade, and under her administration, Yahoo rebooted a lot of the core experience. Some parts were rebooted more successfully than others, but on the balance, it was for the better.

She did the bare minimum that needed to be done to keep flickr alive, I'm not sure it's worthy of praise. Flickr is currently comatose or dead, given that they haven't updated their mobile app in over a year, let alone anything else on the site. Yahoo could've used flickr to pre-empt YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram all in one, but Yahoo instead neglected it and ran it into the ground. I feel bad for the engineering talent that Yahoo wasted, but the executive leadership deserves nothing but scorn. They missed so many huge opportunities.

So what, give out a participation ribbon?

For those confused, this filing is reporting a name change because the operating business (including its brand, domain name, etc.) is being acquired by Verizon out of what is now Yahoo! Inc. So the Yahoo business, its name, domains, and so on are not going anywhere as a result of this announcement. Altaba is just the name of of the company that will hold the investments that Verizon didn't acquire, including Alibaba shares.

Well, at least they registered Altaba.com. No IP address as of now, though it looks like their mail is handled by Google Apps!

Interstingly this could make sense, because they're selling off all of the Yahoo! assets there is no reason there is no incentive to use Yahoo! mail and in fact they lose the rights to those assets once the sale is completed.

Altaba will still be holding all of the other assets not sold to verizon so this is likely the best way to move forward for whoever is left working for this not quite dead entity once the sale is complete.

reply


reply


reply


Maybe I could be hitting a cache or something, but here's what I see:

  $ host Altaba.com
  Altaba.com mail is handled by 10 alt4.aspmx.l.google.com.
  Altaba.com mail is handled by 1 aspmx.l.google.com.
  Altaba.com mail is handled by 5 alt1.aspmx.l.google.com.
  Altaba.com mail is handled by 5 alt2.aspmx.l.google.com.
  Altaba.com mail is handled by 10 alt3.aspmx.l.google.com.
Here's yahoo.com for reference:

  $ host yahoo.com
  yahoo.com has address 206.190.36.45
  yahoo.com has address 98.138.253.109
  yahoo.com has address 98.139.183.24
  yahoo.com has IPv6 address 2001:4998:58:c02::a9
  yahoo.com has IPv6 address 2001:4998:c:a06::2:4008
  yahoo.com has IPv6 address 2001:4998:44:204::a7
  yahoo.com mail is handled by 1 mta7.am0.yahoodns.net.
  yahoo.com mail is handled by 1 mta5.am0.yahoodns.net.
  yahoo.com mail is handled by 1 mta6.am0.yahoodns.net.

And that's not everything because this is the TXT record

altaba.com. 1800 IN TXT "google-site-verification=vO3De5z6qb-AeM1GmHkcC5dlWA_cw-7WKN5xhcyFFPM"

That's required for Google's domain ownership verification, which is a pre-requisite to enabling G Suite (formerly known as Google Apps for Domains).

reply


Key takeaways from this filing: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is resigning and the company is changing its name to "Altaba Inc."

(The article link was changed from https://twitter.com/BuzzFeedNews/status/818589759320637440 at around 50 points)

Yeah, I feel like that one tweet was a better distillation of what is happening than a dump to the dry source. Oh well.

How much is she being paid as part of this resignation?

This says Marissa will not be involved with Altaba Inc. (RemainCo) after Yahoo's operating business is sold to Verizon. Which makes sense, since any future of her leadership is with the operating business instead of the investment company Altaba.

I wonder what's going to happen to Flickr. I still haven't found a replacement place to host my pictures that I want to show off to others.

reply


It will likely continue running in its current mostly neglected state under verizon ownership.

Check out Koken. Self-hosting but it's pretty great.

Etymology of that name - AltaVista + Ali Baba?

I figured it is pronounced "alt tabba"; it's so handy that you keep it an alt-tab away.

Perhaps Ogden Nash wrote a poem about it?

reply


"T'alt-tab or not t'alt-tab?"

Wait, that wasn't Nash's. Never mind, carry on.

I think it might be: Alt(ernate) + A(li) + Ba(ba)

It's Canadian for changing tasks: alt-tab, aye?

That word is spelled "Eh", eh.

In an alternate universe, Altaba Inc propably translates to Detroit Online. Once the center of The Web, now a shrinking core surrounded by blight.

reply


reply


First thing I thought of as well.

Altabasta!

Makes me thing "Alternate Ali Baba".

Amusing since "Baba" is well known as either a sponge cake, a grandma, a holy man, father, baby or blanket [1].

so what's an alt-baba?

[1] https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/baba#Noun

The only mention of Mayer I can find is

> Each of David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Marissa Mayer, Jane Shaw and Maynard Webb has indicated that he or she intends to resign from the Board effective upon the Closing, and that his or her intention to resign is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Which indicates that she'll resign from the board, but doesn't say anything about her resigning as CEO. Is that just left off here because it doesn't require SEC disclosure, or is it a possibility that she'll stay?

I wish there was a real alternative to search. I use DuckDuckGo, but I believe they run on AWS and purchase index data from Yandex et. al.

