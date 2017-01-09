Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
F.B.I. Arrests Volkswagen Executive on Conspiracy Charge in Emissions Scandal (nytimes.com)
1 point by helloworld 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I'm guessing that many people at Volkswagen participated in or were aware of this conspiracy. Will most of them be charged with crimes? Or is it a matter of whether they happen to be in the U.S. and can be arrested?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: