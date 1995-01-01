Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Shortcomings of the article aside, I'd like to say that I use Caddy for a set of small websites and I couldn't really be happier with it.

I'm a longtime Windows developer who doesn't have much patience with nerdy complexities. I started in 1996 with a buggy, gawd-awful Netscape webserver, moved to the late-lamented O'Reilly WebSite (even had a T-Shirt) and reluctantly settled on MS IIS, with occasional Apache encounters. Caddy has been an absolute breath of fresh air.

I currently run 4 sites from a system at my home, using Namecheap dynamic DNS. Caddy serves the basic web pages and static content and also reverse proxies to an internal Python server for dynamic content. Sounds a little complicated, but believe me, configuration is dead-simple thanks to Caddy. Plus I get full HTTPS from Let's Encrypt for the cost of supplying my email address and agreeing to a EULA - no configuration needed at all.

I've never used a webserver that was easier to configure or had such low resource requirements.

I like caddy, but the dreamhost benchmark re apache vs nginx isn't really telling, as it doesn't mention fundamental apache config properties. I'm assuming they were benchmarking an unoptimized MPM/prefork setup, but you can use event-based request processing (and other process models) with apache as well. There's nothing magical with nginx.

I'd also like to see a benchmark vs. H2O which seems to have the most advanced HTTP/2 support right now (its running the nghttp2 web site for some time now).

Any experiences with running h2o on production sites? The documentation is a bit lacking sometimes, luckily the code is well written.

I'd be interested in such experiences, too. H2O look promising at first sight.

> every middleware you want to use needs to be included into the binary and if it’s not, you need to re-compile the program

Having to recompile to add functionality that alternatives provide as dynamically loaded plugins is insane. This is 2017. Linux has had loadable kernel modules since 1995, and I worked on them for other versions of UNIX as far back as 1991. I understand that it's hard for a Go program to support plugins written in other languages using a more conventional runtime. No problem there. However, there's just no excuse for relying on recompilation instead of dynamically loading modules also written in Go and thus using the same runtime. I really want to like Go, but as long as the Go community clings to long-discredited ideas regarding things like packaging and distribution and symbol versioning I just don't feel like I can depend on it to build infrastructure that will remain robust over time.

> I really want to like Go, but as long as the Go community clings to long-discredited ideas regarding

I'm confused, aren't Go plugins exactly the feature you want? And on that note, it was just introduced as of 1.8, wasn't it?

Seems a bit harsh to criticize a project for not using (during it's development time) unfinished and not production ready features.

Yes, I agree with you that this is not very helpful, especially for larger production environments. I don't know if they might refactor the middleware system to a more dynamic way some time.

The graph is marked as 'Apache2 vs. nginx memory usage ' but that's not what it shows at all - it's 'Requests per second on Apachev2 vs nginx' - did you mean to show https://objects-us-west-1.dream.io/kbimages/images/Webserver... instead?

Also, this article is really odd. It starts with a performance based analysis comparison of a bunch of web servers, and then decides to add a third completely unknown option, and then decides it's better, based on it's configuration being 'better' (in a way that's not shown), despite it's performance being ~ 1/3 of the competitor....

And there's no comparison of what he was using for NGINX config vs the Caddy config. He simply states that Caddy is easier to use with little acknowledgment of what the config would actually look like.

Googling around for a Caddy file[0], it looks fairly similar, and not so much easier or harder to configure or understand that NGINX config.

[0] https://caddyserver.com/docs/caddyfile

My goal was to point some attention to Caddy as well as to outline why I switched from nginx (as well as the tradeoff between simplicity and performance). Maybe you're right and mentioning Apache and IIS was confusing.

reply


Yes, right, that was a mistake. Thank you very much!

> You don’t need to run any script. You don’t even need to create a Let’s Encrypt account or install the certbot.

How is this done? Ie, to not need any account and still get new/valid certs.

And, on that note, what is the difference between having an account and not? Eg, how might using no accounts harm a production environment?

Just trying to wrap my head around that. Really cool UX for side stuff!

edit: Ah, looks like there is an account involved - it creates one, possibly using your email address. This makes more sense now.

Yes, right. Maybe I should've mentioned that. But I didn't want to talk to much about the certs.

Some of your links to https://caddyserver.com/ are relative and not absolute, leading me to https://ferdinand-muetsch.de/caddyserver.com - Something you should consider fixing.

All in all however, I like the look of Caddy. The best bit I feel has been left out though:

"That is why, effective this release, Caddy will automatically serve all live sites over HTTPS without user intervention."

Which I think is just brilliant.

Thanks for that hint, I fixed the link! I think I mentioned that HTTPS is on by default, didn't I? But anyway, yes it's very useful and a good practice.

