Isn't this unfair to White or Asian men who might be equally(or more) qualified for working at Facebook? Why Diversity should ever be a goal of a private entity?
reply
> But the final decision was made by representatives from a group of about 20 to 30 highly-ranked engineering leaders, according to two former recruiters. Each meeting usually had about two people from this group
Isn't this unfair to White or Asian men who might be equally(or more) qualified for working at Facebook? Why Diversity should ever be a goal of a private entity?
reply