Branching histories of the 2016 UK referendum and ‘the frogs before the storm’ (dominiccummings.wordpress.com)
21 points by robinhouston 1 hour ago





Oh wow, I never say this, but this post definitely needs a TL;DR

They won by lying and using a controlled press to feed fears of immigration, the whole campaign was one of dishonesty, lies and feeding on people fears and anyone involved should be fucking ashamed.

Please don't post angry rants about divisive topics to HN. They lead to flamewars and make higher-quality discussion impossible. You more or less ruined this thread by tossing a Molotov cocktail into it.

Instead of inflammatory generic comments, please post neutral specific ones. Good HN comments either engage the specifics of an article or go on an interesting—i.e. not pre-worn—tangent. Partisan battle is the opposite of what we want here.

He covers your type of attitude very well in this excellent piece. You are doing yourself no service in holding this view steadfast. You will learn nothing and only be patting yourself on the back for having the right-on opinion that is likely dominant in your social group.

As is covered in great depth, touching on some interesting HN relevant topics like complexity theory, this was a huge campaign with many moving parts, motivations, draws and repellents.

Telling yourself it is simple as "those who don't hold my opinion were only persuaded by lies as they are stupid" is a virus that holds you back from understanding and amplifies and reinforces your prejudices.

Massive amount of very interesting info in this article that covers a wide range of strategy and persuasion topics.

edit: re-reading your post made me realise you have almost definitely have not read the article if you believe the press were on their side

"believe the press were on their side"

Well, the Sun seems to believe they were critical to the Brexit vote and they are the largest circulation newspaper in the UK:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1338543/our-paper-led-the-figh...

   Massive amount of very interesting info
Agreed. The most interesting account of the Brexit vote I've read, and one of the most insightful of how modern politics works. Mandatory reading.

I will make no argument relative to your opinion, but I do want to point out that many on both sides of the issue hold to this very same opinion of the opposition.

I read the first couple hundred words, then skipped through the rest (at increasing speed, it really is ridiculously long, 40 printed pages if I'm counting right), found this gem:

I will go into the problems of the EU another time. I will just make one important point here.

I thought very strongly that 1) a return to 1930s protectionism would be disastrous, 2) the fastest route to this is continuing with no democratic control over immigration or human rights policies for terrorists and other serious criminals, therefore 3) the best practical policy is to reduce (for a while) unskilled immigration and increase high skills immigration particularly those with very hard skills in maths, physics and computer science, 4) this requires getting out of the EU, 5) hopefully it will prod the rest of Europe to limit immigration and therefore limit the extremist forces that otherwise will try to rip down free trade.

I guess I'll have to read (or more likely, skip through) that "another time" post, because to me that just sounds incoherent. Maybe it makes more sense for people familiar with the current (conservative) British narrative.

Sounds coherent to me. The argument is that controlling immigration now (which requires leaving EU) will stave off a future, even greater anti-immigration backlash which could add protectionism thrown in for good measure. So Brexit would prevent a protectionist like Trump from ruling Britain. The main counterpoints to this argument are that Brexit itself is quite harmful to free trade already (we'll see what happens in the next year), or skepticism that an even worse backlash would ever happen later.

Emotion won't win you a debate. Or convince anyone. As a matter of fact, precisely this 'should be fucking ashamed'-culture is what enabled Brexit and Trump in a large part. Learn and correct course.

But 2016 showed us that manipulating people's emotions can win you an election. If a lazy tactic puts you on the losing side of a debate but the winning side of an election, that's worth being concerned about.

I think it's lazy to claim people voted because they were "manipulated". Many voted because they profoundly dislike the status quo.

But with so many lies being told about the status quo (drumming up fear of immigrants being one example) it's hard to say what rejecting the status quo even means.

Sure, if I love guns and I'm being told daily through talk radio that Obama wants to take all of them, I'm going to be upset and vulnerable to making an emotional decision.

Word-for-word how I feel about another similar vote this year.

And that sort of rhetoric is exactly why you lost that vote. Learn from it.

Probably that isn't the reason why. Probably it's mostly because Obama was a second term Democrat that the Republican won, as depressing as that may be.

Only because Trump's supporters were spread out in the right places. Hillary won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes so I would not brag about anything if I were you. That large opposition force that surpasses all Trump supporters will not go away. Comments like yours will only piss them off much more and if Trump fucks it up even people that voted for him will turn on him on a dime. This is not over my Trump supporter.

If the Republicans overreach there will be a backlash.

I totally agree, it is quite incredible how people cannot accept that many people who are from different class/job type/social circles utterly hate the current system. They are very frustrated with the inequality, the financialisation of the economy and the way the upper middle and beyond are frankly asset stripping their homelands.

And I fully accept my downvotes which will rain down from the well educated.

I'm not a fan of Brexit but the status quo has profound problems and this is what you get when you keep looking the other way.

I totally disagree with the comment you're replying to, but totally agree with yours. The difference is that afaic attributing the election results to a matter of the opposition's attitude is a form of looking the other way.

That sort of rhetoric may make you feel better, but anyone who voted the other way is not going to be "ashamed" because someone insulted them for it; they're just going to dismiss you even more and harden their positions. If you want to win these political debates, as opposed to just having a momentary emotional release, you need to reach out, not attack.

I think he means the people who misled voters, rather than the voters themselves.

Edit: I think you're right about reaching out, btw.

The problem as I see it is less how the people voted(/debated) either way, and more of the establishment's arrogant disdain for the people that disagree with them.

"Those pesky proles wouldn't actually vote Leave, and even if a few do there's no way it will be a majority, so we can stay the course with the EU because that's all we are offering and they are gonna have to take it either way." - my mental image of center-left politicians.

Exact same attitude annointed Clinton with the nomination.

