Looking for a web developer for your MVP?
2 points by Apane 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Hi,

I'm a full-stack ruby on rails developer with 5+ years real world experience building applications for the internet. If you're looking to build a startup and need a developer to build the MVP or create wireframes, all the way to launching it - I'd love to chat.

PM me or email me here venuezzdev@gmail.com, you can expect a response within a day.

Cheers!






