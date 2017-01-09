Hacker News
F.B.I. Arrests Volkswagen Executive on Conspiracy Charge in Emissions Scandal
helloworld
11 minutes ago
I'm guessing that many people at Volkswagen participated in or were aware of this conspiracy. Will most of them be charged with crimes? Or is it a matter of whether they happen to be in the U.S. and can be arrested?
