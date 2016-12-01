Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Crowdsourcing Moderation Without Sacrificing Quality (sideways-view.com)
So... basically, trying to automate what Slashdot already does. The machine-learning program would need to be an expert in every subject to make this even remotely workable.

The hope is to use features like "person X upvoted this content," rather than to try to use domain-specific features or to do natural language processing or so on. Over the long run, algorithms may play a larger role in that process, but at first it would just be people.

"The hope is to use features like "person X upvoted this content,""

Bad idea. They should focus on WHY such a post got upvoted, not that it was upvoted.

Why Must there be one "correct" view of the comments on a document? This insistence seems to be what hobbles us.

People will disagree on what is or isn't worth reading. That's fine. We should see the problem as sorting comments per viewer, not for all viewers.

If 10 of my close friends think a comment is worth reading, then I personally would like to read it. It doesn't matter what the moderator or a quoroum of random internet people think at that point.

We should be using the social graph to filter out nonsense, and to surface constant that we are likely to enjoy.

If anyone is interested, I've written code to do this here:

https://github.com/neyer/respect

I think that the correct behavior in the long run is to give personalized recommendations, analogous to this proposal: https://sideways-view.com/2016/12/01/optimizing-the-news-fee...

The main motivation for having a unified view is to decide what to show people who visit but don't rate things / log in / etc.

I'm currently finishing my dissertation on collaborative learning algorithms, and I agree that it is not generally possible to have a single global answer. This paper does something similar to your respect matrix: https://arxiv.org/abs/1411.1127

(The same technique can be modified to incorporate information from an external social network.)

