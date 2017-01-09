I hope they continue the tradition of building insanely good hardware (look at the insides of a 7510[0].. holy crap) and allowing expandable batteries as an option.
The 5510 for instance can be specced without a SATA drive and that space can be used for a 6 cell (rather than a 3cell) battery.
The fact that these machines can be shipped with Linux is really the icing on the cake for me, even if there was no price drop I would purchase them because I have some confidence that the hardware will be supported.
[0] http://www.notebookcheck.net/Dell-Precision-7510-4K-IGZO-Mob...
reply
If the durability is up there with the Thinkpad series of old I could see replacing my current machine with one of these.
To the best of my knowledge and experience [0] the scaling isn't any different across any of the major GTK-centric DEs (GNOME, Unity, Cinnamon, Pantheon): You get integer scaling factors for the entire UI, and a separate text scaling setting, both which work as expected, with a possible exception of a few multiple-versions-old Qt applications that might respect neither setting. They are rare in my experience.
I find that on a 13-14" laptop at 1440p this is insufficient. No scaling (1x) is too small for my poor eyesight, but 2x scaling is too large and wastes screen space. I forget where and how long ago I encountered a Linux environment with 1.5x scaling. Maybe I dreamt it, but 1.5x was just about perfect.
My current strategy (14" Thinkpad, 1440p) is to keep UI scaling at 1x, font scaling at 1.5x. This works for most applications except for web browsers (where the font rendering size is not dependent on the system font settings). In browsers, I will use a plugin that sets the default zoom to 1.5x, basically bringing everything up to the same experience.
I can imagine that a 15" laptop with thin-bezeled 4K screen might have the same challenges as 14" at 1440p (i.e. a 1.5x scaling would be ideal, but does not exist). However, this is only a guess, based on my trying a full 2x scaling on a 13" 4K display. It was actually nice, at 15" 4K it might be sit in the awkward zone of 13" 1440p: too small at 1x, too large at 2x, with no single setting for a 1.5x sweet spot.
[0] I install new versions of GNOME, Unity and MATE at least once a year to see if one has surpassed the experience of my current preference (Cinnamon).
Unity is about on par with Windows, in my experience. So it's usable, but not great. You'll probably run into programs that don't scale well, but if you spend most of your time in an editor, terminal, and web browser you'll be OK.
Only explicitly called out on the 3520, wonder if it's in the others?
Does anyone know the power consumption hit of ECC in mobile devices? The power hit of DDR self-refresh of 32GB compared to 8GB was about 1.5W on my Dell Precision 5510.
Interestingly enough, thew new product page from the Precision 5520[0] shows the Xeon E3 as the same E3-1505M in my 5510, I guess I'd be shocked to see ECC added as it wasn't present in the 5510.
[0] http://www.dell.com/us/business/p/precision-15-5520-laptop/p...
I believe ECC overhead is around 12.5% (9 bits instead of 8) for the memory system. However I don't know what percent of power the memory system usually takes.
Seems like about half the power is required for a 3200x1800 display + touchscreen. The XPS 13 goes from 22 hours to 12 hours when you switch from 3200x1800 touch to 1080 non-touch. Of course 1080P screens are lower power, but not zero. Of the rest the CPU takes a fair amount. As a guess I'd say a 15% increase in memory power might decrease the runtime by 20 minutes.
usually about 1.5w for each SODIMM on DDR4.
I hope they continue the tradition of building insanely good hardware (look at the insides of a 7510[0].. holy crap) and allowing expandable batteries as an option.
The 5510 for instance can be specced without a SATA drive and that space can be used for a 6 cell (rather than a 3cell) battery.
The fact that these machines can be shipped with Linux is really the icing on the cake for me, even if there was no price drop I would purchase them because I have some confidence that the hardware will be supported.
[0] http://www.notebookcheck.net/Dell-Precision-7510-4K-IGZO-Mob...
reply