Ask HN: Are there bootstrapped unicorns?
1 point by Changu 29 minutes ago
I have founded 3 successful startups so far. 2 were bootstrapped and one raised some money. I have to say, the bootstrapped ones were a much nicer experience.

My current - 4th - startup has a really amazing growth curve. And I truly believe it has the potential to become a company with a value of over $1B.

I intend to do it completely on my own. It is already profitable. So my plan is to bootstrap it all the way to unicorness.

Am I crazy? Should I rather raise money? Any examples of $1B companies that were bootstrapped?






