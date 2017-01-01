Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A large asteroid recently flew close to Earth (businessinsider.com)
18 points by herve76 2 hours ago | 12 comments





In case one prefers not to get astronomical news from "Business Insider":

http://www.space.com/35265-newfound-asteroid-buzzes-earth-20...

Autoplay video (with sound).

Huh. It didn't autoplay for me, but I agree that's quite annoying.

A regular occurrence

Well, it was small, but should have been spotted.

Spotted by what or who exactly? If we want to see asteroids we need satellites in orbit around the sun monitoring our blind spots (things coming at us from the sun). Until then we'll never be able to spot things in all circumstances.

It also was spotted: A smallish asteroid zoomed past Earth this morning (Jan. 9), just two days after scientists first spotted the space rock.

Even assuming we had perfect alerting and this was a problem, what action should have been taken considering this is a common occurrence?

Asteroids are identified and tracked with radio waves, not visible light, so I don't think sun glare is a major issue.

This is not correct. Optical telescopes are used, in conjunction with the WISE space telescope. https://www.nasa.gov/content/asteroid-grand-challenge/detect...

Active radar is subject to n^4 (!!!) drop-off with distance and as such is not useful for astronomical observation of any sort. Only passive detection is useful, which has a much more manageable dropoff of n^2. And asteroids don't emit radio waves, but they do reflect the Sun's light.

I've never heard this before. Can you provide a reference for more info?

FYI, my understanding is that all the asteroids capable of posing an existential threat to humanity are known and tracked. Smaller asteroids like this one are not, but there is an upper bound on the possible damage they can do, and the damage is pretty small in expectation (i.e., when weighted by the chance of a collision).

On the other hand, it's still possible that a long-period comet or rogue planet could come out of nowhere and wipe humanity out. Presumably the odds are extremely remote, judging by the rarity of extinction-level events in the geological record.

Goodness no!

An asteroid in an elliptical orbit, for example, could be a civilization killer and might currently be undetectably far away right now.

We are missing a lot right now, and we need to spend money on much better surveys.

