Overall, things worked well building with this stack, but sooner than later we'll probably split the frontend into its own codebase and use Node.js to serve it so that we can utilize SSR to gain some extra speed. But overall, the application performs pretty well, we think.
If you'd like to read a little more about what Prolio does for classrooms, feel free to check out the write-up at Medium:
https://medium.com/@brandoncarroll/hello-prolio-298170b3067c...
reply
Overall, things worked well building with this stack, but sooner than later we'll probably split the frontend into its own codebase and use Node.js to serve it so that we can utilize SSR to gain some extra speed. But overall, the application performs pretty well, we think.
If you'd like to read a little more about what Prolio does for classrooms, feel free to check out the write-up at Medium:
https://medium.com/@brandoncarroll/hello-prolio-298170b3067c...
reply