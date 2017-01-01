http://www.space.com/35265-newfound-asteroid-buzzes-earth-20...
It also was spotted:
A smallish asteroid zoomed past Earth this morning (Jan. 9), just two days after scientists first spotted the space rock.
Even assuming we had perfect alerting and this was a problem, what action should have been taken considering this is a common occurrence?
On the other hand, it's still possible that a long-period comet or rogue planet could come out of nowhere and wipe humanity out. Presumably the odds are extremely remote, judging by the rarity of extinction-level events in the geological record.
An asteroid in an elliptical orbit, for example, could be a civilization killer and might currently be undetectably far away right now.
We are missing a lot right now, and we need to spend money on much better surveys.
