Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A monthly release cadence for React Native (facebook.github.io)
15 points by evv 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





React Native is great. Hands down, so cool to be able to go from developing websites to native apps. I also appreciate reading the release notes and seeing new features and fixes being released so frequently.

I do however experience real issues when upgrading. We tried going from 0.38 to 0.39, but getting the xcode project files to merge correctly has proved difficult for us, a couple of newbies. The new react-native-git-upgrade makes it easier to see the conflicts, but it is still hard for us to make it work. Does HN have any wisdom to share?

reply


RN is great but it disturbs me that this bug:

https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/4968

Which is severe but has been open for so long just hasn't had any attention from the core team. It's clearly a massive problem and the packager code is... less than friendly.

reply


Its something which has a simple workaround, has no runtime impact and affects a minority(?) of developers using RN.

While it may be frustrating if this is affecting you, its certainly not a severe issue.

I have been part of development teams for two react-native apps, and nobody on either team has encountered this issue yet (with developers working on a a combination of OSX & Windows 10)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: