Keep your AirBnb guest quiet (noiseaware.io)
11 points by wehadfun 56 minutes ago | 8 comments





Considering this is recording (or at lest intercepting and processing in some form) audio in a place where most people have an expectation of privacy, I assume you have to inform the renter that this is on and monitoring....

I am suddenly unreasonably angry that this exists. Not because of the product itself, which is clever.

But because this is how normalized the u̶n̶r̶e̶g̶u̶l̶a̶t̶e̶d̶ illegal short term rentals have become, that especially in some tourist-heavy regions are creating long-term housing shortages that displace residents. (See New Orleans, where housing prices have skyrocketed without any commensurate boost in residents' incomes to compensate, and it really is just that homes are being converted into hotels.)

I've been using the Point(https://minut.com/), which is half the price and no annual fee.

I mostly use it for temperature/humidity sensing, but it also has sound level logging/alerts.

What does it mean to be a "HomeAway Official Partner"?

This is ripe for a Chinese rip-off at those prices.

They charge a $200 annual fee

Crazy. I pay good money to watch/listen to people on hidden cameras.

Seems like I should disrupt the smoke-alarm-for-noise industry by creating an efficient block-chain marketplace to connect voyeuristic perverts with sharing-economy-landlords.

Everybody wins!

That's pricy...

