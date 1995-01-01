I'm a longtime Windows developer who doesn't have much patience with nerdy complexities. I started in 1996 with a buggy, gawd-awful Netscape webserver, moved to the late-lamented O'Reilly WebSite (even had a T-Shirt) and reluctantly settled on MS IIS, with occasional Apache encounters. Caddy has been an absolute breath of fresh air.
I currently run 4 sites from a system at my home, using Namecheap dynamic DNS. Caddy serves the basic web pages and static content and also reverse proxies to an internal Python server for dynamic content. Sounds a little complicated, but believe me, configuration is dead-simple thanks to Caddy. Plus I get full HTTPS from Let's Encrypt for the cost of supplying my email address and agreeing to a EULA - no configuration needed at all.
I've never used a webserver that was easier to configure or had such low resource requirements.
I'd also like to see a benchmark vs. H2O which seems to have the most advanced HTTP/2 support right now (its running the nghttp2 web site for some time now).
Having to recompile to add functionality that alternatives provide as dynamically loaded plugins is insane. This is 2017. Linux has had loadable kernel modules since 1995, and I worked on them for other versions of UNIX as far back as 1991. I understand that it's hard for a Go program to support plugins written in other languages using a more conventional runtime. No problem there. However, there's just no excuse for relying on recompilation instead of dynamically loading modules also written in Go and thus using the same runtime. I really want to like Go, but as long as the Go community clings to long-discredited ideas regarding things like packaging and distribution and symbol versioning I just don't feel like I can depend on it to build infrastructure that will remain robust over time.
I'm confused, aren't Go plugins exactly the feature you want? And on that note, it was just introduced as of 1.8, wasn't it?
Seems a bit harsh to criticize a project for not using (during it's development time) unfinished and not production ready features.
Googling around for a Caddy file[0], it looks fairly similar, and not so much easier or harder to configure or understand that NGINX config.
[0] https://caddyserver.com/docs/caddyfile
How is this done? Ie, to not need any account and still get new/valid certs.
And, on that note, what is the difference between having an account and not? Eg, how might using no accounts harm a production environment?
Just trying to wrap my head around that. Really cool UX for side stuff!
edit: Ah, looks like there is an account involved - it creates one, possibly using your email address. This makes more sense now.
All in all however, I like the look of Caddy. The best bit I feel has been left out though:
"That is why, effective this release, Caddy will automatically serve all live sites over HTTPS without user intervention."
Which I think is just brilliant.
