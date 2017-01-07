I do however experience real issues when upgrading. We tried going from 0.38 to 0.39, but getting the xcode project files to merge correctly has proved difficult for us, a couple of newbies. The new react-native-git-upgrade makes it easier to see the conflicts, but it is still hard for us to make it work. Does HN have any wisdom to share?
https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/4968
Which is severe but has been open for so long just hasn't had any attention from the core team. It's clearly a massive problem and the packager code is... less than friendly.
While it may be frustrating if this is affecting you, its certainly not a severe issue.
I have been part of development teams for two react-native apps, and nobody on either team has encountered this issue yet (with developers working on a a combination of OSX & Windows 10)
