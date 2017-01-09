I think they're saying that if that plastic model was graphene then it would be 5% as dense and 10x as strong as steel...but no such thing was actually created. The title here is pretty click baity.
I was reading a introductory book on metallurgy over the holidays and realized that I had no idea what "stretching" was. I still hardly have any idea, but from what I was able to gather from the book, in steel at least, when stretched, there are these molecular "fault-lines" that can shift and still stay stable without actually breaking. Apparently, steel can be put under stress to fall to this final state to avoid further shifting during use in machines and whatnot.
Maybe I'm completely missing the point and the plastic is somehow stronger than steel, but the quote
>"You can replace the material itself with anything," MIT's head of Civil and Environmental Engineering said. "The geometry is the dominant factor."
makes me think that this is the case?
