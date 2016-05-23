Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Atlassian acquires Trello for $425M (techcrunch.com)
250 points by SwaroopH 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 84 comments | favorite





I'm a big fan of Trello but I dread using Atlassian products. I do not have a good feeling about this.

Hopefully Atlassian can learn from what makes Trello so wonderful instead of JIRA-ifying it into oblivion.

reply


Same here. I love Trello for its simplicity, and lack of simplicity is exactly why I avoid Atlassian services...

reply


I feel the same, but I also think that the products and ecosystems are so different that there's hope they might keep them separated.

reply


This makes sense. Atlassian is good at making money from its services and it is increasing its overall ecosystem here.

Github moves really slow in comparison. I guess Github is more focused, but there are a lot of contrasts between Github and Atlassian, and in terms of making money I think Atlassian is doing a lot better.

Has Github acquired anything significant? Github should have acquired Zenhub (which is Trello integrated into Github for the most part) instead of slowing trying to recreate it -- although I guess Github has better code purity if they develop it themselves, but it means they move slower.

reply


It makes sense mainly because Trello is a competitor to Atlassian and its best to kill it now before it takes too much market share.

reply


What does this have to do with h GitHub?

reply


BitBucket is owned by Atlassian and a competitor (the biggest?) to Github in the enterprise.

reply


Imo, GitLab is a more worthy competitor than BitBucket.

reply


I agree with you, to me it looks like BitBucket hasn't evolved at all in five years. The only change worth mentioning is that they made me transition to an "Atlassian account", which was as annoying as when Flickr made me create a Yahoo account.

reply


and Github Project is a very basic Trello clone.

reply


JIRA + Bitbucket (and now + Trello) is a very effective competitor to Github among enterprise companies. Github's issue tracker sort of sucks and this hurts it tremendously -- I know as I live with that shitty issue tracker in an enterprise situation.

reply


Personally all my own projects are on bitbucket. They were the first to provide free unlimited private repos and just has a great set of tools. So my personal preference is bitbucket over github.

reply


Bitbucket server is written in Java while Bitbucket.com in Python. Those are two different products. That's why the Enterprise version supports only GIT.

Check our RhodeCode for Enterprise SCM tool that supports Mercurial too.

reply


They also support Mercurial, which I personally find to be a way better scm tool than git.

Not trying to start the classic hg vs git debate, just saying that it's great to have the option.

reply


For some reason the enterprise version doesn't support mercurial, it's only git.

reply


This saddens me, and I suspect the future Trello will be a much different animal from what it is today. It could be better, but my gut says not.

reply


I'm opportunistic in that there may finally be a self-hosted version of Trello.

reply


Whilst not as well produced as Trello, https://kanboard.net/ is self hostable.

reply


I wonder how much revenue was Trello generating? It seems it was 10MM middle of last year http://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2016/05/23/trello-get...

reply


I like Trello, I use it often. $450M... for a todo list. Yes, I use it. Yes, I think is useful. Yes, I think this valuation is absolutely crazy.

reply


Trello has apparently about 19 million users. And I would bet that the majority of them are not the typical target audience of Atlassian products (i.e. software development teams).

So I wonder if they are mostly aquiring the user base here in order to expand their potential market?

reply


Just to add my 2 cents, I've worked with a dev team that used Trello for project coordination.

reply


Trello is hugely popular amongst software developers, but I think the point being made is that it's also popular outside that niche. At work it came in through the back door being used for software planning, but quickly became the preferred tool for managing any sort of project. There's a similar story with me showing it to my wife, who just finished managing her PhD in history with it.

reply


At least one high-profile project is using it:

https://trello.com/b/gHooNW9I/ue4-roadmap

I know a lot of smaller dev teams use it for lowercase-a agile projects and I currently use it for all my personal projects. It's basically the antithesis of heavyweight tools like Jira.

reply


I'm a data scientist and I've been using it as an informal Kanban board because JIRA is way too complicated-looking for me want to even try to learn. Trello is about as dead-simple as it can get. There's already too much in my brain.

reply


I'm part of one of those.

reply


That is true - a lot of software developers use a variety of tools so they can do more advanced things like track burn rates, project velocity, and such more quantitatively. Trello, on the other hand, is so easy that I've seen it used for everything from managing speaking arrangements to writing books. It has more of a mass appeal.

reply


I'm sure plenty of hipchat users (most?) aren't dev teams either.

reply


Yeah, that's exactly what they say in the article. Their goal is to get to 100MM MAUs, which they can really only do by expanding to non-tech industries, and Trello is extremely popular amongst marketing and finance professionals.

