Yes, she wasn't able to keep the ship from sinking. But I do think she put in a good-faith effort.
So, bashing Marissa here would be really, really pointless and sad.
It has nothing to do with her being a women. There just aren't many people who can put up with that endless rubbish.
With Yahoo, you have to give her credit. She has been there for a while and has attempted quite a bit. Saving Yahoo was going to be a totally chance attempt, as its competitors are crushing it in ... everything. From the surface it looked like she was in a better environment overall as well (compared to my Aussie politics stretching example anyway).
I think a company like Yahoo could have, and may still turn itself around. AOL did, mostly by investing itself in news and editorial sites. Maybe Verizon will be able to do something with their data, customers and brand -- and maybe like AOL we won't even realize they're the company owning the articles we're reading or the services we're using.
What are you talking about? She managed to make enough backroom deals to oust a standing Prime Minister. That's pretty strong evidence that she is Machiavellian enough to play the game of politics.
She became PM by playing that game. Her public persona was ruined because she played it too publicly and she should be held responsible for starting a decade long period of political instability.
http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/25/technology/marissa-mayer-pay...
Remember when she was confirmed as a hire, the feeling around the Valley was less of "wow, a new CEO" and more of "how did someone like Yahoo get someone like Marissa". The previous CEOs include alumni from PayPal and AutoDesk, so getting someone as successful was a win for Yahoo at the time.
She tried, well but her Participation Trophy was worth $300 million including Golden Parachute. That is a grave sign!
Also, being the CEO of an "old and out of touch" company with services that only grannies use nowadays leaves you open to lots of undeserved bashing. So bashing her is easy. But she should be bashed if she was a bad CEO (which she wasn't, I think) or if somebody else would've done better than her (a person that most probably doesn't exist). So there's that.
(Yes, most of my comment was facetious. Don't take it literally)
Steve Jobs' personal wealth is mainly from Pixar (acquired by Disney) and less from Apple, especially after SEC shut down the goldmine of backdated options http://www.slate.com/articles/business/moneybox/2007/01/snow...
I'm wondering why people focus on financial compensation so much? Why does how much someone was paid justify more or less bashing, as the case might be?
And what's unhealthy about tone policing? I'll leave aside the way you've negatively framed my attempt to steer the conversation in a more positive direction, and just say that I don't see what the purpose of publicly bashing a well-compensated CEO who didn't have much success is.
Who is this unhealthy for? For her? For us? For future boards of directors who may be trying to attract a CEO to turn their company around?
I believe the financial compensation angle is that because she was particularly well compensated, she is perceived to not have much skin in the game. As an aside, I don't think this is especially productive because it is incredibly rare to find someone running a company who isn't deeply emotionally invested in that enterprise, but the perception remains.
Obviously, though the crowd wants to excoriate Mayer I think if folks have a problem with her compensation they should look to the board.
It silences discussion by subtly and indirectly labeling any critics as bad guys.
Not all tone policing is bad, HN is the king of good tone policing, I don't think this makes it.
For example, I like your non-tone related points, and I'm glad they were able to come out!
There's a lot of randomness in business and in life.
CEO compensation increased dramatically at around the same time that the finance sector started capturing a bigger chunk of the GDP, which is around the same time that many large companies created mini hedge funds internally. Maybe it's more to do with that, but the country club networking opportunities can't hurt.
If the YHOO stock was anywhere near 2012 levels (or lower, or zero), her total compensation would look very different.
I remember a few years ago when some of the stuff that Marissa was doing to reshape Yahoo's internal structure were being looked with good eyes and were being replicated in other companies (Bringing in remote people, focusing on some products, etc.) I guess we can all agree that in the end she didn't do the best job but maybe no one else could've done it differently. No way to know now.
I do think there's something wrong with someone earning massive amounts of money to fail and then everyone saying, "Oh well, anyone would have failed in that role."
Why pay someone huge sums of money if failure is the expected outcome?
As bulk of her compensation is locked in stock (negotiated at 2012 prices), it's increasingly hard for her to get compensated less while the stock has tripled in value.
Because the people making executive compensation decisions are from a narrow elite class and are the people benefiting from executive
compensation decisions.
We can only see in retrospect that it was doomed to failure.
Because all big C-level positions work this way? Doesn't make it a good idea, or even rational. But humans are of the rationalizing type, not actual rational beings.