At this point, is it even feasible for anyone to enter the general search market, or has Google simply set the barrier to entry too high? Are there any niche search engines that focus on things Google has either removed or doesn't index? Are there other alternatives besides DDG, StartPage, Yandex and Bing?

reply


-Us, 1999

One thing I've observed in tech over the past 25 years is that change comes from unexpected places and often very quickly.

reply


Uhhh how has the answer to that question changed though? Windows remains the undisputed king of the desktop.

reply


That last point is the most significant here: sure, you might not be able to beat Google at Google-like search, but you can try to start building the thing that will become more important than Google-like search in the next 5-10 years.

Depends on your social circle.

reply


I use macOS myself and I can't live without it, but that does not at all reflect the big picture.

Very rarely ever directly though. When Google became the number 1 search engine nobody else actually wanted to be the number 1 search engine - they wanted to be the "home page of the web".

reply


reply


In a long run, but only is personal storage going to allow this easily, but our searches are usually pretty limited in scope. I could resolve ~90% of my queries with indexes of SO, cooking websites, very limited number of blogs, documentation of standard libraries of a few languages. This would even fit on my phone right now.

What I miss about Yahoo! in the early days was explorability. Many sites were categorized. You could browse a category or find a site you liked and explore from there.

Altabax is a skin cream for bacterial infections.

It makes perfect sense if you look at it from the perspective of deliberate ship sinking.

Altabandon Ship?

Alt-A, Backspace?

All t'abort, aaaah!

(OK, I'll show myself out.)

Sneaks in edit: ah of course: Altabasta!

Changing a company name is one thing. Google did the same, essentially, with the formation of Alphabet. But please, dear God, don't tell me they are changing their domain. It's like the Eddie Murphy joke about falling down the stairs - for what seems like an eternity. ["My shoe!"]

It's hard to believe what's become of the mighty Y! brand.

You know what they say! The bigger they are...!

Yahoo, I mean. Or shoes.. I guess that this saying would indeed apply to shoes as well. So I guess that Yahoo and shoes have two things in common. 'Being grounded' being the other one.

What's the verdict on Marissa, did she do a bad job, or was yahoo simply unsaveable?

reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


She'll be rebranded first, to Marwassa Nothx.

(Ok, I think I've reached my joke quota. sorry, dang et al!)

She was expected to leave entirely. This is not a surprise.

Changing the brand under these circumstances doesn't make sense to me. Brands take years to build, and Yahoo dominates as a brand in Japan. It seems sloppy PR to pick a name like "Altaba" within mere weeks/months of deciding to buy Yahoo.

reply


reply


This is what I'm confused about. Yahoo is a big brand with a lot of companies, is Tumblr now owned by Altaba? Altaba Weather?

reply


reply


reply


Will they sell the broadcast.com domain (or will it 301 to altaba)?

I have a great idea to use that domain to host streaming of live youth sports.

broadcast.com (as well as all the rest of Yahoo's domains) is undoubtedly part of the sale of assets to Verizon.

reply


I'm guessing the brand doesn't need to change.

end of an era -- I wonder what Jerry Yang is thinking right now?

reply


I'd like to imagine the multi-billionaire has taken a nostalgic moment out to reminisce, but I doubt he will be too cut up :-)

right, i bet he's laughing a lot.

He remembers 2007, when he won the big one

I understand the recent security failures of Yahoo must have weakened the company brand name to certain extent, but it's a 2 decade old web company almost every know off, not sure what made the decision in favor of the new name.

reply


"In light of the fact that following the Closing the Company will operate as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940" - this is why. It will let Verizon save billions of dollars on Alibaba stock if it can get Yahoo out of the way.

reply


It won't let verizon save anything. Verizon is purchasing the operating companies and has nothing to do with the alibaba shares.

reply


reply


now it might be!

The headline was changed but the new one reveals nothing. For those who don't want to dig through the filing: Meyer has resigned from the board and Yahoo is renaming to "Altaba".

Edit: It changed again. That's better.

The document says that Mayer is resigning from the Board of Directors, not necessarily as CEO.

> Marissa Mayer ... has indicated that he or she intends to resign from the Board effective upon the Closing,

reply


reply


reply


Fine, but I was more concerned with the text of the link, not the destination.

I'm surprised she lasted this long.

At times I wonder if these kind of CEO stints are entirely "fall-guy" propositions.

reply


reply


Sounds like you might. ;)

this is dumb

What an absolutely TERRIBLE new name. Why do they think this is a good idea?

reply


reply


No. Yahoo as a brand will continue to exist. Verizon will own the brand.

reply


reply


reply


reply


It has been registered for 15 years but it looks like it was purchased by Yahoo within the last three months:

Creation Date: 2001-10-09T04:22:42-0700

Updated Date: 2016-10-25T09:47:51-0700

Appears to have previously been owned by a Barcelona-based furniture supplier:

https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=site:altaba.com

who are now on altaba.cat.

But the new owners have quickly modified the robots.txt and hence locked-out public access on archive.org

First scan read I thought they were changing their name to "Alberta Inc." and thought to myself "well, that's one way to deal with the inauguration..."

"Alt + Tab" is the only reasonable thing I can think of it being rooted in. But even that sucks like a sucky thing.

I wondered if it was related to Alibaba, which has been closely linked with Yahoo.

