Bad idea. They should focus on WHY such a post got upvoted, not that it was upvoted.
People will disagree on what is or isn't worth reading. That's fine. We should see the problem as sorting comments per viewer, not for all viewers.
If 10 of my close friends think a comment is worth reading, then I personally would like to read it. It doesn't matter what the moderator or a quoroum of random internet people think at that point.
We should be using the social graph to filter out nonsense, and to surface constant that we are likely to enjoy.
If anyone is interested, I've written code to do this here:
https://github.com/neyer/respect
The main motivation for having a unified view is to decide what to show people who visit but don't rate things / log in / etc.
I'm currently finishing my dissertation on collaborative learning algorithms, and I agree that it is not generally possible to have a single global answer. This paper does something similar to your respect matrix: https://arxiv.org/abs/1411.1127
(The same technique can be modified to incorporate information from an external social network.)