reply


So Fog Creek - makers of Fogbugz, which lost out bigtime to JIRA - have now sold Trello to Atlassian? Is there nothing left of Fogbugz?

reply


Can we all start using Trello clones as the tutorial substance? So in case Atlassian screws it up, we have 100s of developers that know how to re-create it? :D

reply


https://zenkit.com for example. Really like it so far (not trying to run from Trello, as I don't use it much anyway)

reply


Never heard of it, but this actually looks as if it could replace Trello and Airtable, two products I really like, and then some. Thanks for the suggestion.

reply


If I remember correctly, the Pro React book has a tutorial for a Trello clone.

reply


Wekan.io is a pretty excellent open source alternative to Trello.

reply


Anyone know a good simple trello competitor that I can import my trello boards to really quick.

reply


I've heard wekan mentioned a lot (open source alternative).

Here's the migration docs: https://github.com/wekan/wekan/wiki/Migrating-from-Trello

reply


Wekan is really a copy of Trello, it's awesome. Installing it through Sandstorm.io makes it very easy, but I don't have production experience with Sandstorm.io.

reply


https://taiga.io/ look pretty good the last time I did a research for this question.

https://hn.algolia.com/?query=taiga.io&sort=byPopularity&pre...

reply


I'm a big fan of Clubhouse, and looks like someone wrote a tool to do exactly what you want: https://clubhouse.io/developers

reply


Try Active Collab for this feature. I started using it for our company, few months ago, and never really looked back.

reply


I've been using the Github Project board functionality which looks a lot like Trello. I doubt there's an integration where you'd be able to port one to the other though.

reply


Zenhub is pretty close I guess.

reply


zenkit.com

reply


So... it's going to stop being free and start sucking?

reply


What's wrong with it becoming a service you pay for? This is, in-fact, what you get when you entrust someone else's Software As a Service with your data and workflows... You do not own it, they do and it is their right to charge for it just as it would be your right to charge for some service you developed and maintained that people found useful. It is also your right to move your workflows elsewhere or to a desktop / laptop resident piece of software that's not owned by anyone!

Whining about a for-profit product no longer having a free-tier is odd to me. Either be fine paying for the service (nothing wrong with that) or pickup software that is free; I for instance personally use org-mode and Emacs heavily for all of my personal information management.

I also do not understand the sentiment that every product acquired will slowly begin to suck; that happens for some products sure but the converse is also the case.

To be fair to Atlassian, I used to hate Jira a lot but in recent years had to use it for work and it quickly grew on me; they are putting effort into improving their services / products, modernizing their software development processes and technologies, and delivering updates to their software on a regular basis.

If you're going to contribute here, please be more constructive or detailed. Why not talk about your ideas for a project that is free that anybody could install on their servers that does what Trello does if you do not like that they may begin charging for Trello?

reply


>> If you currently use Trello as either a free or paid user, you can rest assured that we will continue to offer Trello as a standalone service.

They don't say if it will stay free or not.

reply


What, you don't like decade+ old highly useful and yet ignored issues?[0][1]

[0] https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRA-1369

[1] https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRA-3821

PS: Here's a bonus issue that took 10 years to resolve (renaming users!): https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRA-1549

reply


Here's one I ran into just an hour ago: https://bitbucket.org/site/master/issues/5814/reify-pull-req...

Not as old, only 5 years. Yet this is blocking my switch to a new CI server (GoCD) and makes building pull requests in general a pain.

reply


Gotta make up for all those freemium users. Maybe it wasn't so "free" after all...

reply


or get shut down...

reply


Atlassian doesn't have a reputation for shutting down services they've acquired.

reply


Right, but they don't have a good reputation to start with.

Somehow the only good things I heared about them came from people who made their money by building stuff they wanted to sell on the Atlassian platform. People less biased always choose alternatives.

I can't say much about them myself. I only used Bitbucket, because of the free private repos. Their UIs are pretty mediocre, but I use it via Git cli, so it doesn't matter much for me.

reply


So as a counterpoint. I used BitBucket a lot before Atlassian bought them. They were great, but toward the end suffered significantly from load issues.

After Atlassian bought them:

* The service I paid £5 a month for became free

* The stability issues started to improve in a dramatic fashion

Today Stash is a great product (IMO), and BitBucket has really improved from having great Jira integration.

I was actually sad because I couldn't justify paying for the premium features (multi-person private repos) in the same way, because it was nothing I needed. It was the best £5 subscription I ever had :)

reply


Amen.

reply


Atlassian's blog post on it: https://blogs.atlassian.com/2017/01/atlassian-plus-trello/

reply


"In July 2014, Trello spins off from Fog Creek and becomes Trello, Inc. naming Fog Creek co-founder Michael Pryor as its CEO. The company raises $10.3 million in a Series A round of funding led by Spark Capital and Index Ventures."

