Hopefully Atlassian can learn from what makes Trello so wonderful instead of JIRA-ifying it into oblivion.
Github moves really slow in comparison. I guess Github is more focused, but there are a lot of contrasts between Github and Atlassian, and in terms of making money I think Atlassian is doing a lot better.
Has Github acquired anything significant? Github should have acquired Zenhub (which is Trello integrated into Github for the most part) instead of slowing trying to recreate it -- although I guess Github has better code purity if they develop it themselves, but it means they move slower.
Check our RhodeCode for Enterprise SCM tool that supports Mercurial too.
Not trying to start the classic hg vs git debate, just saying that it's great to have the option.
So I wonder if they are mostly aquiring the user base here in order to expand their potential market?
I know a lot of smaller dev teams use it for lowercase-a agile projects and I currently use it for all my personal projects. It's basically the antithesis of heavyweight tools like Jira.
Whining about a for-profit product no longer having a free-tier is odd to me. Either be fine paying for the service (nothing wrong with that) or pickup software that is free; I for instance personally use org-mode and Emacs heavily for all of my personal information management.
I also do not understand the sentiment that every product acquired will slowly begin to suck; that happens for some products sure but the converse is also the case.
To be fair to Atlassian, I used to hate Jira a lot but in recent years had to use it for work and it quickly grew on me; they are putting effort into improving their services / products, modernizing their software development processes and technologies, and delivering updates to their software on a regular basis.
If you're going to contribute here, please be more constructive or detailed. Why not talk about your ideas for a project that is free that anybody could install on their servers that does what Trello does if you do not like that they may begin charging for Trello?
They don't say if it will stay free or not.
Not as old, only 5 years. Yet this is blocking my switch to a new CI server (GoCD) and makes building pull requests in general a pain.
Somehow the only good things I heared about them came from people who made their money by building stuff they wanted to sell on the Atlassian platform. People less biased always choose alternatives.
I can't say much about them myself. I only used Bitbucket, because of the free private repos. Their UIs are pretty mediocre, but I use it via Git cli, so it doesn't matter much for me.
After Atlassian bought them:
* The service I paid £5 a month for became free
* The stability issues started to improve in a dramatic fashion
Today Stash is a great product (IMO), and BitBucket has really improved from having great Jira integration.
I was actually sad because I couldn't justify paying for the premium features (multi-person private repos) in the same way, because it was nothing I needed. It was the best £5 subscription I ever had :)
Spark Calital and Index Ventures must have gotten a nice huge return, Trello only raised $10 million.
I wonder what the future of Trello is - both as a customer and as a software dev (I loved their remote work policy).
Does anyone know or, better yet, use any good self-hosted Trello alternatives?
Anyway. Not sure why some people want to move away from Trello now. Is it that they don't want an identity connection between JIRA and Trello (SSO or similar)?
I had the same feeling of "oh well, what else can I use in the future" when I read this post.
