|
|HN: I need someone like me
|
1 point by paksa 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm a full stack web developer working full time. I spend my free time working on a platform for students, founded by a friend of mine. While that is going great, I need someone like me -- working full time, full stack and wants to create something great (to eventually make a lot of $$$) -- to join me.
The platform is built with Reactjs on the frontend. I'm still not sure what we'll be using for the backend, most probably Laravel.
The founder is currently working hard to maximise our chances for investments, and that's going well.
If you're interested please contact me.
|