Spark Calital and Index Ventures must have gotten a nice huge return, Trello only raised $10 million.

reply


All depends on what valuation they got in at. Trello was pretty well on it's way by July '14, so it's possible the valuation was already pretty high. Even so, I bet it was a 3-5x multiple, at least.

reply


Assuming a $50 million valuation at the time of investment, quick back of the napkin is 8x return right?

reply


Why did Fog Creek approved this acquisition? With products like Stack Overflow, Trello and GoMix I thought they want to become a big player on the market of software development. Why sell our own assets?

reply


Fog Creek's model tends to involve spinning off their runaway hits into separate companies. They've done this with StackOverflow and Trello. Trello has been an independent company since 2014. (Although I'm not sure what kind of ownership position Fog Creek had).

reply


Why would Fog Creek give away any ownership?

reply


My sense is that Fog Creek is more of an incubator than a traditional software company now, albeit one which is incredibly selective about what they invest in. Stack Overflow and Trello are both independent companies which started out as side projects for Fog Creek, and I imagine GoMix will eventually go the same way.

reply


Fog Creek should still be the majority owner, no?

reply


Really eager to hear what Spolsky has to say about the acquisition (nothing yet either on his blog or on Twitter).

reply


I hope they can learn from Trello to improve JIRA Agile. JIRA seems much better for software projects with organised sprints and large numbers of tickets, but front end performance is terrible and the overall UX feels like it could be improved significantly.

reply


That would be nice. JIRA Agile definitely could use a push to get a better UI. It also doesn't support real world bug tracking well.

reply


So I guess we'll see JIRA rebranded as "Trello Server" and it will become impossible to search for any help on it?

reply


Some of Atlassian's previous acquisitions have turned into products mostly shunned by the developer community (Hipchat, Bitbucket) - I hope they've learned what went wrong since then, but my gut says Atlassian isn't very good at integrating external teams and supporting their products. Hopefully Trello won't go down the same path.

reply


Who is shunning Bitbucket and why? Something happened that I missed?

reply


Why are Hipchat or Bitbucket shunned? Hipchat is a slimmer version of Slack but pretty much does the same things. Bitbucket is just a github with a Atlassian skin.

reply


wow! I had recently decided to go all in on Trello for my personal use and I was in the process of making a Trello-Gitlab powerup (just like Trello Github powerup).

I wonder what the future of Trello is - both as a customer and as a software dev (I loved their remote work policy).

reply


How to get rich:

1. Create an awesome ToDo list

2. ???

3. Profit

reply


I think most of it is about the brand; about buying a name which is already imprinted in millions of minds. The technology alone is probably only worth 1-5% (?) of the price.

reply


Agreed. Maybe the 2. ??? was "How the heck did they go from unknown to a recognizable brand?"

reply


Oki-doki, time to move.

Does anyone know or, better yet, use any good self-hosted Trello alternatives?

reply


Not sure how JIRA will marry Trello. They are different in their user base. I use both but for very different cases.

reply


I am a big JIRA fan, but lately they have dumbed it down to be very much like Trello. So I hope this gives me old JIRA back, built-in. Currently I have the "classic" workflow as an export that I can import. I wonder if they will try to push Trello users to Atlassian hosted JIRA Software with the simple workflow, or if they will combine the two like they did with Bitbucket and Stash.

reply


I second this. Using both systems but for very different use cases. Interested in seeing how this plays out.

reply


I'd say the user base is as or more important than the product, from Atlassians POV. If they are able to convert a few hundred thousand JIRA accounts from this, they could turn Trello off and it'd be a win.

reply


Yes – Just like Bitbucket Issues didn't marry JIRA. One core difference between Trello and JIRA Agile is, in Trello you can't hide tickets that you don't want right now in the sprint – In JIRA Agile, you only put a few issues in the sprint so the board looks clean.

Anyway. Not sure why some people want to move away from Trello now. Is it that they don't want an identity connection between JIRA and Trello (SSO or similar)?

reply


I think it's likely that people who use Trello appreciate the simplicity and Atlassian aren't exactly known for creating simple software (speaking as a past Jira user/admin).

I had the same feeling of "oh well, what else can I use in the future" when I read this post.

reply


You can try https://ora.pm

reply


This is great! But it's fairly lacking in some features. Any word on release of API docs so devs can integrate their workflow into it?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: