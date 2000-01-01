Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Larry Wildman – Send free, anonymous postcards to horrible bosses (larrywildman.com)
45 points by larrywildman 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 31 comments | favorite





This is so passive-aggressive and juvenile. If you don't like the way your company is being run, there are three acceptable options:

- Summon the courage to say something about it and brave the consequences.

- Leave the company honorably and work somewhere else (or start your own company).

- Keep your mouth shut and blow off steam at the gym, bar, or therapist like everyone else.

If you can't go to your boss or boss's boss with a legitimate problem, you took the wrong job offer.

If I was an angel investor, I would not work with anyone who participated in this site.

reply


I agree 100%. Having a bad boss in college is what motivated me to start up my own company. I had drinks with one of my former coworkers recently and she told me that he was new and also had a terrible boss who didn't emphasize leadership.

He's apparently a much better manager now. I can imagine that he was also incredibly stressed and unhappy in retrospect, and I can only imagine that sending this card would have had a ripple-effect of passive-aggressiveness on the team.

Even if you think someone is going out of their way to make your life shitty, you don't know what other baggage they're carrying for the day. The best thing you can do is be nice and in the meantime, look for another job or try to positively create change.

reply


Devil's advocate: sometimes organizations change. A change in management can bring a bad boss (not due to "taking the wrong job offer").

I do agree that this approach seems juvenile.

I've seen a few cases of bad managers, in one case the boss's boss was notified of the problems (it was a team effort, as the sibling comment notes), and said boss was eventually laid off. In another case, it was the employee who took the "honorable" way out (and the PHB in question is still safely ensconced in his position).

Edit: the bottom quote in the site is pretty defeatist: "Gone are days where workers could organize and negotiate company-wide change"

reply


> This is so passive-aggressive and juvenile.

> If I was an angel investor, I would not work with anyone who participated in this site.

Some self-reflection required.

reply


You're right, your system works for you, but could you explain why you expect it to work for other people with different situations and experiences from your own?

I don't believe it's applicable very widely at all. For example, when it comes to "braving the consequences," the consequences affect those beyond ourselves, such as our dependents. I could be extremely courageous and then brave, but it doesn't feed children, in-laws or pay the mortgage if the consequences involve getting fired or demoted.

reply


I have two kids and a mortgage--I think I understand where you're coming from. If toughing it out or raising your issue up the chain are not options, it's best to start looking for a new gig in the evenings after the kids go down.

reply


There is of course a fourth: organize with your co-workers and bargain collectively for smarter management and better working conditions.

(If by "acceptable" you don't intend to limit yourself to "things acceptable to management.")

reply


> Larry Wildman Is The New Union.

> Gone are days where workers could organize and negotiate company-wide change. Today, new companies must be formed with these changes in mind from the beginning.

This is almost self-parody.

reply


Uh, if anybody needs an example how using an online service to convey emotions toward a co-worker can backfire, this case should be one for y'all to keep an eye on:

"Dallas HR director files suit to find out who sent her penis-shaped candy"

http://www.fox4news.com/news/226319020-story

Gender issues aside, I could see how it could be hazardous for any kind of motivation. YMMV.

reply


This is brilliant guerrilla marketing, Larry.

I understand that the people who are being sent these, are ripe prospects for your consulting services!

Good job thinking outside the box.

reply


Yeah, this is how you get people to build a lead list for you.

reply


There are a few spelling mistakes here:

> gage their interest (should be gauge)

> You're happiness (should be your)

> someone elses wheel (missing ' in else's)

> until their comfortable (should be they're)

reply


if you're going to play the pedant's game, learn to play it well:

"The verb gauge, which refers to measuring or estimating, also has a variant gage."

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/gage

reply


A variant so archaic that I, a linguistic pedant par excellence, have never even once seen it used in anything written since the turn of the last century, save mentions of its existence as an archaic variant of the common form, and its usage in the phrase "weather gage", itself (and the concept it denotes) rather outdated since the close of the Age of Sail.

In any modern usage not deliberately aping archaism, 'gage' for 'gauge' is fairly called a misspelling.

reply


Have you got any other authorities besides yourself? Here are mine:

1. I have looked at the Cambridge Dictionary which makes no claims to it being archaic: http://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/gage

2. I have looked at the Merriam Webster Dictionary which makes no claims to it being archaic: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/gage

3a. Although it's unclear where they get their info from, Dictionary.com makes no claims to it being archaic, and says that "gage" is used "especially in technical use." http://www.dictionary.com/browse/gauge

3b. Dictionary.com claims the verb "gage" is only archaic when used to mean a "pledge, stake or wager," which is not how it's used. http://www.dictionary.com/browse/gage

4. The Oxford English Dictionary makes no claims to the verb gage used as a synonym for gauge being archaic. Only when used to mean "Offer (a thing or one's life) as a guarantee of good faith" and that's not that spelling, but the meaning which is archaic. https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/us/gage#gage-2

Concession speech?

reply


Not hardly: https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=gage%2Cgauge&y...

The ~1920-~1960 bump is surprising, but not significant when "gauge" has one as well, and especially when taken alongside the solid difference of usage frequency that's persisted since before the American Civil War. If you favor prescriptivism in general, that's your lookout, but to argue that "gage" in this context might not be a misspelling seems quixotic at best.

reply


In fact Merriam Webster [1] very explicitly advocates for "gauge":

> The verb gauge, which refers to measuring or estimating, also has a variant gage. This variant appears to show up primarily in informal sources, though not often. Gauge is by far the preferred spelling in general usage for both the noun and the verb; we encourage you use it.

1. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/gage

reply


Keep sight of your goalposts.

This isn't a discussion about whether a source encourages its use or not. It's about whether it's a typo or a correct spelling.

Your quote above, in which 'gage' is implicitly referred to as a spelling further supports that it's not a misspelling.

I don't know how to state this in a more friendly way. These are merely facts documented here for verification purposes. If anyone's immediate reaction to verifiable facts in the face of an imposter spreading misinformation differs from gratitude, I would fear for their ability to take in other easily verifiable facts.

reply


FYI, I think you're being downvoted because of your tone. You can point out things like this in a friendlier way, and I think HN will respond positively.

reply


Now I'll know for next time :)

reply


Looks like there's no verification of the sender. So you can send these to whomever you want.

reply


lets say you're looking for lucrative industries to 'disrupt'... why not just ask employees of poorly managed companies? Brilliant!

reply


Are there any metrics on how many Larry Wildmans (Wildmen?) are engaged with the site already, and how many new corporations have been formed? And any challenges yet to anti-poaching clauses?

reply


It seems most of the "anti-poaching" cases that have come up on HN end in favor of the employees (in California at least). Curious if there's national precedent.

reply


California being the example, and in the tech sector. Less progressive states take a bit more draconian view, but typically seem to involve bosses taking team members and not team members clumping together.

reply


This is hilarious.

reply


Has there ever been a popular link on HN that so thoroughly deserved the label "NSFW"?

reply


Don't really think this is useful. Sent one to Trump though! :)

reply


Fun project. But thats about it. I can only imagine trying this and then next morning, the boss pulling in everybody in a meeting just to ask "whodunit".

reply


His other business will be marketed using direct mail. A day or two after the anonymous post card is sent, another post card is sent, offering the boss a chance to pay for the identity of the previous card's sender.

reply


Marketing Genius! Great way to get leads and consulting opportunities.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: