|New XPS 15 – Correction of a comment
|Hi,
I made pretty angry comment (here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13220333 ) about Dell 9550 and quality of a device that I own.
After several freezes, 2 clean Windows installations, 2 BIOS upgrades I did something that I don't like. I gave up, and I asked for a help. In this case on facebook (it was a question about possibility to use a warranty in a different country that I've bought the device). And it turned out that I could order on-side repair almost right away. So they replaced motherboard, wifi and ssd.
Looking from the perspective, I should first gave them a chance rather than complaining, so that I would like to say that. Albeit I was unlucky and I've got funny model, a support did an awesome job and I have it fixed.
Oh, and issue about flickering display was fixed by BIOS update to 1.2.18.
