Show HN: BART RealTime – Messenger bot for train arrival times (m.me)
Hi HN, developer here.

Apologies for the direct messenger link, I know historically the audience here doesn't like that. However I didn't bother to make a landing site for this bot.

It's a utility bot I made over the weekend in 3 hours. Made it mostly because I find it helpful myself to retrieve BART real time train arrival info easily, without having to either install some mobile app or use their mobile web site. Seems like a good use case for the messenger bot platform.

