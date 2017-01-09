Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook’s Hiring Process Hinders Its Effort to Create a Diverse Workforce (bloomberg.com)
14 points by tempw 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





> Facebook started incentivizing recruiters in 2015 to find engineering candidates who weren't already well represented at the company – women, black and Latino workers.

Isn't this unfair to White or Asian men who might be equally(or more) qualified for working at Facebook? Why Diversity should ever be a goal of a private entity?

reply


I have always viewed tech diversity as a supply-side problem. Demand is definitely there.

reply


Do FB engineering candidates have to be approved by an anonymous hiring committee to receive an offer, like at Google?

reply


From the article:

> But the final decision was made by representatives from a group of about 20 to 30 highly-ranked engineering leaders, according to two former recruiters. Each meeting usually had about two people from this group

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: