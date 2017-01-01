Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Upping the Ante: Top Poker Pros Face Off vs. Artificial Intelligence (cmu.edu)
Doug Polk, a pro that was on the first challenge just talked about this on his channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz9FJfe2YGE

I watched that, and I think his understanding of what a "statistical tie" is is extremely dodgy (https://youtu.be/gz9FJfe2YGE?t=10m43s). What's up with that?

Edit: he does make a good point later on that playing thousands of games is exhausting, which would affect the reliability of the comparison between the AI and the pros. I don't know anything about poker, but it sounds plausible.

Chalk it up to poker being something you can be skilled at without really having much mathematical understanding, and throw in a little "common sense" (i.e. anti-intellectualism), and you get comments like that.

Does the AI ever bluff?

Edit: Yes.

> During last year’s contest, the pros noticed Claudico was making some all-too-obvious bluffs that they were able to exploit.

Certainly. Bluffing at an optimal/unexploitable frequency is something that is quite difficult for humans to do, but is easier with access to a RNG.

Some pros use systems where they look at the second hand of a clock to decide whether to bluff or not, as a proxy for randomness.

It's unfair and rather cruel to pit humans vs computers. How about we use the AI to design a poker variant that is unbeatable by another AI ?

Unfair and cruel to whom?

Oh, so playing online with access to statistical tools and analysis, so really the computer advantage for knowing the odds is completely nil. It's really only then competing in the strategy element... very interesting indeed.

I'd consider it unlikely (especially with two-tabling, and that poker players tend to study game theory and understanding of odds offline, not "live" or during gameplay itself) that the players will be referencing or accessing any tools during play.

It's just that it's becoming more and more in the toolbox of poker players to gain understanding of Nash equilibrium (conceptually and practically) and other important concepts that they fold into their strategy (based on meta-game, familiarity with the style and strategies of opponents, etc.)

More sophisticated players are constantly calculating real and implied odds at all times, without relying on a tool to do so (often there is fuzzing or approximation involved, but it's typically "close enough"), but especially in heads up play it's the more esoteric parts of strategy that are more important. Bluffing, slowplays/trapping, reads and reaction (not always physical as in tells but often habits).

Poker HUDs are very common online that give stats for every player (rate they have been calling at, times raised, pots won) and put it next to their icon so it can be easily used on multiple tables. (For example: https://pokercopilot.com/)

Calculating odds against hand ranges is too complex to be done by a human in real time while playing, even using calculators made for the purpose. Computers definitely have an advantage there. Assigning hand ranges in the first place is the trickier part for an AI, as it is more rooted in psychology.

This is a great way of putting it, your last part especially - assigning hand ranges is one of the things many players would probably attribute to gut or feel. Some implicit decision making ability that causes them to prune away vast parts of the possible tree and then make quick decisions on the remaining ones. Often based on knowing opponent history, observing patterns, etc.

Yep, being good at this is what separates great players from mediocre. If AI can figure it out, humans are toast.

Agreed. I would say one difference in poker is that strategy can be (and is, constantly) adapted over the life of a competition (and over the span of several competitions). Tempo, adjustments, stack and blind management/inflection points, even opponent avoidance in certain circumstances - I expect some of those to be things that humans may hold an edge to some degree. Those factor in a lot differently in other types of games (tournament play especially). I don't understand AI well enough to know what would be the hardest possible game for AI to conquer.

It really isn't that hard in Texas Hold'em most of the time. You are usually only calculating for a few hands, and can memorize odds in advance (since while the combinations of cards is gigantic, the number of actual categories of combinations isn't that many)

That's wrong. Figuring out your true odds against multiple players who can hold an unevenly distributed range of hands requires a bayesian calculation that takes at minimum a few minutes for a human to perform, even using the best software tools for the purpose.

Strong players develop an intution for this, making estimates on the spot, but they are frequently wrong and can't be very precise.

This AI does heads up (one-on-one) so it is only playing one opponent. The odds calculations are much less intimidating in heads up.

"Jason Les, Dong Kim, Daniel McAulay and Jimmy Chou ..." are the pros? not exactly ivey.

Here are two great hands by Jason Les: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RivUSJdrKnU

Ivey is a whale. He got a lucky a few times and got on TV a lot as a result, but he is FAR FAR from a top professional player.

They're heads-up pros. Ivey and many other well-known names are not heads up specialists like these competitors. They'd likely have an edge over almost any "recognizable" name player.

i'm informed and know next to nothing about two of the names. there are plenty of guys out there the poker world recognizes as better players.

Jason Les and Dong Kim both played in the previous competition, with Doug Polk (arguably the best heads up player in the world). They're reasonably in the discussion, and other factors such as interest and availability possibly factored in.

