|
|Ask HN: How did you get your job or freelance gig?
|
1 point by musiic703 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|My Story: I started making videos and sharing it with people on the internet. I left my programming job to focus on storytelling in video format. This has led to people asking me to help them with videos(small pay)and also has a few companies interested in my skill set of being a programmer and a filmmaker (amateur if I may say so..), whether it is for a full time job or freelance.
What's yours?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact