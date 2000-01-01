- Summon the courage to say something about it and brave the consequences.
- Leave the company honorably and work somewhere else (or start your own company).
- Keep your mouth shut and blow off steam at the gym, bar, or therapist like everyone else.
If you can't go to your boss or boss's boss with a legitimate problem, you took the wrong job offer.
If I was an angel investor, I would not work with anyone who participated in this site.
He's apparently a much better manager now. I can imagine that he was also incredibly stressed and unhappy in retrospect, and I can only imagine that sending this card would have had a ripple-effect of passive-aggressiveness on the team.
Even if you think someone is going out of their way to make your life shitty, you don't know what other baggage they're carrying for the day. The best thing you can do is be nice and in the meantime, look for another job or try to positively create change.
I do agree that this approach seems juvenile.
I've seen a few cases of bad managers, in one case the boss's boss was notified of the problems (it was a team effort, as the sibling comment notes), and said boss was eventually laid off. In another case, it was the employee who took the "honorable" way out (and the PHB in question is still safely ensconced in his position).
Edit: the bottom quote in the site is pretty defeatist: "Gone are days where workers could organize and negotiate company-wide change"
> If I was an angel investor, I would not work with anyone who participated in this site.
Some self-reflection required.
I don't believe it's applicable very widely at all. For example, when it comes to "braving the consequences," the consequences affect those beyond ourselves, such as our dependents. I could be extremely courageous and then brave, but it doesn't feed children, in-laws or pay the mortgage if the consequences involve getting fired or demoted.
(If by "acceptable" you don't intend to limit yourself to "things acceptable to management.")
> Gone are days where workers could organize and negotiate company-wide change. Today, new companies must be formed with these changes in mind from the beginning.
This is almost self-parody.
"Dallas HR director files suit to find out who sent her penis-shaped candy"
http://www.fox4news.com/news/226319020-story
Gender issues aside, I could see how it could be hazardous for any kind of motivation. YMMV.
I understand that the people who are being sent these, are ripe prospects for your consulting services!
Good job thinking outside the box.
> gage their interest (should be gauge)
> You're happiness (should be your)
> someone elses wheel (missing ' in else's)
> until their comfortable (should be they're)
"The verb gauge, which refers to measuring or estimating, also has a variant gage."
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/gage
In any modern usage not deliberately aping archaism, 'gage' for 'gauge' is fairly called a misspelling.
1. I have looked at the Cambridge Dictionary which makes no claims to it being archaic: http://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/gage
2. I have looked at the Merriam Webster Dictionary which makes no claims to it being archaic: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/gage
3a. Although it's unclear where they get their info from, Dictionary.com makes no claims to it being archaic, and says that "gage" is used "especially in technical use."
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/gauge
3b. Dictionary.com claims the verb "gage" is only archaic when used to mean a "pledge, stake or wager," which is not how it's used. http://www.dictionary.com/browse/gage
4. The Oxford English Dictionary makes no claims to the verb gage used as a synonym for gauge being archaic. Only when used to mean "Offer (a thing or one's life) as a guarantee of good faith" and that's not that spelling, but the meaning which is archaic. https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/us/gage#gage-2
Concession speech?
The ~1920-~1960 bump is surprising, but not significant when "gauge" has one as well, and especially when taken alongside the solid difference of usage frequency that's persisted since before the American Civil War. If you favor prescriptivism in general, that's your lookout, but to argue that "gage" in this context might not be a misspelling seems quixotic at best.
> The verb gauge, which refers to measuring or estimating, also has a variant gage. This variant appears to show up primarily in informal sources, though not often. Gauge is by far the preferred spelling in general usage for both the noun and the verb; we encourage you use it.
1. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/gage
This isn't a discussion about whether a source encourages its use or not. It's about whether it's a typo or a correct spelling.
Your quote above, in which 'gage' is implicitly referred to as a spelling further supports that it's not a misspelling.
I don't know how to state this in a more friendly way. These are merely facts documented here for verification purposes. If anyone's immediate reaction to verifiable facts in the face of an imposter spreading misinformation differs from gratitude, I would fear for their ability to take in other easily verifiable facts.