Case in point. A clean, tidy, rational reason why Yahoo failed: it was impossible to save. Blame the company itself.
http://ew.com/article/2013/02/14/marissa-meyer-talks-scarlet...
Some people are referred to frequently by their first names (Sergey, Larry, Joel), some by their last name (Woz, Jobs), some by both or either.
Are you trying to imply something?
Altaba will still be holding all of the other assets not sold to verizon so this is likely the best way to move forward for whoever is left working for this not quite dead entity once the sale is complete.
$ host Altaba.com
Altaba.com mail is handled by 10 alt4.aspmx.l.google.com.
Altaba.com mail is handled by 1 aspmx.l.google.com.
Altaba.com mail is handled by 5 alt1.aspmx.l.google.com.
Altaba.com mail is handled by 5 alt2.aspmx.l.google.com.
Altaba.com mail is handled by 10 alt3.aspmx.l.google.com.
$ host yahoo.com
yahoo.com has address 206.190.36.45
yahoo.com has address 98.138.253.109
yahoo.com has address 98.139.183.24
yahoo.com has IPv6 address 2001:4998:58:c02::a9
yahoo.com has IPv6 address 2001:4998:c:a06::2:4008
yahoo.com has IPv6 address 2001:4998:44:204::a7
yahoo.com mail is handled by 1 mta7.am0.yahoodns.net.
yahoo.com mail is handled by 1 mta5.am0.yahoodns.net.
yahoo.com mail is handled by 1 mta6.am0.yahoodns.net.
altaba.com. 1800 IN TXT "google-site-verification=vO3De5z6qb-AeM1GmHkcC5dlWA_cw-7WKN5xhcyFFPM"
(The article link was changed from https://twitter.com/BuzzFeedNews/status/818589759320637440 at around 50 points)
Perhaps Ogden Nash wrote a poem about it?
Wait, that wasn't Nash's. Never mind, carry on.
so what's an alt-baba?
[1] https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/baba#Noun
> Each of David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Marissa Mayer, Jane Shaw and Maynard Webb has indicated that he or she intends to resign from the Board effective upon the Closing, and that his or her intention to resign is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.
Which indicates that she'll resign from the board, but doesn't say anything about her resigning as CEO. Is that just left off here because it doesn't require SEC disclosure, or is it a possibility that she'll stay?
At this point, is it even feasible for anyone to enter the general search market, or has Google simply set the barrier to entry too high? Are there any niche search engines that focus on things Google has either removed or doesn't index? Are there other alternatives besides DDG, StartPage, Yandex and Bing?
-Us, 1999
One thing I've observed in tech over the past 25 years is that change comes from unexpected places and often very quickly.
That last point is the most significant here: sure, you might not be able to beat Google at Google-like search, but you can try to start building the thing that will become more important than Google-like search in the next 5-10 years.
I use macOS myself and I can't live without it, but that does not at all reflect the big picture.
In a long run, but only is personal storage going to allow this easily, but our searches are usually pretty limited in scope. I could resolve ~90% of my queries with indexes of SO, cooking websites, very limited number of blogs, documentation of standard libraries of a few languages. This would even fit on my phone right now.
Alt-A, Backspace?
All t'abort, aaaah!
(OK, I'll show myself out.)
Sneaks in edit: ah of course: Altabasta!
It's hard to believe what's become of the mighty Y! brand.
Yahoo, I mean. Or shoes.. I guess that this saying would indeed apply to shoes as well. So I guess that Yahoo and shoes have two things in common. 'Being grounded' being the other one.
(Ok, I think I've reached my joke quota. sorry, dang et al!)
I have a great idea to use that domain to host streaming of live youth sports.
http://fortune.com/2016/02/08/verizon-yahoo-alibaba-taxes/
Edit: It changed again. That's better.
> Marissa Mayer ... has indicated that he or she intends to resign from the Board effective upon the Closing,
Creation Date: 2001-10-09T04:22:42-0700
Updated Date: 2016-10-25T09:47:51-0700
Appears to have previously been owned by a Barcelona-based furniture supplier:
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=site:altaba.com
who are now on altaba.cat.
But the new owners have quickly modified the robots.txt and hence locked-out public access on archive.org
"Alt + Tab" is the only reasonable thing I can think of it being rooted in. But even that sucks like a sucky thing.
